IDFC First bags BCCI's title sponsorship rights for Rs 235 crore
The rights have been awarded for all international and domestic matches at Rs 4.2 crore per match
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has awarded the title sponsorship rights for all domestic and international matches to IDFC First, a banking company. Reports say that IDFC First will pay Rs 4.2 crore per match which totals up to Rs 235 crore for 56 matches for a three-year period.
The base price for the title sponsor rights was Rs 2.4 crore per match, totalling up to Rs 134.4 crore for three years.
The per-match fee will reportedly be higher than the Rs 3.8 crore that Mastercard and Paytm did during the previous period between September 2019 and March 2023.
IDFC First went against Sony Pictures Network, which bid Rs 2.4 crore per match, matching the base price set by BCCI.
In a statement, BCCI reportedly said that the sponsorships and activations around the title sponsor are aimed at boosting IDFC First's cricket connection in the country and abroad.
The three-year association will end in August 2026, covering 56 matches comprising 15 tests, 15 ODIs and 26 T20 internationals.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bisleri partners with Dulquer Salmaan-starrer 'King of Kotha'
The move is aimed at strengthening the brand’s connect in South India
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 2:15 PM | 1 min read
Bisleri has partnered with the Dulquer Salman-starrer Malayalam movie King of Kotha.
The association features Dulquer Salmaan on Bisleri's limited-edition packs - 500 ML, 1 Litre, and 2 Litre. These limited-edition bottles will be available across Kerala and a select few cities in Tamil Nadu, such as Coimbatore, Pollachi, Tirupur, Nagercoil, Tenkasi, and Theni.
Commenting on the collaboration, Tushar Malhotra, Head of Marketing, Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd., said, “Through the limited-edition pack collaboration with King of Kotha, we aim to strengthen our local brand love in Kerala and select cities of Tamil Nadu by providing an exciting experience to both our consumers and trade partners. "
Also commenting on the collaboration, Wayfarer Films Private Ltd. & Zee Studios said, "Much like the south film industry, Bisleri has carved a special place in the hearts of millions. This collaboration allows us to connect with audiences in new and engaging ways with Dulquer Salmaan's collectible on the limited-edition bottles, thereby creating a memorable experience beyond the silver screen."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
FMCG sector needs to incorporate tech in the supply chain: Geetika Mehta
The Managing Director of Hershey's India spoke in detail about retail automation at the e4m Tech Manch conference
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 25, 2023 12:56 PM | 2 min read
Retail automation is revolutionising the FMCG sector, streamlining operations and enhancing customer experiences. From cashier-less checkouts to personalised recommendations, it's reshaping how we shop and interact with fast-moving consumer goods. To shed more light on ‘retail automation - shaping up the new world of FMCH’, present in a conversation with Naziya Alvi Rahman, Editor, exchange4media, at the e4m Techmanch conference held recently in Mumbai was Geetika Mehta, Managing Director, Hershey's India.
Mehta opened the session by talking about the steps that she has taken as a leader to win the digital transformation race. According to Mehta, she does not look at it as a race that she has or the brand Hershey’s has to win individually but how as an industry we can all move together where the consumer is moving. She added “How do we harness the potential that digital brings along is a question that we at Hershey's often ask ourselves. We do several things - the first one is basic digital upskilling that is needed for everybody in order to understand this channel better, and the next thing is to earmark the same amount of resources - not in terms of money but also time as leaders.”
Talking about the challenges that the FMCG industry brings and how tech can help solve those, Mehta emphasises that there is always an element of freshness involved with the food FMCG sector and the use of technology in the supply chain can help keep that intact. Additionally, the consumers have migrated and brands have to be where consumers are, and because of that FMGG brands have to be top-of-mind and that is something that tech can solve.
She further shed light on how chocolates are an exponentially growing segment in the FMCG sector, in fact, today the biggest part of Hershey’s turnover comes from chocolates and it is the biggest part of the Hershey portfolio in India. While exponentially growing, they also pose a challenge to manufacturers in terms of melting in a tropical climate such as India’s, technology has helped solve that problem in terms of tracking the data of their mini fridges used in transport.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Infosys onboards tennis icon Rafael Nadal as ambassador
Nadal will represent the brand and its digital innovation
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 4:15 PM | 3 min read
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Bandhan Bank hums a new tune for 8th-anniversary celebration
The brand has unveiled a new sonic identity 'Call of Bandhan' composed by Amit Trivedi
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 3:37 PM | 2 min read
Bandhan Bank announced the launch of sonic identity on the occasion of the Bank's eighth-anniversary celebration. This sonic identity, 'Call of Bandhan', has been composed by renowned nationally acclaimed sound designer and renowned music composer, Amit Trivedi.
This musical piece is more than just a tune; it is a melody representative of what Bandhan Bank stands for - empowerment, freedom, inclusivity and warmth. In a world where multiple media with various sensory cues help build recall, Bandhan Bank has added a sonic identity to its brand assets to remind audiences of the brand.
Sharing his thoughts, Amit Trivedi said, "It's a matter of great privilege and honour for me to compose the ‘Call of Bandhan’ which will be a part of Bandhan Bank's identity. I found Bandhan Bank's story very inspiring. With such humble beginnings, today they are among the fastest growing in the country and this transformation is what I have tried to capture through the musical piece. I would urge everyone who likes my music and or appreciates music in general, to listen to it, share it, and live with it… because, well, this really is the Call of Bandhan!"
Apurva Sircar, Head – Marketing, Bandhan Bank, said, "Music has the power to evoke emotions without words. We live in a world where there is an overload of content and brands need to appeal to the audiences quickly by engaging several senses. The ‘Call of Bandhan’ has been composed keeping this objective in mind. We are deep-rooted in India and Indian culture, yet are a modern bank for all. Amit is a magician and he has captured this attribute of the brand very well. I am confident that the ‘Call of Bandhan’ will resonate with audiences and help us create a stronger recall.”
Commenting on the association, Pravin Sutar, Creative Head, Leo Burnett Orchard, Bandhan Bank’s creative partner, said, "It is not every day that one gets to work on an assignment as important and exciting as this one. The key task was identifying what the ‘Call of Bandhan’ needed to capture. For us, it's not just a tune, it's a symphony of empowerment, inclusivity and warmth, the very emotions that Bandhan Bank embodies. I am happy that we worked with an artist like Amit Trivedi who knows the pulse of the Indian music lover."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Gemini Cooking Oil lauds the many identities of a homemaker
The film 'Tai' is based on the story of visionary entrepreneur Meenakshi Walke, popularly known as the ‘Bamboo Lady of India’
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 3:31 PM | 3 min read
Gemini Cooking Oil, recognized as the No. 1 quality sunflower oil in India by Consumer Voice, has released a film featuring the story of visionary entrepreneur Meenakshi Walke, popularly known as the ‘Bamboo Lady of India’.
The film, “Tai”, is part of Gemini’s campaign #EkAurPehchaan. It explores Meenakshi Walke's life experiences and the extraordinary path she has carved for herself by overcoming challenges and societal pressures to start her own bamboo venture, which has led to worldwide recognition for her and employment for over a thousand other women.
This film is an endeavor by the Gemini brand to bolster the journey of the ever-evolving homemaker to fulfill her own aspirations. It serves as a testament to the brand's efforts to raise awareness and steadfast dedication in supporting women to hold onto their dreams and ponder within about, “Aaj Kya Banna Chahti Ho”.
The role of the protagonist is played by acclaimed Marathi actress, Vibhavari Deshpande, who beautifully brings Meenakshi’s inspiring story to life on screen. The film also features veteran Marathi film actress Shubhangi Gokhale in the role of Meenakshi’s mother-in-law, highlighting her role in helping Meenakshi realize her true potential.
Commenting on the film, Subin Sivan, Marketing and Insights Leader, Cargill Food Solutions, South Asia said, “We are truly delighted to bring Meenakshi’s story to the world through this campaign. As a brand, our dedication lies in enabling a cultural milieu in which the forward-thinking traditionalist advocates for herself and pursues her passion. Through this film, our intention is to ignite inspiration among homemakers and women nationwide, motivating them to actively pursue their aspirations and once again introspect with the question, Aaj Kya Banna Chahti Ho.”
Talking about the association with Gemini Cooking Oil, Meenakshi Walke said, “I am very excited about this collaboration; it is a huge moment for me. My work recognition will help the millions of women around the world feel more empowered. Gemini Cooking Oil has been doing great work to empower homemakers. I feel honored and hope that I can inspire other women by highlighting my journey through this association.”
Talking about the conceptualisation of the film, George Kovoor, Chief Creative Officer, Wavemaker India, said “Ek Aur Pehechan is a platform conceptualized for Gemini Cooking Oil to own the space of time liberation for women from the kitchen and inspiring them to find their own identity outside of their homes. In season 1, we did a 4-part chat show, hosted by Neena Gupta who interviewed successful mompreneurs. This year we have Tai, a truly inspiring story of Meenakshi Walke. Ek Aur Pehechan, serves as a remarkable testament to understanding multi-format content and creating a content platform that can grow with the brand timelessly. It is a great initiative by the brand to stay ahead of the curve and build brand love and consideration.”
The film premiered recently in August 2023, in an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Marathi, where the real and reel artists, Meenakshi Walke and Vibhavari Deshpande participated as contestants on the show.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Cream Centre onboards Yellow as its Creative Agency
The agency will undertake the restaurant's rebranding and refreshing its creative identity
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 2:41 PM | 2 min read
Vegetarian chain restaurant Cream Centre has announced its partnership with Yellow, a creative agency, to embark on a journey of rebranding and refreshing its creative identity.
"With a legacy spanning over six decades, Cream Centre a leading chain of vegetarian restaurants has firmly established itself as a household name, synonymous with heartwarming dining experiences and delectable cuisine. Being spearheaded now by Rishi Chona, third generation in the business, the brand as part of his commitment to staying relevant and appealing to a wider audience, Cream Centre has chosen to collaborate with Yellow, a creative agency known for its innovative and contemporary approach to brand communication," said the restaurant.
Shrey Doshi, the Founder of Yellow, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "Our primary goal is to infuse Cream Centre's brand with a rejuvenated and contemporary spirit. We recognize the importance of honouring the restaurant's existing loyal customers while also connecting with a younger demographic. Our strategy revolves around striking a balance between retaining the brand's core values and giving it a fresh twist that resonates with the evolving preferences of today's generation."
Sanjiv Chona, Cream Centre's founder also shared his perspective on the partnership, saying, "Having been an integral part of the lives of countless patrons, Cream Centre holds a special place in their hearts. We believe that Yellow's creative prowess and strategic insights align perfectly with our vision for the future of the brand. This collaboration is built on a foundation of trust and mutual understanding, and we are excited to see how this partnership will unfold."
As part of this collaboration, Yellow's Design Lead on the project Nikita Roy chimes, "Yellow will be responsible for spearheading the rebranding efforts, conceptualizing a refreshed creative outlook, and devising a cutting-edge brand communication strategy. Our agency's expertise in creating engaging narratives and resonating with diverse audiences positions us as an ideal partner for Cream Centre's transformative journey."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shubman Gill roped in as ambassador for G-SHOCK India
The association is in line with the brand's endeavour to deepen its connection with Gen Z and Millennials
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 24, 2023 2:23 PM | 2 min read
G-SHOCK India has announced its association with cricketer Shubman Gill as its brand ambassador. "This monumental collaboration brings together G-SHOCK's 40 years of relentless dedication to crafting tough and trend-setting timepieces and Shubman Gill's embodiment of the 'spirit of toughness,' encompassing both physical resilience and mental fortitude," said the brand.
"We are delighted to welcome Shubman Gill to the global G-SHOCK family. His inspiring persona and unwavering determination resonate strongly with G-SHOCK's values, making him the perfect embodiment of our 'spirit of toughness.' Together, we aim to empower the youth, encourage them to embrace challenges, and foster an unyielding spirit of never giving up." said Hideki Imai, Managing Director, Casio India.
The unveiling of this partnership features Shubman Gill, donning two iconic G-SHOCK all-black models – GA-2100-1A1DR and DW-5600BB-1DR.
With Shubman Gill as its driving force, G-SHOCK India is geared up to embark on an exciting new chapter, deepening its connection with the Gen Z and Millennials constant pursuit of innovation, style, and unmatched durability.
Talking about the association, Shubman Gill said, "It is an honour to be associated with G-SHOCK, a brand that has set the benchmark for durability and innovation in the world of timekeeping. For a cricketer, time is of utmost value. A well-timed shot can win the game for the team. The focus and resilience that I strive to maintain while at play, resonate with the vision of G-SHOCK, as they cater to the dynamic style range of an ever-flourishing youth consumer base. I hope that this exciting inning with G-SHOCK turns into an unbeatable knock of innovation and excellence, with consumers at the winning end."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube