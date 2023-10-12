The ecosystem around banking in India has transformed: V Vaidyanathan, IDFC
At the Pitch BFSI summit, V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank, engaged in a keynote discussion with Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW BusinessWorld and Founder, e4m Group
The inaugural Pitch BFSI summit, held in Mumbai this week, witnessed a keynote discussion between V. Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank, and Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief, BW BusinessWorld and Founder, exchange4media Group.
The discussion was on the topic - BFSI: Today and Beyond. They exchanged insights on the key drivers of growth in the BFSI ecosystem, digital transformation and consumer expectations, and the Fintech revolution in India as well as the road ahead.
The discussion started with Vaidyanathan being posed with a query about the actual business of going around to build a bank and whether it was true that it was like preparing for a marathon. Acknowledging that it was true, he said: “We have to think that you're building a bank in eternity, not even a marathon. And when you think in terms of building a bank to eternity, then you have to build a very, very strong foundation. So at least in our bank for the last four or five years, we've been thinking of building a good foundation.”
Asked what was driving the growth of the banking financial service sector, Vaidyanathan replied, “India got independence in 1947. And let me say, eight to 10 years ago, like 400 to 500 million people in the country did not even have a bank account. Forget getting a loan or insurance or mutual funds, all that is far away. You don't have a bank account. When India lived in 800 AD or 1000 AD, at that time, people did not have bank accounts. 110 years ago, people didn't have bank accounts, which means India lived like how people lived 1000 years ago, and that's bad. But in the last 10 years, magic has happened. Not only have people got a bank account, which is well talked about already, ecosystem around banking in the country itself has also come about. And it’s not just the banks, but systems like the whole telecom network have come. So, all of these make a pretty terrific combination.”
“I say that India has fast-forwarded a lot. I hope every one of you will experience it and therefore you can understand what I'm saying about the last eight or 10 years. India has fast-forwarded like crazy. I'm saying that at least one part of India, maybe 30-40% of India, lived in the medieval age. But in at least the last eight or 10 years, massive things have happened. The biggest thing that has happened according to me is identity because people did not have an identity earlier.”
Vaidyanathan then spoke about how IDFC had abolished all fees, whether processing accounts or transfers, or credit card and debit card fees, a move that was appreciated by customers and helped the bank broaden its base and reach.
Dr Batra then noted that even though IDFC was cutting down on its ad spending, its deposits were growing and asked Mr. Vaidyanathan what he attributed that phenomenon to.
“This is something that really everyone is asking us. The thing is that our bank evokes trust and we cannot say trust me, trust me, people. It doesn't work like that. So, I'd say that that one is the brand, then how we position the brand, and how we provide services. All of these factors play a role, but most important is service.”
Dr Batra observed that we live in interesting times, wherein the lines between various industries are blurring, and the term fintech has become a sort of catch-all term, and so where did Vaidyanathan see the future heading?
“This is a very important question. You can seamlessly migrate from one medium to the other. You can go from social media to integrating the journey of a bank account opening to going to a Flipkart or Amazon. They're giving you an account and you could take a loan for example, and you're taking the digital way. So, the various categories of providers of service, from healthcare, gaming, entertainment education, or even social media are all seamlessly moving together. So definitely lines are blurring, not just between financial players like we talked about, but even outside the financial system.”
IPG Mediabrands India launches ‘Media Responsibility Index’
The index will serve as a guiding resource for marketers, allowing them to prioritize brand and consumer safety in their investment decisions across diverse media platforms
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 7:09 PM | 2 min read
IPG Mediabrands, the media holding company within Interpublic Group, has unveiled its inaugural Media Responsibility Index (MRI) in India. Collaboratively compiled by IPG Mediabrands and its intelligence arm, MAGNA, the MRI aims to elevate awareness and set a higher industry standard for safety in advertising for both brands and consumers. It serves as a guiding resource for marketers, allowing them to prioritize brand and consumer safety in their investment decisions across diverse media platforms, stated a press release.
Hema Malik, Chief Investment Officer, IPG Mediabrands India, commented, "The MRI India is a testament to our commitment to responsible media practices in India. Our MRI report propels responsible media practices to the forefront of India's media landscape, providing brands and marketers with essential tools to navigate the media terrain conscientiously. It reaffirms our dedication to ethical advertising, safety, and shared responsibility in media. While we take pride in Indian media companies leading in Safety and corporate responsibility, the MRI also underscores the imperative for Digital Platforms to elevate their efforts in Data Ethics. It highlights that while Indian media excels in several areas, there's room to advance Sustainability and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, further progressing responsible media practices in our country."
The MRI India evaluates media platforms across four crucial Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) aligned priorities: Safety, Inclusivity, Sustainability, and Data Ethics. This comprehensive approach equips brands to make discerning investment decisions, with consideration for brand and consumer safety in media strategies. The survey encompasses an extensive questionnaire containing over 200 questions, covering key principles such as promote respect, children’s wellbeing, misinformation, and data collection & use, providing a deep-dive analysis of each platform’s performance within these domains.
The response from media platforms is a weighted index of all 10 principles across 4 priorities: Safety, Inclusivity, Sustainability and Data Ethics. The index reflects the platforms’ position in the priority areas. Broadcast platforms surveyed cover close to 70% of Television Adex in India.
ConfirmTkt becomes the Official Licensee of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
ConfirmTkt has also rolled out a campaign “Journey to the World Cup” to engage with cricket fans
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 6:18 PM | 2 min read
ConfirmTkt, a train ticket booking platform, has announced that it has become an official licensee of the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This exciting collaboration formed by the media agency Wavemaker India, allows ConfirmTkt to build trust and unite travellers with a passion for cricket across India.
To celebrate this partnership and engage with cricket enthusiasts, ConfirmTkt will host in-app contests celebrating the journey to the World Cup, highlighting its status as the "Official Licensee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023". These journeys will be celebrated and covered on various social media channels, including Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook, as well as their esteemed partners' social media channels.
As part of these engaging activities, ConfirmTkt has also rolled out a campaign “Journey to the World Cup“ to engage with cricket fans and its user base. Under this campaign, ConfirmTkt will be hosting two thrilling contests offering the winners the opportunity to join popular influencers like Jordindian, Danish Sait, the Bharat Army and more, on the most exciting train journey to the World Cup. The Train your CricBrain contest provides an opportunity for avid cricket lovers to test their knowledge on Confirmtkt; the train booking app.
ConfirmTkt's focus during the celebrations will be on creating memorable moments with cricket fans while celebrating matches, and engaging with the audience. Dinesh Kumar Kotha & Sripad Vaidya, Co-founders, ConfirmTkt expressed their excitement about the association saying, "In India, cricket isn't just a sport; it is a deeply ingrained part of our culture. We are thrilled to be the Official Licensee of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, and we're committed to creating unforgettable experiences for cricket fans. This partnership allows us to celebrate India’s spirit for the World Cup and bring fans closer to their cricketing legends. We look forward to sharing the journey to the World Cup with crores of cricket enthusiasts across India."
BW CFO World Future of Finance Summit & Finance 40 Under 40 Awards on Oct 26
The second edition of the event will take place at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 3:31 PM | 3 min read
BW Businessworld is delighted to announce the second edition of the “BW CFO World Future of Finance Summit & Finance 40 Under 40 Awards” to celebrate brilliant minds in the country who have the drive and commitment to bring about an economic change in their organisation and the industry. The event will take place at the Taj Lands End in Mumbai on October 26, 2023.
The Finance 40 Under 40 Summit and Awards offers an opportunity to celebrate the outstanding achievements and contributions of people under the age of 40 who have had a significant impact on the financial sector.
Our esteemed awards will be judged by a panel of eminent industry experts having major accolades and expertise in the domain. The winners would be selected through a rigorous assessment and performance review by an eminent jury comprising Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld; Mr. Nitin Parekh, Group CFO, Zydus Lifesciences Limited; Mr. Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO, Cube Highways InvIT; Mr. Sanjay Upadhyay, Director-Finance & Group CFO, Mr. Deepak, Nitrite Limited; Mr. Madhavan Hariharan, Group CFO & Head of Strategy, CK Birla Group; Mr. Vinod Gupta, Managing Director, VG Learning Destination India Pvt Ltd; Mr. Kapil Mantri, EVP & Head of Corporate Strategy and M&A, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd; Mr. Sameer Madan, Director- Finance, Agilent Technologies; Ms. Poornima Subramanian, CFO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance; Mr. Santanu Acharya, GM-Finance, NIXI (National Internet Exchange Of India), Ms. Mamta Janak Gore, Finance Director, Controller South East Asia Region, 3M; Mr. Vinod Kumar Mishra, Director (Finance), Petronet LNG Limited; Mr. Talees Rizvi, Director, BW People & BW CFO World Community; Ms. Noor Fathima Warsia, Group Editorial Director, BW Businessworld.
The summit will feature an array of distinguished speakers and panellists to share their expertise on vital topics such as Data-Driven Decision Making- Unleashing the Power of Analytics, Navigating Regulatory Landscape & Compliance in an Ever-Changing Environment, Sustainable Finance- Merging Profitability with Environmental and Social Responsibility, Future Proofing Financial Infrastructure -The Cloud and Beyond, Risk Management in the Digital Era- Strategies for Mitigation and Talent and Skills for the New Finance- Navigating the Human Capital Landscape.
Our keynote speakers will provide insights and expertise to enrich our event and leave a lasting impact on our audience. The speakers include Dr. Annurag Batra, Chairman & Editor-in-Chief, BW Businessworld; Mr. Sumit Khadria, Group CFO, EbixCash Limited; Rajeev Mantri, MD & CFO India & Cluster Finance Head, South Asia Citi; Mr. Madhavan Hariharan, Group Chief Financial Officer & Head Strategist, C K Birla Group; Mr. Abhishek Gupta, Group CFO, OYO; Mr. Deepak Goyal, Global CFO, EPL Limited; Mr. Pankaj Vasani, Group CFO, Cube Highways, InvIT; Mr. Sandeep Modi, CFO, Hindustan Zinc; Mr. Kapil Mantri, EVP & Global Head- Corporate Strategy and M&A, Jindal Steel & Power Ltd; Mr. Rajeev Gupta, CFO, L&T Techology Services (LTTS); Mr. Kumar Subbbiah, Executive Director- Finance & Chief Financial Officer, CEAT Ltd; Mr. Kabir Ahmed Shakir, CFO, Tata Communications Ltd; Mr. Suranjit Mishra, CFO & Corporate Governance, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited; Mrs. Poornima Subramanian, CFO, Reliance Nippon Life Insurance; Mr. P K Hari Hara Subramanian, India CFO, Head- GBS & Whole Time Director, Cognizant Technology Solutions; Mr. Rohit Pareekh, CFO & Head Corporate Development, GOQii; Mr. Naveen Bansal, Sr. Director and Head, Finance- Emerging Markets and Europe Cipla Limited; Mr. Prabin Dokania, CFO, Goods & Service Tax Network (GSTN); Mr. Milind Joshi, CFO, International Limited
We want to increase ad spend by 50% in the next FY: Anupam Katheriya, Cholayil
Katheriya, CEO, Cholayil, talks about expanding iconic brands like Medimix and Cuticura into other categories
By Simran Sabherwal | Oct 11, 2023 2:31 PM | 10 min read
The legendary Tamil film director K Balachandar has been quoted saying that his 1970 blockbuster film Apoorva Raagangal, introduced two superstars - Rajinikanth and Medimix. In the film, the character Ranjani (played by actor Jayasudha) plays a Medimix soap salesgirl.
The brand recently completed 50 years and is today the world’s largest-selling Ayurvedic soap. Starting in 1969 with its flagship brand Medimix, Cholayil Pvt Ltd (CPL) portfolio includes brands like Cuticura, Krishna Thulasi amongst others.
In conversation with Simran Sabherwal, Anupam Katheriya, CEO, Cholayil, tells us how the brand built on the back of an Ayurvedic heritage has transformed into a contemporary brand with an Ayurvedic heritage
Excerpts:
It’s been over six months since you took over as the CEO. How has the journey been?
It’s been an exciting journey. CPL is a great organisation with strong brands, good business practices and highly energetic talent. Medimix is not only popular in India but also gets sold to 30+ countries. During the last seven months, I have had the opportunity to travel across the country and export markets to meet our teams in field, factories and offices. I have also met our business associates where we have found common grounds to scale up our business. We have worked together to strengthen our brand positioning, streamlined operations, identified innovation opportunities and growth streams. I met consumers and it excites me to see the power of the brand and the consumers’ love for it.
Your appointment mandate states that the direction for you is to drive the company to over Rs 1,000 crore in revenue in the next 4-5 years. What are the top three things on your agenda to drive this growth?
We have prepared our roadmap for growth which has been approved by the board. Our 1K plan has identified key areas of growth and investments for our business in the next four to five years.
We have implemented a 4S strategy to drive growth agenda:
i. Simplify – We are reviewing our processes, our ways of working to see how we can simplify, become more efficient. Simplification would give us space to manage additional work as we scale up our operations.
ii. Strengthen – We will be strengthening our core brands, markets and teams to get competitive edge. We have plans to increase our investment to further strengthen our position in the market and expand our product range to premium and new categories.
iii. Synergize – We are working on creating synergy within the organization, structure and planning process. Our endevour is to find out solutions to upcoming challenges and get things done first time right via proactive planning, coordination and cooperation. Within the portfolio of brands, we are looking to create synergy between the brands and the portfolio. The changes will reflect soon in the product portfolio and communication. We are also bringing synergy in how we connect with consumers.
iv. Scale up – We are building our capability, talent and process to realise our 1K dream. Towards this we are investing in technology, people, process and AI led decision making
In the immediate future, we would be investing in 3 Ps:
i. Product Portfolio: We would be increasing our spends on brands significantly over next few years to accelerate consumer awareness and brand preference. We are looking to increase our ad spends by 50% in the next FY.
ii. People: We are investing in upskilling our talent via PATHSHALA initiative. In spaces where we have talent crunch in identified growth areas, we are looking for building teams in near future.
iii. Processes: We are increasing our capex in production capacities where we have just acquired land near our Haridwar factory to augment our existing production capacities and support our growth ambition for next five years. We are also investing in IT where we are digitising and bringing in AI in our decision making process, especially in sales and marketing functions.
Could you tell us what’s been the growth over the last one year?
We are not a listed company and hence we do not declare our performance numbers. However, our growth rate for last few years have been in high double digit and we are growing faster than the FMCG industry overall. We have witnessed substantial increase in household penetration and our product extensions have been well received. Our campaigns have performed well leading to increase in brand trust scores and consumer offtakes.
Which are your largest markets? Which regions are seen as the growth drivers?
Medimix is a household name with significant share in our core markets like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Delhi and UP. We have identified emerging markets – in the eastern and northern part of India. We have seen well balanced growth coming from our core markets and emerging markets. In markets where we have good penetration, we are looking at increase share of consumer basket with range expansion and premiumisation. In emerging markets, we are focusing on increasing penetration where Medimix will be the face of the company.
Medimix is the legacy brand in the portfolio and the brand on-boarded Katrina Kaif as your brand ambassador. How has this partnership helped build brand salience, particularly in your target key markets?
To lift up the brand persona we roped in a popular Bollywood face 'Katrina Kaif' as our brand ambassador last year. We wanted to reach out to a new set of consumers, and Katrina is an apt fit for our campaign as she connects with this audience. We launched a 360-degree campaign with an active presence on TV, capturing print activations, Outdoor support and surround Digital extension to communicate the superiority of our product vs. other options available in the market. Our new campaign communication emphasized presence of uniqueness 18 herbs in Medimix addressing skin conditions thus empowering you to go all out with the thought of '#SkinFit Raho, Manmarziyaan Karo with Medimix'.
We've conducted multiple consumer connects to ascertain the impact achieved. In conclusion, the brand imagery has lifted and Ayurvedic credentials have strengthened. Medimix scored very high on consumer trust. Our brand positioning of 'get #SkinFit with fast-acting Ayurveda' has resonated well with our consumers. We've seen a significant jump in 'new to brand' consumers which has resulted in an increase in Household penetration, the Household penetration in core market has moved up by 5% in the last 2 years. Consumers have loved our product and we continue to see high repeat rates proving the same. Medimix has been one of the fastest-growing brands in terms of Household growth and is visible across channels and markets. This partnership helped increase the brand consideration and is fuelling our growth.
Medimix has over the years expanded with brand extensions/ variants. How has this worked out?
Medimix stood for one product which is the classic soap with which we entered households. The brand has evolved and contemporized its packaging and products, in tune with the consumer preferences and trends. Medimix has successfully pivoted from mass market classic soap to Value added soap like Glycerine. In addition, the brand has successfully moved to Body wash category where consumers have appreciated the efficacy of our products. A large part of our Bodywash gets exported where consumers have shown high loyalty for our products. Our Medimix facewash has been loved by consumers and has received very high consumer satisfaction scores. Like all our products, Medimix facewash is highly efficacious. Our anti pimple face wash provides visible reduction in pimple in three days. While we do not publish our internal sales numbers, over a period of time the contribution of value added portfolio of products has increased both in domestic and exports market.
While Medimix is the Masterbrand. You have other brands too in the portfolio – Let’s start with Cuticura and Krishna thulasi. How have they performed?
We have a well balance portfolio of brands. While on one side Medimix has significant “Do Good” mother brand equity, Cuticura has good “Feel good” indulgence equity. Cuticura was launched in 1865 in UK and over the years has build strong equity in personal care space. We acquired Cuticura in 2001 and moved brand Cuticura beyond Talc and it is now present in Deo and Soap formats. In fact, our non-talc portfolio will soon become bigger than the talc portfolio. We have contemporarised our product.
Krishna Thulasi products are based on the healing properties of Tulsi (Holy Basil) and are designed to promote overall well-being and health. Krishna Thulasi is a testament to Cholayil's commitment to traditional Ayurvedic wisdom combined with modern wellness practices. With these three brands = Medimix, Cuticura and Krishna Thulasi we have a complete mass range.
Experience is a big part of the brand play now. With Sadayush, how are you planning to take the Ayurveda experience to your consumers?
Sadayush is our Aurvedic wellness center (Panchakarma treatments) which offers a holistic approach to health and well-being with the ancient wisdom of Ayurveda. Our Ayurvedic vertical is divided into three distinct segments: Treatment, Wellness, and Beauty. Sadayush Ayurvedic Treatments encompass a realm of wellness that is deeply rooted in the age-old wisdom of authentic Kerala Ayurveda. We recently revamped and relaunched our centre and have added new offerings. Our aspiration is to scale up this model because this provides consumers’ an opportunity to experience the Ayurvedic benefit.
Coming to Sadhev – your premium D2C offering, can you tell us about it?
Sadhev is our D2C business arm and a premium luxury beauty brand offering. Products from Sadhev are infused with insights from traditional Ayurveda, delicately blended with pure ingredients, sourced responsibly and carefully from Sadhev’s own 80 acre sustainably grown organic sanctuary- Sadhevana in South India. This completes our entire portfolio. Sadhev has completed four years. We have grown rapidly and already made 6X our first year number. We have seen a 40% repeat rate in certain categories. We are looking at expanding this portfolio in future.
A lot of new brands – particularly in the D2c space and also major FMCG brands – have entered the Ayurveda beauty space in the last five to 10 years. What differentiates your proposition?
In a dynamic market, it's essential to evolve and adapt. While we've witnessed a surge of new entrants, Medimix's strength lies in its heritage and authenticity. We've been at the forefront of Ayurvedic skincare for over half a century, and our formulations are steeped in traditional wisdom brought into a contemporary format.
What sets Medimix apart is our unwavering commitment to purity and efficacy. Our products are rooted in genuine Ayurvedic principles, and we source the finest natural ingredients for our formulations. Many of our products, ingredients and actives are backward integrated, cultivated and procured from our own farm thereby ensuring our products have high efficacy. This, combined with our stringent quality standards, gives us a distinct edge in the market.
What is the growth that you see in the next 12 to 18 months?
Some of our summer-dependent product lines, including our COOL TALC and DEO ranges, have experienced a downturn in performance this year because of a late summer and unseasonal rains, consistent with industry trends. We anticipate that this factor may temporarily impact our growth this year, in contrast to the sustained high double-digit growth we've been experiencing. However, we are confident that with the interventions planned we will be back to our growth trajectory in the 2nd half of the year. This growth will be led by all part of business both in International and domestic markets. Medimix and Cuticura would be power brands would lead this growth trajectory.
New launches that we are likely to see?
To strengthen our business, we would be re-launching some of our products in H2. This includes Medimix body wash range and Cuticura range in domestic market. We would also be relaunching Medimix soaps in Middle East markets. As per of 1K strategy we have identified new consumer spaces where our brand will get extended. Our development work has already started and we plan to launch some of these products next year.
‘Tier 2 and 3 consumers are significant in digital banking space’
Kotak Mahindra Bank's Srikrishna Moorthy spoke about how Bharat has adapted to digital banking in a fireside chat with Mobavenue's Ishank Joshi at the Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
MakeMyTrip Homestay beckons cricket fans in new campaign for World Cup
The 'Tested by Fans' is a 3-film series for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that will run digitally with extensions on print, outdoor and surround platform
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 1:17 PM | 2 min read
MakeMyTrip Homestay launches its latest campaign “Tested by Fans” with a series of 3 films. The high-decibel campaign will run digitally. Plus, extensions will be seen on print, outdoor and surround platform.
"India is set to host the biggest game of the season; hotels and guesthouses will be out of inventories and price surges will be at their peak. Building consideration for Homestays and Villas as shared space is an unlock strategy to move forward. Consumers are seeking the best stay options which add to their game season experience. Touching the inertia, providing a solution, and driving the connection with the never-seen-before group in advertising - super fans of the world are core to the campaign," said the brand.
Raj Rishi Singh, Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Business Officer -Corporate, MakeMyTrip, said, “The fever pitch around cricket gave us an optimal opportunity to showcase the meticulous quality check mechanisms MakeMyTrip has put in place for our alternate accommodations category. We always approach business from a problem-solving mindset, and who better to communicate this than genuine globetrotters such as our cricket superfans, who share the same passion for travel as they do for the game.”
"We started by asking ourselves a simple set of questions: If fans from all across the world are pouring in for the cricket season, will they find a stay they like? What's the type of expectations that they'll have? How will MakeMyTrip Homestays and Villas make their off-field experience richer? This consumer-out approach helped us develop Tested by Fans. Collaborating with the best talent on the agency and the client side also worked in the campaign's favour. Our big AHA moment happened when the superfans told us that this is the first time they're being brought together on such a big scale." says Ankit Pathak, Creative Lead at Enormous Brands.
‘Brand building or storytelling has to go hand in hand with performance marketing’
At the Pitch BFSI Summit 2023, leading marketers of the industry discussed how the narrative of the BFSI sector can be transformed
By e4m Staff | Oct 11, 2023 1:00 PM | 3 min read
Performance-driven advertising and brand storytelling are two kinds of requests received by agencies when it comes to BFSI sectors. Typically, when there is a lead generation-led campaign, the KPIs of branding are not called out or often forgivable to not achieve. On the other hand, a loud rally campaign is expected to deliver leads.
Anisha Iyer, CEO, OMD India, who moderated a women-led panel on ‘Impactful Brand Building for Financials and Innovative Solutions’ at the Pitch BFSI Summit 2023, set the context of the discussion and raised a question as to why this dichotomy exists in some sectors, especially BFSI.
Amrutha Nair, Head - Entertainment Ad Sales and Strategy, Disney Star, Sujatha V Kumar, Head of Marketing- India & South Asia, Visa, Geetanjali Sachwani, VP and Head-Marketing, Franklin Templeton, Darshana Shah, Head- Marketing and Customer Experience, ABFRL, and Elizabeth Venkataraman, Joint President - Head of Marketing, Partnerships & Loyalty, Kotak Mahindra Bank, were the panellists on the discussion.
Kumar kickstarted the discussion by saying, “The scenario is not an ‘either or’ but ‘and’ case. This is because I don't think as a brand we can afford to say you must only do brand building/storytelling or only performance marketing.”
“To decide which one to do more actually depends on the objective of the campaign,” she added.
Sachwani believes the first era of marketing was all about logic and reasoning. The second era was all about emotions. The third was totally about data and analytics. Marketing 4.0 was about customer engagement, performance marketing, cost per view. Now, we are entering into the fifth era where senses and sensibilities using artificial intelligence and machine learning are coming together to help brands with strategies.
Speaking about making communication in the BFSI sector more entertaining, Shah shared, “When it comes to BFSI, it is seen as a serious category because it involves monetary transactions. So over the years, the communication has been emotional or fear-based. Consumers should not look at us as too fun and quirky since we are handling their hard-earned money.”
Another stereotype that exists in the BFSI sector is that it is perceived as a ‘men vs women’ field. The Kotak Mahindra Bank executive elaborated, “When I spoke to women to understand what are their expectations from banking, we realised they want to be spoken to differently. They want to be spoken to about needs and not just products.”
Iyer then shed the spotlight on the fact that the content consumers see also shapes them and it has been the ‘saas-bahu’ content since ages now on linear TV. It is the best way to redefine the way women see the BFSI sector and can also be leveraged to reach the right audience.
Responding to this, Nair shared as a content-generating company, they are blamed the most for making content more for women. “Over the last 10 years, if you actually look at it, every little piece of our content and its characters inspires a large audience who exist beyond our world."
She added, "Most of the characters have a huge social media presence and the audience follows them because fundamentally they are aspirational for the consumer. Definitely, there is a cohort that believes this sort of content is regressive but a large part of the world out there believes otherwise too.”
