Samsung India partners with Instagram to ‘Hunt for the Next Galaxy Expert’

Samsung has announced its partnership with Facebook’s photo and video sharing app, Instagram, to introduce an initiative called the ‘Hunt for the Next Galaxy Expert’. Samsung will also be unveiling the ‘Galaxy Creators Lounge’ for the first time in India, giving creators access to the latest Galaxy devices for content creation.

Partnership with Instagram

In a world’s first, Samsung is partnering with Instagram to engage with creators by leveraging branded content to promote its flagship Galaxy S21 Series. The partnership also uniquely involves engagement with Instagram’s ‘Born on Instagram’, which is a program initiated by the platform since 2019, to create a platform for creators across India to learn and grow.

Over the next few weeks, through a series of workshops and contests, the initiative will provide creators with an opportunity to win the latest Galaxy devices, including the latest flagship Galaxy S21. The winner will win the title of ‘Galaxy Expert’ and will be a part of an elite league of creators across the globe, getting access to upcoming Samsung Unpacked events. Samsung works closely with creators around the globe. Some of the creators under #TeamGalaxy include actor, producer and youngest UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador Millie Bobby Brown, award-winning musician and philanthropist Khalid and professional Fortnite Battle Royale Player Myth.

“Samsung has always led the way for content creators. With Epic resolution and premium camera features of Galaxy S21 series, our smartphones enable creators to 'Do What You Can't'. With ‘Hunt for the Next Galaxy Expert’, we aim to empower content creators to use the advanced camera technology of our latest flagship Galaxy S21 series and reach wide audiences. Partnering with the ‘Born on Instagram’ community will offer opportunities to creators to showcase their talent and network with fellow Instagrammers,” said Aditya Babbar, Director, Mobile Business, Samsung India.

"Instagram is the home for creativity and social video moments spurred by a talented creator ecosystem. We are delighted to partner with Samsung in a first of its kind partnership with the 'Born on Instagram' community and the use of branded content- making the connect between brands and creators even stronger," said Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah, Vertical Head - Tech, Telecom, Education, Health and Automotive, Facebook India.

