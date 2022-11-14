Nickelodeon celebrates Children’s Day with #NickChildrensDayFUNda

Nickelodeon has launched its Children’s Day campaign #NickChildrensDayFUNda.

Crafted with the country’s most loved Nicktoons, Chikoo, Bunty, Happy and Pinaki, #NickelodeonChildrensDayFUNda brings to life this campaign urging kids to express themselves.

Nickelodeon has launched a dedicated microsite to encourage kids to share their wants and thoughts. Giving them a voice, Nickelodeon will select some of the best entries and will air them on the channels on November 14 and 15. Kids can also engage with their favourite toons with specially curated games on the microsite.

Speaking on celebrating kids at every step of the way, Sonali Bhattacharya, Head, Marketing Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon, we have always encouraged kids to express themselves. It is with this belief that we engage with kids beyond screens and dial up the connect with our young audiences and their parents through meaningful campaigns and initiatives. Our Children’s Day campaign puts the power back in the hands of kids and encourages them to voice their FUNDA of wants and needs, however big or small. We wish kids all over the country a very Happy Children’s Day and urge them to keep their free spirit intact.”

