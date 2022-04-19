Fino Payments Bank appoints Tejas Maniar as Chief Digital Officer

Fino Payments Bank has announced that it has appointed Tejas Maniar as its Chief Digital Officer (CDO). The appointment follows the news of Fino Bank’s board approving a minority strategic investment in New Delhi based fintech Paysprint Private Limited.

Tejas comes with around two decades of banking experience largely in the digital space. As CDO, Tejas will be instrumental in driving the next level Digital Roadmap and Strategy for Fino Payments Bank (Fino 2.0). He will be responsible for building the digital ecosystem that can leverage the vast existing physical footprint of the bank and developing new digital assets.

Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank said, “Digital will drive the Fino 2.0 journey as we look to expand our digital footprint and engage with the tech savvy millennial and young customers. Tejas Maniar with his rich expertise in developing digital platforms and working on transformational initiatives in the banking space will be a great asset to us. We are certain that under his leadership our digital team will offer solutions that enhance customer experience.”

“I am excited to be part of a new age bank and a pioneering fintech that has tremendous growth potential. It will be my endeavour to work with the leadership as well as teams across to build cutting edge digital assets that enhance customer engagement and experience, driving revenue along the way,” said Tejas Maniar, CDO, Fino Payments Bank.

An Electronics Engineer with an MMS in Marketing, Tejas Maniar joins Fino Bank from IDFC First Bank where he served as Head of Digital Platforms and Solutions. Prior to that, he was with HDFC Bank having worked across digital functions overlooking creation of digital products, platforms, solutions and assets.

