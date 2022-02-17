Duroflex & Rohit Bal collaborate for bed linen collection 'Masterpiece'

The collaboration brings together the best of both worlds with Bal’s exquisite sense of design coupled with Duroflex’s expertise in understanding consumer needs

At the forefront of enhancing consumers’ sleep space with the quality sleep solutions and accessories, Duroflex unveils a new and exclusive range of bed linen. The sleep solutions brand has collaborated with the iconic fashion designer, Rohit Bal to curate ‘Masterpiece’, a limited edition collection of 12 premium bed linen designs which are nothing short of regal.

The Masterpiece collection brings together the best of both worlds. With Bal’s exquisite sense of design, coupled with Duroflex’s expertise in understanding consumer needs, the collaboration moves ahead with a dual purpose. The range is not only luxurious and comfortable, but also ensures the safety of the sleep space. Powered with superior N9 pure Silver technology, the collection is anti-bacterial giving you much-needed protection for a fresh, safe, and hygienic sleep environment for seasons to come.

Masterpiece is inspired by the unforgettable gems of the Renaissance and the valleys of Kashmir, its poppies, tulips, and peonies; resulting in designs that give a glimpse of different facets of India. The collection is replete with the delicate allure and timeless finesse of flowers, which is one of Bal’s signature motifs as well, while also reflecting grandeur with vibrant colours, artistic shapes, and timeless vintage aesthetics making it a 'keep sake' bed linen collection. Furthermore, its premium satin finish adds to comfort of the sleep space.

Commenting on the partnership, Smita Murarka, Chief Marketing Officer, Duroflex said, “We are extremely delighted to collaborate with Rohit Bal for our new bed linen collection. He is recognized for bringing the grandeur of India into his work; he is known for marrying traditional patterns and craftsmanship with modern sensibilities and Masterpiece collection is a beautiful reflection of just that. Many hours have been invested into the production and fabrication of every bed linen with special attention to detail, durability, style, and safety.”

Speaking about the new collection with Duroflex, designer Rohit Bal said, “I’m delighted to partner with Duroflex to create the Masterpiece collection. With inspiration taken from the valleys of Kashmir, where I was born, every design is very personal, special and comes straight from the heart. The collection is a blend of tradition with modernity; it is chic, stylish and adventurous while also showcasing the richness of India.”

With the wedding season in full bloom, the new collection would be the perfect gift for newlyweds ensuring them a thoughtful, safe and luxurious sleep. The Masterpiece collection starts at INR 6,499 and is available at both, at Duroflex stores and on e-commerce websites PAN India.

