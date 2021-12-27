IDFC First Bank appoints SugarBox's Naarayan T V as CMO

IDFC FIRST Bank has appointed SugarBox Marketing Head Naarayan T V as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

In his eight-month stint at SugarBox, Naarayan had set up the marketing and communications team across Brand, Digital, Creative, PR and Partnership marketing.

"As I begin my new innings at IDFC FIRST Bank in the marketing team, I feel energised at the opportunity to work with some of the best minds in the BFSI industry. To my friends at SugarBox Networks and my incredibly talented marketing team, grateful to have worked with you. As always, I will cheer for your success," Naarayan said in a LinkedIn post.



In a career spanning over 16 years, he has worked with organisations like HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank and PayPal among others. He has completed B.Tech. in Civil Engineering from Calicut University and MBA in Marketing from PSG Institute of Management.

