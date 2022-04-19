Bella Vita Organic unveils campaign with Kajal Aggarwal, Pulkit Samrat & Sanjana Sanghi

Bella Vita Organic, from IDAM House of Brands, launches the #CelebSquad campaign with Kajal Aggarwal, Pulkit Samrat, and Sanjana Sanghi. The new collaboration promotes the BVO #SimplifySelfCare campaign, which focuses on making self-care a ritual and showcasing multi-benefit products that are dermatologically tested, cruelty-free, natural, and are a simple choice in your everyday life.

Bella Vita Organic stands on its promise to offer Ayurveda-backed solutions for the modern-age skincare enthusiasts, with well-researched natural formulations, it has successfully carved a name as an effective skin and hair-care brand.

Aakash & Saahil, Founders, IDAM House Of Brands commented, “As we are going down the route of content marketing, collaborating with celebrities like Kajal Aggarwal, Pulkit Samrat, and Sanjana Sanghi, helps generate awareness amongst a larger audience to further the Bella Vita Organic vision of making Ayurveda accessible for one and all. Kajal, Pulkit, and Sanjana as Bollywood celebrities will add to Bella Vita Organic brand equity. We feel these stars synergize with the brand’s aim of making affordable Ayurvedic skincare popular, which makes this association more meaningful.”

Kajal’s association with the brand emphasizes its trustworthiness as a safe self-care choice for to-be-moms as well. On her collaboration with Bella Vita Organic, Kajal quotes, “There is no experience more fulfilling than carrying a life within you. Taking safer, more educated decisions becomes an essential part of your life: more of a necessity and less of a choice. This is why Bella Vita Organic's C-Glow range is the perfect fit for my skincare needs!”

Bella Vita Organic #CelebSquad collaboration with Pulkit Samrat and Sanjana Sanghi is targeted towards empowering Indian consumers with new-age Ayurvedic skincare solutions. With Pulkit on board, the brand strengthens its ambition to cater to both men and women skincare enthusiasts with unisex products. Speaking about the products, Pulkit quotes, “Simplicity and taking care of yourself is the secret to look good and feel good. The Bella Vita Organic Exfoliate Face and Body Scrub, gives your skin a deep cleanse, gently removes the impurities and dirt and helps to get rid of everything that stops you from getting smooth and flawless skin! With Bella Vita Organic NicoLips Lip Scrub- get brighter & more natural lips in just 4 weeks! Give your body the love it deserves. #SimplifySelfcare with Bella Vita Organic”.

Bella Vita Organic collaboration with Sanjana deepens the brand philosophy #SimplifySelfCare for modern Indian consumers with natural products that harness the goodness of Ayurveda for skin and hair.

