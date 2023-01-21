Nickelodeon unveils new anthem
Written by Gulzar and sung by Armaan Malik, the anthem opens with the brand's promise of ‘Nick for Kids, Kids for Nick’
Kids’ entertainment channel Nickelodeon is ushering 2023 with a brand-new anthem and campaign ‘#DoTheNickNick’. The campaign features Nicktoons, celebrates kids, and encourages them to look forward to 2023 with a positive and exciting outlook.
Written by Gulzar and sung by Armaan Malik, the anthem opens with the brand's promise of ‘Nick for Kids, Kids for Nick’, reiterating that as a franchise Nickelodeon has kids at the heart of all that it does and is by their side through happy and tough times.
“Nickelodeon has planned elaborate interactive initiatives with kids across cities in a bid to enhance audience engagement and experience. The campaign is being amplified with on-air playouts across the Viacom18 Network along with a host of social and digital initiatives, a series of interactive dance challenges, contests, influencer engagement, partnerships, and on-ground initiatives. The campaign will see expansive promotions across online platforms, radio & music apps like Gaana and JioSaavn. To make the new anthem more engaging for kids, a simple and fun hook step has also been created which is sure to catch on and stay with kids for a long time,” the channel said.
‘#DoTheNickNick’ is an ode to all the love received from kids while Nickelodeon welcomes another year of innovation in stories, characters, and campaigns.
Speaking on what the franchise has in store for the year, Viacom18 Hindi Mass Entertainment & Kids TV Network Head, Nina Elavia Jaipuria said, “2022 was a year of milestones. We entertained, engaged, and empathized with our young audiences through the highs and lows in new and innovative ways. As we begin the new year, we once again reiterate our promise to our viewers of bringing the best stories and characters. Our new anthem champions exactly what Nickelodeon stands for – ‘Nick for Kids and Kids for Nick.’ We are excited on presenting a power-packed year, further reinforcing our bond with kids.”
Talking about his experience as the lyricist for the anthem, Gulzar Saab commented, “I have always enjoyed writing for Nickelodeon, because I am still a kid at heart. This anthem is an ode to the young minds to celebrate their zest and the unshakeable bond with their Nicktoons.”
Singer Armaan Malik further added, “Being a part of the creation of 'Do The Nick Nick' is a nostalgia trip for me, as Nickelodeon was a huge part of my childhood. The anthem, written by the legendary Gulzaar Saab, captures the spirit of youth and encourages them to wear their hearts on their sleeves. It's an honour to be a part of something that brings back so many fond memories for me, and I hope that this anthem will create some unforgettable memories for others as well."
In addition to the latest campaign, the franchise has also planned a line-up of new episodes and shows to kickstart the new year. The adorable Motu Patlu and the playful banter between Chikoo Aur Bunty will entertain kids with all new episodes on Nick. Kids are also in for a treat with all-new episodes of Pakdam Pakdai, Ninja Hattori and Pinaki & Happy – The Bhoot Bandhus on Sonic. Filled with thrill and enthusiasm, Nick Jr. has launched a brand-new show Ricky Zoom and will also be airing all-new episodes of Masha and the Bear.
Further to its content plans, Nickelodeon is bringing back its annual global pro-socio campaign ‘Together For Good’, an initiative which always looks out for kids and tackles causes that are relevant to them. The globally acclaimed ‘Kids Choice Awards’, a property that empowers kids to voice their choices will also be back in a dazzling new avatar in the upcoming months. The leading kids’ franchise also has special plans for Holi, Global Recycling Day, and International Happiness Day.
P.K.D. Nambiar’s book ’You Too Can Be a Brand’ launched in the Capital
The book launch was attended by Shashi Tharoor, ICCR Chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Dilip Cherian among others.
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 13, 2023 8:14 PM | 2 min read
Political analyst and marketing strategist P.K.D. Nambiar’s book -’You Too Can Be a Brand’, was recently launched in the Capital.
The book launch had it all, a power packed panel to discuss a rather interesting topic -“political branding” as his book is about the art of brand management.
The launch of ‘You Too Can Be a Brand’ had Dilip Cherian give the introductory speech. The panel discussion had Shashi Tharoor, ICCR chairman Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and PKD on the dais and was moderated by Priya Sahgal, Sr. Executive Editor, NewsX.
Dr Sahasrabuddhe was of the view that “branding only helps you showcase your virtues and qualities. It cannot help one appear what he/she is not.” However, Tharoor pointed out that “brand consciousness is very reflexive, people hear a name and immediately some association props up in their minds. The problem is that the association is not always what the person wants you to associate with them. In my own case there are people who have had a very negative association which was built up by my critics and enemies; and others who have a positive association based on what they have seen of me.”
Amongst other things Tharoor was probably referring to the witch-hunt that followed after his late wife’s death until he was cleared by the courts. But as Sahasrabuddhe summed up very aptly, “in the end it’s the real self that matters and which always stands out”. It was a lively discussion with some banter and a conversation that branded the evening as a success.
Business Today Banking & Economy Summit 2023 on Jan 13
Policymakers, regulators, senior bankers & financial service executives, fintech, and big-tech companies will dissect key trends and banking industry issues
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 12, 2023 3:34 PM | 4 min read
The Business Today Banking & Economy Summit 2023 returns with an exceptional line-up of policymakers and regulators, top executives from banking and financial services, fintech start-ups, tech corporations, aggregators, card companies, and other key stakeholders. The summit, which will be hosted on January 13 at the St. Regis Hotel (Imperial Hall) in Mumbai, will discuss significant trends and concerns relating to the evolving business and operating environment in the banking and financial services sector.
The agenda for Business Today Banking & Economy Summit 2023 has been meticulously set against the backdrop of the global economy facing extraordinary challenges, such as tremendous unpredictability in demand; an economic slowdown; supply chain disruption; rising inflation; and interest rate hikes. This annual intellectual summit will feature panel discussions and fireside conversations where eminent speakers discuss how, despite these obstacles, the Indian economy is in better form than most other emerging economies and the global economy, but is yet not immune to the global crises' repercussions.
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport & Highways will speak on Investing in Infrastructure to Drive Economic Growth, while Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad, Minister of State, Ministry of Finance, will dwell on the topic Serving the nation – Reinforcing the Backbone of India’s Economy. Shaktikanta Das, Governor, Reserve Bank of India will address delegates on The Economy & Banking: Riding the Storm.
Speaking on the topic Banking on a High: The Big Turnaround & Challenges Ahead will be Amitabh Chaudhry, MD & CEO, Axis Bank. Top bankers and executives who will participate in a much-sought-after discussion on the Banking on the Economy include Soumya Kanti Ghosh, Group Chief Economic Advisor, SBI; D.K. Joshi, Chief Economist, CRISIL; Madan Sabnavis, Chief Economist, Bank of Baroda; and Shubhada Rao, Founder, QuantEco.
The discussion on Banking in the Digital Age will have Rajnish Kumar, Chairman, BharatPe and Former Chairman, SBI, R. Subramaniakumar, MD & CEO, RBL Bank; and Murali Ramakrishnan, MD & CEO, South Indian Bank in attendance.
Discussing Banking & Fintech: A New Partnership, the rise of Fintech, market-based financial intermediation, innovative financial goods, and services will be CSB Bank MD & CEO Pralay Mondal, TamilNad Mercantile Bank MD & CEO S Krishnan, A.K. Purwar, Chairman, IIFL Finance and Former Chairman, SBI; A.P. Hota, Independent Director, Federal Bank and Former MD & CEO, NPCI; Anirban Mukherjee, CEO, PayU; and Sanjay Doshi, Partner, Head – Financial Services Advisory, KPMG in India
The NBFC angle will be deliberated by Ramesh Iyer, Vice-Chairman & Managing Director, Mahindra Finance; Umesh Revankar, CEO & MD, Shriram Transport Finance Company; and Manish Shah, MD & CEO, Godrej Capital.
Green is the flavour of the season, and a panel will deliberate on Sustainable Finance in the Green Economy. The participants are Vineet Rai, Founder and Managing Partner, Aavishkaar Capital; Ankur Khurana, Managing Director, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking, India, Standard Chartered Bank; and Vijay Nirani, MD, MRN Group.
A discussion on the relevance and outlook for small finance banks and payments banks will be taken on by Rajeev Yadav, MD & CEO, Fincare Small Finance Bank; Anubrata Biswas, MD & CEO, Airtel Payments Bank; Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank; and Sanjay Agarwal, MD & CEO, AU Small Finance Bank
The Chairman of the National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, K.V. Kamath, will discuss the Future of Banking in an Uncertain World. Arundhati Bhattacharya, Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of Salesforce, will speak on the topic A Lifetime in Banking – Arundhati’s Story.
The opinions of Kaustubh Kulkarni, Senior Country Officer - India & Vice Chairman, Asia Pacific, JP Morgan; Hitendra Dave, CEO, HSBC India; Ashu Khullar, CEO, Citibank India; Sanjiv Chadha, MD & CEO, Bank of Baroda; V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank; and Piyush N. Singh, Senior Managing Director, and India Business Lead, Accenture, will be presented through a discussion on Banking on the Competitive Edge.
The Business Today-KPMG Best Banks & Fintech Awards presentation ceremony will wrap up the summit's conclusion. The Business Today Best Banks Awards are the most sought after in the industry because they combine quantitative ranking utilising the most comprehensive set of parameters with qualitative ranking based on bank inputs examined by a super-eminent jury panel. The jury panel was led by K.V. Kamath.
Emmanuel Upputuru hosts show with JJ Tax founder Jambukeswaran
It is a weekly show that will talk everything about money and its related things
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 11, 2023 6:28 PM | 2 min read
Brands these days use all kinds of content to tell their story and engage with their customers. Talk shows are not new in that sense. What’s probably new in “Under The Money Plant” is that the agency behind the new podcast series is also in front of the camera. The show features EFGH’s founder Emmanuel Upputuru talking with their client JJTax’s founder Jambukeswaran.
‘Under the Money Plant’ podcast is yet another interesting creation from EFGH Brand Innovations, which helps in simplifying the finance industry for people who have very little knowledge of it. The show claims it will discuss financial issues that are relatable to the average follower.
In its first episode called “Rules: CA versus CD” the two founders debate how the tax consulting firm helps people follow the rules and how creative directors live to break rules to earn their income.
From the look of the teasers and the first episode the show promises to be a tongue-in-cheek yet informative session where the two heavyweights didn’t hold anything back. When we spoke to CA Jambukesarwan, Founder and Director JJ Tax about the new podcast, this is what he had to say, “Emmanuel has a big influence within the advertising industry and we wanted to leverage that. Through this podcast series we would like to reach both individuals and also the companies. Emmanuel comes across as a genuine person with common issues that people in the industry face. I didn’t know I could do this, but he made it look easy.”
Emmanuel is really thrilled about this new podcast series and this is what he had to say, “The idea of the show started out casually and then one day we were sitting in front of the camera. It was fun, we didn’t write any script. And guess what, the episode was shot in one take. I wanted to keep it as organic as possible. It was fun to partner with Jambu and do this. We don’t how many episodes we will do. We already have shot two, planning one around the budget. Let’s see how they are received.”
EFGH Brand Innovations started last year has been producing some cool work for clients like Giving Tuesday, McCain Foods, JJ Tax, DCM and a few in the pipeline.
JJ Tax is a One Stop Solution that helps customers with their Filing Tax Returns, GST Returns, TDS Filing, Accounting, StartUp Services and a bunch of Compliances.
Top advertisers, agencies of Nepal honoured with 'AAN Samman'
The felicitation was part of the association's 23rd annual general meeting
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 9, 2023 11:07 AM | 2 min read
The 23rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Advertising Association of Nepal (AAN) was held under the chairmanship of Som Prasad Dhital. Dr Baikuntha Aryal, Secretary at the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology attended the program as the Chief Guest.
For the first time on this occasion, the Advertising Association of Nepal (AAN) of Nepal has felicitated advertising agencies and the key advertisers in the country with “AAN Samman”. AAN Samman is an honor by Advertising Association of Nepal for their key contributions in the industry.
Outreach Nepal has also been felicitated for their continuous outstanding achievements to bring international recognitions to Nepali advertising. Ujaya Shakya, Founder Managing Director receives AAN Samman from the Chief Guest of the program and the President of the association.
Receiving the greatest advertising industry honor in the large presence of representatives of government agencies, media, fellow agencies and key advertisers in the country, Shakya says, “I would like to thank my team, my clients, our extended partners and all others who have been directly or indirectly involved on this journey to keep transforming marketing communication ecosystem in Nepal”. Wunderman Thompson, popularly known as Thompson Nepal, also received the felicitation during the occasion. The key advertisers in the country –Ministry of Health and Population, Ncell, Dabur, Coca-Cola, NIC Asia Bank Limited, Chaudhary Group and Shankar Group also receives felicitation on the same occasion.
MY FM brings ‘Swaal Ek Lakh Ka’
This is a radio gaming reality show, where participants get a chance to win Rs 1 lakh ever day
By exchange4media Staff | Jan 6, 2023 2:59 PM | 1 min read
MY FM, the radio network arm of DB Corp Ltd, has yet again come up with a unique On Air concept. The name itself reveals the concept, everyday participants can win up to 1 Lakh. This is a radio gaming reality show, where participant has to register and then one lucky winner is shortlisted through the software to participate in the gaming show, the On Air audience in parallel can participate in the game show and win cash prize.
The gaming show video is posted everyday through RJ Shonali on her social media page as well apart from her morning radio show – The Shonali Show.
Speaking on this unique initiative Rahul Namjoshi, CEO MY FM said, “At MY FM, we strive to bring unique concept for our listeners, Swaal Ek Lakh Ka is yet another initiative in that direction. Our continuous innovation and unique concept make us the No. 1 player in the markets we operate in. We have launched this new concept in Chandigarh market from today, the pre buzz and huge registration gives me a sense that this is going to be a new benchmark. There is more action in the coming months we are doing Kahani Shaurya Ki and Dil ki Baat with Javed Akhtar. Stay Tuned!!
Partha Sinha conferred 'Distinguished Alumnus Award' by IIT Kharagpur
Sinha joins the ranks of previous awardees such as Sundar Pichai and Arvind Kejriwal
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 27, 2022 11:25 AM | 2 min read
Partha Sinha, President at the Times of India group and the President of the Ad Club has been conferred the prestigious Distinguished Alumnus Award by IIT Kharagpur. The award was given out during the 68th convocation of IIT at Kharagpur.
The award is conferred to individuals who have made a significant professional contribution which is recognized widely. The selection criteria include
• Contributions to his/her profession
• Awards and Honours Received
• Association with the Institute
• Contribution to the growth and development of the country
The previous awardees include some marquee names like Sundar Pichai, Arvind Kejriwal etc.
The concluding part of his citation reads “In recognition of his significant contribution as a brand strategist and exemplary works in media and communication, the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur has decided to honour him with the Distinguished Alumnus Award on the occasion of the 68th convocation of the institute.”
Reacting to the award, Mr Sinha said, “There’s nothing more gratifying than being recognised by your own alma mater. IIT Kharagpur has shaped me as an individual. I will forever be indebted to my professors and my friends from IIT Kharagpur for their contributions in my life and career.”
India News Manch: India's biggest political conclave
The conclave organised by iTV Network witnessed the presence of India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 26, 2022 11:09 AM | 11 min read
From Union cabinet ministers, to state cabinet ministers, members of parliament, chief ministers, party presidents, general secretaries and more, the top political personalities of the country congregated on one stage for the India News Manch, which was held for two consecutive days (Thursday, December 22, and Friday, December 23, 2022) at Hotel Taj Palace on the National Capital. While the mega conclave witnessed the presence of India’s biggest political leaders and voices on one stage, the event was also a massive success on all social media platforms. Within 2 days, video clips from the event garnered 150 million views online. Not just that, the event was trending on top on Twitter for 6 hours with almost 50K plus tweets.
The event was attended by Tamilisai Soundararajan (Hon’ble Governor of Telangana), Kiren Rijiju (Union Minister of Law and Justice), Piyush Goyal (Hon’ble Union Minister of Textiles, Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution), Anurag Thakur (Hon’ble Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports), Parshottam Rupala (Hon’ble Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying), Jyotiradiya Scindia (Hon’ble Union Minister Of Civil Aviation), Narendra Singh Tomar (Hon’ble Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare), Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Hon’ble Union Minister of Jal Shakti), Hardeep Puri (Hon’ble Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs), Pralhad Joshi (Hon’ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines), Bhupender Yadav (Hon’ble Union Minister of Labour and Employment, Forest and Climate Change), Meenakshi Lekhi(Hon’ble Union MoS for External Affairs & Culture), SP Singh Baghel (Hon’ble Union Minister of State For Law and Justice), Mansukh Mandaviya (Hon’ble Union Minister for Health & Family Welfare, Chemicals & Fertilizers), Bhagwant Mann (Hon’ble Chief Minister of Punjab), Pushkar Dhami (Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttarakhand), Manish Sisodia (Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi), Sanjeev Sanyal (Hon’ble Member, PM's Economic Advisory Council), Amitabh Kant (Hon’ble G20 Sherpa), Ram Madhav (Hon’ble Board Of Governors, India Foundation), Manish Tewari (Hon'ble Lok Sabha MP, Congress), Raghav Chadha (Hon'ble Member Of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party), Manoj Tiwari (Hon’ble Lok Sabha MP, BJP), Sanjay Singh (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP, AAP), Priyanka Chaturvedi (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP, Sena-Uddhav), Dr Syed Naseer Hussain (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP, Congress), Malook Nagar (Hon'ble Lok Sabha MP, BJP), Gaurav Bhatia (Hon’ble National Spokesperson, BJP), HD Deve Gowda (Hon'ble Former Prime Minister), Vivek Tankha (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP), Mahesh Jethmalani (Hon’ble Rajya Sabha MP), Rakesh Sinha(Hon'ble Rajya Sabha MP), Acharya Pramod Krishnam (Congress Leader) and Rakul Preet (Actor).
Speaking about the event, which witnessed some of the most compelling panel discussions and exclusive interviews, Kartikeya Sharma, Founder, of iTV Network, said, “It was a great pleasure today to host Union Ministers, members of parliament, chief ministers, and political leaders in the biggest political conclave. We hope our viewers had the opportunity to hear a vibrant and pointed discourse on some of the most burning issues and engage with us on social media and OTTs. The conclave showcases the creditable role our network is playing from politics to reform and progress. We look forward to hosting equally impactful such events in the new year.”
Day 1 of the India News Manch kicked off with Hon’ble Union Minister for I&B and Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur who, while answering a question on combating terror, said, “The government is strengthening the UAPA law so that the perpetrators of terrorism can be brought to justice. With the change in legislation, now the anti-terrorism agency, the NIA, can even carry out the investigations abroad."
In this context, the minister brought out Bilawal Bhutto’s statement and said India adopted track, trace, and target to combat terror, and this has rattled him.
Kiren Rijiju, Union Law Minister joined later to speak on the independence of the judiciary in India. He said that the Narendra Modi government is committed to an independent judiciary. “Nobody wishes to undermine the judiciary and nobody wants to disrespect it. There is no question of hurting the independence of the judiciary by the government.”
Jitendra Singh, Union Minister of earth sciences; Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions talked about the sustainable model of governance. The minister said, “We are running good governance. The case in point is that there were more than 1600 laws that had become either dormant or were unable to cater to the challenges of contemporary happenings, and now these laws have been rejuvenated so that they would be applicable and relevant to the current times.”
Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi, talked about AAP’s liquor policy, MCD elections and LG conflict. He defended the AAP government's controversial liquor policy by saying that it was one of the best policy documents. He also said: "The Government agencies like ED and CBI failed to find anything against them. However, he added that he is expecting more charge sheets against the AAP leaders.
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha was quite critical about the Central government, especially the Modi government's economic policies. He came down heavily on Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, saying that we all can remember the FM’s infamous comments on onion. “While the onion price was skyrocketing, the FM commented that she does not eat onion.” Chadda said the economic situation is bad, and it is going nowhere. “The GDP rate is going down. The income of almost all has gone down. Where is the growth as it is being claimed?”
MoS external affairs & culture Meenakshi Lekhi in a feisty and candid interview hit out at the opposition including the AAP & the Cong. Accusing AAP of step-motherly treatment to the MCD when it was ruled by the BJP, Lekhi challenged the AAP to ‘try to run the corporation with the existing budget’. Lekhi also attacked Rahul Gandhi over his comments on the Tawang clash & warned the Congress against ‘politicising the clash with China’.
Governor of Telangana and lieutenant governor of Puducherry Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday came down heavily on K Chandrasekhar Rao-led government saying that the state government had shown enough contempt to the highest offices is worrisome. “The contempt shown to Telangana’s highest office worries me. When the PM visits the state, neither the CM nor any minister welcomes him. The CM is not adhering to any routine, and as I travel the state, I observe other collectors doing the same.”
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann talked about terrorism, Akali Dal, and Sidhu Moosewala. He hit out at the Opposition parties on terrorism and said that all the gangs in Punjab have been nurtured by Congress and Akali Dal. He further said that the people who themselves were actually responsible for the incidents of killings and sacrilege during their regime are now demanding peace and harmony. When asked about the killing of Sidhu Moosewala and gangster Goldy Brar, the Chief Minister said that the incidents were very unfortunate and shook the entire nation.
Talking about India’s G20 presidency, Amitabh Kant, the G20 Sherpa said that “The presidency is a big initiative that India is taking.”. He also said that, “India has decided to keep these 215 meetings of G20 in all its corners of the country.”
On Day 2, the intensity and vibrancy of the debate continued. This time another set of top ministers and political leaders participated in the mega show of India News Manch.
Union minister of health and family welfare of India Mansukh Mandaviya said, “Covid mutates continuously and we have seen a number of variants like beta, delta, omicron, omicron BA.1, BA.2, etc. My experience has been that the wave starts from China, and Japan and hits South Asia in 20-35 days. As the no. of cases is increasing in those countries, it is crucial for us to be vigilant."
Regarding the much-debated issue of discarding trade with China, Union Minister of commerce & industry, consumer affairs & food & public distribution & textile Piyush Goyal said, "This is a gradual process. It cannot be done in a blink of an eye. This matter was also put forth in the parliament and in the past, the trades were not very strong with China. After 2004, the government opened the floodgate between India and China and the trade deficit between both countries kept increasing. Yet we tried to keep a balance and strictly supervised and we are constantly trying to reduce the dependence upon import.”
While addressing the conclave, the minister of agriculture and farmer welfare Narendra Singh Tomar lauded the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Yojana, saying that it saved the lives of millions of people during the Covid pandemic. He also praised the PM’S initiative of opening bank accounts for people during the crisis and said that more than 20 lakh women benefitted as more than Rs. 30 thousand crores were directly sent to their accounts. He termed PM Modi’s ‘One Nation, One Ration Card’ scheme as a revolutionary step.
Union minister for Civil Aviation and steel Jyotiraditya Scindia graced the stage with the theme of 'India Rising--Future Leadership of a Superpower. “During Covid, because each country was concerned about their own safety, no one came together as a united world to combat the situation with medicines or other precautions. However, India was the only country that took the initiative to help the world while also caring for its own people. In a state where no vaccines were ever produced, we produced two vaccines and assisted 110 countries in a short period of time. PM Modi’s assistance, India is now recognised around the world."
Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the Modi government's initiative 'Har Ghar Jal' will be a reality soon. It is an ambitious project, but we are on it vigorously, he added. The minister also dealt elaborately with India's excellent management with Covid. "The world has praised India’s war on Covid,"
AAP RS MP Sanjay Singh spoke about his party's national push and growth over the years. "When we started out on our journey, nobody believed that the Aam Aadmi Party could win an election. But we have frustrated many," he said. Singh also dealt with the government's continuous cases and agency crackdown against AAP leaders. The MP said, "When they couldn't gather evidence, they tried to have the judge changed."
In a captivating face-off, BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi and Congress MP Pramod Tiwari debated on the India-China border dispute. Trivedi said, "The foreign minister and Indian soldiers have already given the reply. If you don’t trust these figures, then believe China’s comment that India is inside China’s border. What source will you trust if you don’t trust your government? These are the same people who asked for "Surgical Strike proof".
Responding to Trivedi, Congress's Pramod Tiwari said, "We’re proud of Indian soldiers; they’re great. However, the Opposition will be concerned if Prime Minister says, "Na koi aaya tha, na koi gaya tha" on issues related to PoK. The pictures we have from the satellite narrate a different story that we don’t want to reveal. All we ask is to listen and then put out your statement so that 135 crore citizens will be clarified."
In another panel discussion, Congress MP Manish Tiwari reacted to Bhagwant Mann’s allegation that the Congress Party, is like the exchange, wherein they have MPs, MLAs, and any party that bids for them is ready to exchange them.
On the other hand, RSS ideologue Ram Madhav was optimistic about India’s G20 presidency. Speaking on the rotation procedure for G20 members, should there be too much of credit given to PM Narendra Modi, he said, "The world was going through challenging times this year, especially the Russia-Ukraine crisis that lead to oil crisis and high inflation. So, in this aspect, it’s a big achievement for the ruling party to thrust India’s ideas and take on global headwinds when the world will sit back and listen to India."
