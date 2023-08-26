IDFC First bags BCCI's title sponsorship rights for Rs 235 crore

Infosys has announced a three-year partnership with global tennis star Rafael Nadal.

“Globally acknowledged as one of the legends in sports, he also has had the ability to change with the changing rigors of tennis over the years. Nadal is a perfect embodiment of what it takes individuals or business leaders to evolve and continually navigate their next,” read a press release.

As the digital innovation partner for the ATP Tour, Roland-Garros, Australian Open, and The International Tennis Hall of Fame, brand Infosys has helped reimagine the tennis ecosystem for a billion fans globally leveraging AI, cloud, data analytics and digital experiences. Infosys has pioneered video and stats analysis platforms for players and coaches to revolutionize training, bolstered match analysis with AI-assisted journalism platforms for broadcasters to post engaging content and introduced new ways for fans to engage with the game. Other innovations, from Infosys, for the tennis ecosystem include explorations in the digital universe including mixed reality, social VR and 3D art museums to expand the history, and heritage of tennis to fans globally. Most recently, Infosys launched the Carbon Tracker, allowing ATP players to track and offset emissions from their travel on tour. It is a first of its kind sustainable tech in any sport.

In addition, Infosys’ partnerships with tennis have also extended to serve communities around the world, a good example being STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) education, made engaging through the lens of tennis, to enable young children to develop a deeper appreciation for STEM studies together with Tennis Australia.

Rafael Nadal, said, “I’m very happy to work closely with Infosys, as they work to not only evolve the experience of tennis to the times, but also empower people in our communities to be part of a brighter future. I love the way Infosys has brought its digital expertise across industries to the global tennis ecosystem. It has transformed the tennis experience for a billion global fans and truly empowered all players on the tour with analytics that they could have only dreamt of a few years ago. Also, the impact that Infosys is making beyond the court – creating the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities – deeply inspires me. I believe it’s our shared aspiration to create societal good that makes our handshake truly meaningful.”

To mark this - Nadal’s first-ever collaboration with a digital services company - Infosys and Nadal’s coaching team are developing an AI-powered match analysis tool. This personalized tool will be available in real time to Nadal’s coaching team to simultaneously track insights from his live matches, when he is back on tour, along with historical data from his earlier matches.