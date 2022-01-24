Colors Tamil launches kids’ special segment in association with Nickelodeon

Colors Tamil is all set to entice its young viewers’ with the launch of ‘Nick Neram’, a kids’ special segment, from the house of Nickelodeon. As a part of this special initiative, Colors Tamil will air Golmaal Jr and Rudra: Boom Chik Chik Boom, two brand new animated series every Monday to Friday at 5:00 PM and 5:30 PM respectively, starting 24th January, 2022.

In an endeavour to establish a deeper relationship through its home-grown content, the Nickelodeon franchise in association with Colors Tamil will engage viewers in a language of their choice. Created by prominent Bollywood director Rohit Shetty, Golmaal Jr. is inspired by his own comedy film series, Golmaal. Meanwhile, premised on the fictional magical cities Sun City and Kaal City, Rudra: Boom Chik Chik Boom narrates the story of a 9-year-old magician, who is learning to harness his supernatural powers.

Commenting on the new shows, Rajaraman S, Business Head, Colors Tamil, said, “After the success of our current shows, we are elated to introduce two animated series to our lineup. While all our fiction and non-fiction shows have been popular among Tamil viewers, we are now confident that Nick Neram will help us gain prominence among children as well. We are certain that this fresh, relevant, localized and compelling segment is another landmark for Colors Tamil in its journey to become the most preferred family entertainment channel in the Tamil entertainment space.”

Speaking on synergising its content for Tamil viewers, Anu Sikka, Head, Creative, Content and Research, Kids TV Network, Viacom18, said, “At Nickelodeon, it has always been our endeavour to make our stories and characters to travel and reach out to a wider audience set. Tamil is an important market for our kids cluster and Colors Tamil’s popularity will help us establish a deeper relationship with our existing viewers while attracting new viewers with home-grown content that is relatable. We are excited on this integration with Colors Tamil and will continue to synergise and explore similar possibilities going forward."

To fill your evenings with fun and entertainment along with your little ones, tune in to Colors Tamil, the fastest-growing GEC of Tamil Nadu, to watch two fantastic animated shows, starting this Monday, January 24, from 5 pm to 6 pm. The channel is available on all leading cable networks and on all DTH platforms ¬ Sun Direct (CH NO 128), Tata Sky (CHN NO 1515), Airtel (CHN NO 763), Dish TV (CHN NO 1808), and Videocon D2H (CHN NO 553). Viewers can also tune in to Voot Kids anytime to watch at their convenience.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)