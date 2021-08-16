IDFC celebrates the spirit of 'investment angels' in new brand film

In the world of investment, both an advisor and a distributor play unique roles that help facilitate an investor’s journey towards financial freedom. The Mutual Fund industry includes thousands of advisors and distributors covering every corner of the country and over the past year through all the ups and downs caused by the pandemic, they continued to provide uninterrupted services to their clients. This Independence Day, IDFC Mutual Fund salutes the spirit of these ‘investment angels’ by rolling out the film, #DeshKaNivesh, highlighting the importance of financial advisors and distributor partners in the lives of investors across the nation.

Speaking about the film, Gaurab Parija, Head – Sales & Marketing, IDFC AMC “Just as we consult an interior designer when we look to design our dream home, the role of the financial advisor or distributor in helping plan our financial journey is key in helping us reach our goals and achieve financial freedom. Additionally, Mutual Fund as an investment product has reached every nook and corner of our country thanks to the tireless efforts of our distribution partners. This Independence Day, through this video, IDFC Mutual Fund pays its tribute to the distribution and advisory partners of the Mutual Fund industry who power the financial independence of India’s investors.”

The film, #DeshKaNivesh, not just features investors from various geographical locations across the country but also shows investors from different age groups in varied situations of life. In the eight-scene film, IDFC Mutual Fund highlights how proper guidance can truly change the lives of investors.

CEO hotstuff medialabs, Arun Fernandes said, "The community of Financial Advisors is connected to the universe of investors across India. The film is a great way to commend their efforts." The film shows the outcome of trusting your financial advisor in your investment journey.

The film is now live on all IDFC Mutual Fund social media handles.

