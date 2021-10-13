There is a minimum 15% increase in ad rates on our kids' channels: Nina Elavia Jaipuria

Jaipuria, Head of Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said that apart from FMCGs, ed-tech & e-commerce companies have also turned as biggest advertisers for them

Viacom18’s kid’s channel Nickelodeon is all set to launch its 11th homegrown animated IP ‘Chikoo aur Bunty’ on October 18, 2021. The show is about sibling banter that happens in every family and is all set to onboard kids on a journey of unparalleled tongue-in-cheek comedy and the tug of war between siblings.

Speaking on the popularity of its home-grown characters and the new IP launch, Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “Nickelodeon has always stayed ahead of the curve by introducing kids to characters that are loved and adored. We have consistently catered to our young viewers’ evolving preferences with innovative entertainment with immersive storytelling and enhanced engagement experiences. Continuing to lead the dynamic kids’ space is a testimony of our thought-through business and content strategies. With the launch of Chikoo aur Bunty, we will add further width and depth to our portfolio of “Made in India IPs” and provide impetus to our mission of entertaining kids and creating an evolved kids ecosystem.”

With local home-grown Nicktoons such as Happy & Pinaki – The Bhoot Bandhus, Ting Tong, Golmaal Jr., Motu Patlu, Shiva, and Rudra to name a few, Nickelodeon has introduced kids to new genres of entertainment. According to the channel, the last IP launched by Nickelodeon, Happy & Pinaki – The Bhoot Bandhu’s was also a runaway hit amongst kids with the show consistently appearing in the top 10 highest-rated slots of the category every week since its launch. With 700+ hours of local content, the franchise, today, dominates the kids’ space with winning IPs and has established itself as an undisputed category leader.

Talking about the viewership trends, Jaipuria shared that the category and Viacom18’s kids genre saw a significant spike during Covid last year which was declined by nearly 10% during the second wave. However, she feels that the festive quarter is unlikely to see any drop because even kids will have a vacation from online schooling. But having said that, as an entire year, the category will probably stabilize at a level that is slightly above pre-Covid.

The show already has three sponsors on board including Phillips (Powered by), Pediasure, and Flipkart shopsy as associate sponsors.

“We have three sponsors on board for the 11th IP, and we are in a happy state. With restricted supply when the demand is high, is a happy problem because then you can get the premium you deserve. Also, the leadership position always commands a premium,” said Jaipuria.

She explained that some brands have been partnering with Viacom18 for a long time because they have been a consistent player and in the leadership for many years now. “I see many of these advertisers coming back even more now because they are not just looking at audiences as kids but also watching the co-viewership that we have on the channel. All in all, we are looking at an excellent festive quarter where we have a lot of plans for new episodes, new stories, new shows, and mini-movies. With the launch of our new IP Chikoo-Bunty, we have advertisers looking to attract and caters to and target this audience.”

Jaipuria further added, “We continue to cater to co-viewers and kids, and therefore we see FMCGs continue to dominate. We have our usual advertisers like Britannia, Parle, and Perfetti Van Melle (Alpenliebe), along with Godrej Consumer Products, Policybazaar, and Dabur. We have also seen ed-tech and e-commerce companies advertising on our channels, including Whitehat Jr, Byjus', Flipkart and Amazon.”

The rise in demand has also helped the channels to command premium during the festive period. Jaipuria stated two reasons which led to an increase in ad rates - “one is, of course, that we have two channels in top positions now, and they're really in a place to command a premium for that leadership. Secondly, in a demand-supply situation where demand is more and lesser supply of airtime, you can automatically take-up rates, and both our channels have seen double-digit growth in terms of rates. There is a minimum increase of 15% in ad rates on our channels. Slowly and steadily, the needle is moving on under the indexation as well because advertisers come around to paying the premium that we deserve.”

Even though this year, the April-June period was not great for the kids’ genre due to the second wave. However, Jaipuria said that they didn’t see much impact as compared to the first wave. “ We were all slightly well prepared during the second wave, and we didn't see as much of a dent as we saw in wave one. With the recovery kicking off from August- September onwards, we will see us ending the year back to the FY 19-20 level. Even a little higher, if not more.”

Adding about the festive period, Jaipuria shared, “We are in full force, and the momentum has picked up. We saw the momentum picking up on ad sales in late July and August already. We are a seasonal channel anyway as a genre, and we do see a lot of activity in the festive quarter.”

She also shared that the recovery has been remarkable. Jaipuria is hopeful and predicts that the genre will grow double-digits in the festive quarter because the last festive period was not significant. “As a whole, for fiscal, we will go back to the FY 19-20 levels, in fact, a little more than that,” Jaipuria added. “The festive period will only get big as it has always been for us from an advertiser and a viewership perspective.”

The network is pulling out all the stops for the launch of Chikoo aur Bunty is a robust multi-screen and multi-touchpoint marketing plan that is sure to draw equal attention from brands as well as kids.

To start with an entertaining and foot-tapping music video with lyrics written by the legendary Gulzaar Saab will bring to life the fun-filled relationship between the sibling duo. Apart from this, Chikoo aur Bunty will capture kids’ imagination across the entire franchise through unique and creative promos across platforms on GEC’s, Music, Movies and Regional TV channels, through interaction on popular OTT apps as well as with curated content on Short-Form Content apps.

Taking the overall marketing initiative, a step forward, Nickelodeon has partnered with Belgian Waffles, Smoking Joe’s and New York Burrito Company. While the partnership with Belgian Waffles will allow users to order a Chikoo and Bunty combo pack, the partnership with Smoking Joe’s will let users order a special Chikoo Bunty Pizza combo. Additionally, one can order a specially curated Chikoo and Bunty meal as well from the New York Burrito Company.

