IDFC FIRST Bank to be Associate Sponsor for Procam events
The association will commence with the Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) World 10K Bengaluru 2022
IDFC FIRST Bank today announced its inaugural sponsorship of participative sports with Procam International and its four global distance running events as the Associate Sponsor – Tata Mumbai Marathon, Tata Consultancy Services TCS World 10K Bengaluru, Delhi Half Marathon, Tata Steel Kolkata 25K and a partner to Sunfeast India Move As One.
For the next five years, the technology-led bank will cement its association with the races that have ushered in a running revolution and helped redefine the health, fitness, and giving paradigm of our country. The Bank’s vision is to build a world-class bank in India, guided by ethics, powered by technology, and to be a force for social good.
V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC FIRST Bank, said, “We are thrilled to associate with the iconic Tata Mumbai Marathon and a series of running events across the country. These events have grown in international stature and repute over the last decade and it is a proud moment for us to be the Associate Sponsor. As a bank, we want to make a healthy difference to people’s lives just as we do to their finances – and we also want to energise our customers and society to achieve their absolute best.”
“Sport has the power to unite and be a force of change.” said Anil and Vivek Singh, Promoters, Procam International. “IDFC FIRST Bank is an outstanding brand that stands for trust, strength and dynamism, and it is a great pleasure to associate with such a name as our Associate Sponsor for our distance running events across the country. We have always looked up to them as a quality bank for the long-run. The series of events goes well with their vision of “touching the lives of millions of Indians in a positive way” and the marathon partnership with IDFC FIRST Bank will go a long way in energising people of our country.”
