Cadbury Fuse is official snacking partner of Tata Mumbai Marathon 2023
The marathon will be flagged off from CSMT on January 15
Tata Mumbai Marathon has announced its partnership with Mondelez India’s Cadbury Fuse as its Snacking Partner. The World Athletics Gold Label Race is scheduled for 15th January 2023 and will be flagged off from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
After a hiatus of two years due to the COVID-19-induced pandemic, the marathon is now back with a bang. Loaded with delicious Cadbury, peanuts, and rich smooth caramel, a bar of Fuse is what everyone needs to beat the hunger after the race.
Distance running takes a lot of effort and energy and Cadbury Fuse’s ‘bhaari bar is a mix of just the right ingredients to keep the runners energised by satiating their hunger pangs on the go.
Fuse comes on board as the snacking leader, helping runners strike the right chord and fuel up during and post the race. This participative sport opens a window for runners who are heavily invested in their journey of performance and improvement.
Nitin Saini, VP Marketing, Mondelez India, "We are thrilled to be part of the Tata Mumbai Marathon and rest of the upcoming series of running events. Marathons are no easy tasks and with Cadbury Fuse as an official snacking partner, we want to make sure that this prestigious run is uninterrupted by any kind of hunger pangs. A Fuse bar will be the perfect snack for runners to rejuvenate and beat the hunger. We hope this will be yet another successful season of energizing people across the city and the country."
Vivek Singh, Jt MD, Procam International, “We have always believed in bringing collaborations that are more than just a partnership on paper. The Tata Mumbai Marathon has established itself as the ideal experiential platform, and it is encouraging to have Mondelez, a global brand, join us. We hope that this association is the beginning of a long-standing relationship.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Five brand campaigns on sustainability that stood out in 2022
According to experts, for consumers, it is not just about brands offering conscious or sustainable products & services, but it is about the belief the organisation has towards sustainability
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 31, 2022 9:04 AM | 4 min read
With concerns about sustainability and climate change mounting by the day, brands too have been doing their bit to save the environment. As 2022 draws to a close, we look back at some of the campaigns of the year that stood out for their focus on sustainability and climate action and find out how experts evaluate these initiatives by brands.
#JaagoRe By Tata Tea to Fight Climate Change
Tata Consumer Products came up with a campaign aimed at creating a climate-resilient supply chain by making the agricultural sector more sustainable. The company collaborated with various partners to help tea farmers and producers and trained them on a range of sustainable agricultural practices, based on their specific situations and location. Between 2010 and 2020, the company claimed it exceeded its target and reduced emissions of GreenHouse Gases by 26%.
Himalaya Wellness Company’s tree plantation initiative
Himalaya started its tree plantation drive in 2012 and has planted over 8,00,000 trees of 89 species in the Western Ghats. It partnered with the Society for Environment and Biodiversity Conservation (SEBC) to plant an additional 1,00,000 saplings of trees across the Western Ghats. Preserving flora and fauna remains core to Himalaya’s belief, and to practice what they preach, the tree plantation drive was born. This also paved the way for several employment opportunities for the local communities.
Hyundai Motor India’s ‘Save Water Challenge’ for customers:
Hyundai encouraged its customers to choose dry washing when they gave their cars for servicing. Each dry wash saved approximately 120 liters of water. The 15-day Save Water Challenge commenced on June 3, 2022, and rewarded participants with online and offline activities.
Nestle Maggi’s 2-minute Safai Ke Naam campaign
This video campaign by Nestle was launched on World Environment Day 2022 and featured actor Rajkumar Rao. The video is aimed at supporting “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan” and suggested customers throw the wrapper in a dry garbage dustbin. The idea was to teach people that it takes just about 2 minutes to make a difference when one truly cares. It urged Maggie fanatics to not litter the surroundings by leaving the wrapper out in the open and instead dumping it in the dry waste bin.
Log9 Materials #MadeForThemAsWell
The brand is known for pioneering responsible energy solutions that infuse conscience into commerce. Being a deep-tech startup, Log9 aims to bring about changes in the EV industry.
Talking about the initiatives taken by brands for climate, Swagatika Das, Founder, NatHabit, says the common mindset has shifted from a consumerist approach to a more conscious & environmental approach in just a few decades.
“Today there is an explosion of examples that will show you how people are not just aware, but also have been taking action to ensure that we are sustainable, and the planet lives longer. From nations getting together to sign the Paris climate change agreement to consumers choosing brands that have ethical or trend towards sustainability practices and values, there is a clear shift in trend towards sustainability.”
Das further adds, “We do see more and more brands moving towards sustainability. It is not just about making/giving conscious or sustainable products & services, it is rather about the belief the organisation has towards sustainability.”
Founder and CEO of MadHawks Ravi Kumar shares, “Brands are increasingly focused on promoting environmentally friendly packaging and ensuring sustainability to build a better reputation among customers by demonstrating that they are an ethical company. Sales may rise as a result of higher revenue and profits.”
Kumar says further, “Of course, we need more and more brands to provide long-term sustainable options to customers as there are currently very few brands pursuing environmentally strategies. If brands continue to raise awareness, they will not only achieve commendable results but there will also be a steady flow of healthy practices by customers in real life.”
Pravin Shiriyannavar, COO, of Brand-comm, a unit of Madison World, opines, “Today, brands want to be purpose-driven. These educational campaigns might influence the baby boomers and Generation X.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
CRED ad hides in plain sight among newspaper classifieds
The campaign for the brand's BidBlast service was designed by meme marketing agency Youngun
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 31, 2022 9:19 AM | 2 min read
CRED, which has been known for pushing the boundaries of advertising with its quirky ads, are in the news again for its latest ad campaign. The fintech company has impressed the internet with another one of its campaigns, which lay hidden among the other ads in the classified section.
These mock ads appeared in the papers looking like regular classified ads, but on a closer look, they are sneakily placed advertisements for CRED's BidBlast game.
Devoid of any signs of branding, the ad campaign could have turned risky for the company since readers who gloss over the papers may easily give it a miss. However, eagle-eyed readers who pored through the newspapers were pleasantly surprised to find these quirky classifieds hiding in plain sight.
The ads were created by Youngun, a meme-marketing agency, responsible for Zomato's widely popular Independence day copy this year.
Content creator Deepak Kumaar who worked on the campaign took to LinkedIn to talk about the experience: "It was an amazing experience writing these classified ads for CRED with the team at Youngun | Make Memes, Not Ads. Most of you all must have already seen these somewhere on Instagram or LinkedIn itself.
With successful marketing attempts like these, I realised marketing has changed vividly over the past few years and the one thing that is rising with enormous speed is ‘Meme Marketing’. What could be a better way than entertaining people and also educating them?"
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘Insurance category is anchored on the parameter of trust’
Rahul Talwar, CMO, Max Life Insurance, shares insights behind the recently launched TVC with Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh as brand ambassadors, evolving consumer sentiments and growing TG
By Ritika Raj | Dec 31, 2022 8:07 AM | 5 min read
As a category, insurance has evolved substantially with more consumers understanding its importance over the course of the pandemic. This evolution has further given a boost to insurance brands and also brought a change in how brands communicate to their target audience. Aligned with the idea of bringing a change in the ongoing consumer sentiment towards insurance, Max Life Insurance has come up with TV campaigns on protection and savings featuring brand ambassadors...' cricketer Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh.
According to Rahul Talwar, CMO, Max Life Insurance, life insurance bought under a fearsome mindset versus life insurance bought under a liberating mindset are completely different ways of pitching life insurance as a product.
Commenting on the insight behind the campaign, Talwar adds, “For this particular campaign, we have tried to ensure that instead of looking at life insurance as a burdensome responsibility, we have tried to look at it from the perspective of trying to celebrate the breadwinner. Equally, we have realised that this entire category is actually anchored on a very important parameter called trust.”
A Seamless Marketing Journey & A Seamless Consumer Experience
The brand launched the TVC ‘Protection and Savings’ by announcing Captain Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh as the ambassadors. While Sharma has a certain brand value attached to himself, Sajdeh is an interesting choice in terms of synergies when it comes to a pure insurance brand like Max Life. Adding on this, Talwar mentioned, “Life insurance, fundamentally, is a conversation which has a lot of gravitas around it. The minute we bring a real-life, young family or a couple to talk about this conversation, we are able to give that much Philip to this entire piece. Our intention is to ensure that much like our product innovates itself, we are able to bring out propositions which target the women who have not been specifically targeted by any other brand in the category so far.” By having Ritika and Rohit, the brand aims to bring this conversation directly to women consumers and remain aligned with the philosophy of being a progressive brand while appreciating the woman of the house and not just the role of the breadwinner.
In a category like insurance, more than the plans and the covers that brands offer, it is imperative for them to provide a seamless consumer experience end-to-end. Resonating with the sentiment, Talwar adds, “Max life insurance is seeking two things. One is a degree of goodwill and it is all about that when the consumer needs their money if at all, they get that experience hassle-free. And second, long-term admiration, for the 22 years that we've been around, keeping customers at the core is a value called customer obsession which is in our DNA.” To cater seamlessly to consumers, Max Life has come up with various initiatives like digitizing the entire process, imbibing empathy in communication to consumers, industry firsts like voice-to-text analytics, Buy now pay later and a digital-driven omnichannel customer experience.
Communicating To Evolving TG & Key Takeaways
Going ahead, the biggest drivers in the insurance category are going to be tier 2 and tier 3 cities and GenZ and Millennial audiences. While consumers in Tier 2 and 3 towns and cities are consumers that need to be told in a more comprehensive and preachy manner, the Gen Z or millennial audiences are a demographic that like to figure things out on their own. Commenting on how the brand is striking the correct balance and personalising communication for a particular segment, Talwar shares, “Thanks to the traditional media choices and more new age sharp digital media choices, we are able to strike that balance. The kind of work we do with a lot of respondents coming in from tier two and tier three, under platforms like India Protection Quotient or India Retirement Index Study, we have realised that media habits and media consumption habits are fairly universal. To be able to cut across the message in the right way, not only do we need to have the right choice of media deployment, but we also need to be able to customise content in the language of the state or the region that we are talking to and, and Max life insurance also tries and does that balance fairly well.”
Further commenting on the key takeaways from 2023, Talwar shares that a lot of work that the life insurance industry and Max life insurance are doing is to keep re-emphasising the importance of life insurance. He added “The aim is to transition from why life insurance to what life insurance. In 2023, product innovation is going to play a key role and could end up being a good differentiator. Online presence and being able to offer experiences or offerings, which are digitally native would be something that would step up more action and more energy from the industry and even from the consumer side. There's going to be a heightened awareness that will come in from this entire conversation around ESG. Lastly, but most importantly, there is an ‘us to me’ hidden in the word customer, hence hyper-personalization and being able to keep the customer experience flexible yet relatable and frictionless is going to be the key mantra for 2023 that I foresee as we step into it.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘We have a multi-pronged strategy to reach more consumers across urban & rural markets’
Nilesh Malani, President & CMO, Polycab India Ltd, talks about the brand completing 39 years in business, shares insights around adopting a fresh marketing approach, and more
By Ritika Raj | Dec 30, 2022 9:05 AM | 6 min read
2022 was a special year for Polycab as the brand completed 39 years of business. The year was quite a fruitful one, with the brand launching new products, adopting a newer marketing approach and much more.
In a conversation with exchange4media, Nilesh Malani, President & CMO, Polycab India Ltd, shares insights around adopting a fresh marketing approach, recently launched TVCs, association with the T20 World Cup, the evolution the company is undergoing and more.
Edited excerpts:
Having completed 39 years in business, how is Polycab pivoting in terms of a fresh product and marketing approach?
Our journey started in 1964 from a modest set-up in form of a small electrical store. When we look at our approach towards building a sustainable competitive advantage for the future - it will be a strong value proposition on the back of pioneering product innovation, complemented by a customised experiential marketing-driven end-user experience. Furthermore, to invoke a higher sense of end-user pull towards this unique offering, we have rolled out TV commercials to convey value proposition-based benefits to consumers through compelling and emotionally engaging short stories. Our Home Automation Solution – HOHM competence provides users with a customised experience of these products using a mobile app or voice control.
We have multiple initiatives and measures through which we engage with the crucial electrician community. Such initiatives include conducting awareness-generating programmes that impart learnings on the importance of selecting high-quality electrical solutions to ensure their safety. We are looking forward to a newer approach for our new product launches which will help us reach more consumers.
Polycab recently launched back-to-back campaigns for green wires and LED lights, what was the main insight behind these campaigns? What major challenges did you face in the execution of these campaigns?
Polycab’s main focus behind launching these campaigns was enhancing our presence in the consumer segment. While the product category of wire is difficult to portray considering its conventional legacy, for the recent Polycab Green Wire campaign, we took the emotional route to address the problem that every parent faces – to ensure that their children’s dreams are safe. This was the very first campaign with Ogilvy India and our idea to distantly position ourselves in consumers’ minds was achieved.
Similarly, the Polycab 3-in-1 LED campaign is based on a simple truth - when people are in a good mood their perspective on things changes. The major turning point, in the three campaigns, is that we have tried to move away from being rational to bringing a human touch in our campaigns that helped our customers understand our product well.
What kind of response have you got for these campaigns?
Our two major campaigns of the year did well with our target audience. The likability of the extra-safe Polycab green wire advertisement stood at 4.7 out of 5 which is a fantastic score. Moreover, the category connect was more than 90 per cent. The story of the film was very impactful for the target audience as the product integration was done in a subtle way.
What were the synergies behind signing up to be sponsors for the T20 World Cup? How did that pan out for you?
Our target audience includes decision-makers aged 25-50 years and the World Cup was the best place where we could reach them. The World Cup campaign has been very successful with excellent TV ratings. The gross rating point deliveries that were promised were higher than 15-20%. The reach was close to 35-40 million people in India.
Our timing was bang on and our campaign continued with the post-World Cup GEC plan. This helped us to be present on the news and other GEC, regional channels even after the cricket tournament. The campaign will be live until December and will help us keep the momentum in the next quarter as well.
When it comes to marketing strategy, is Polycab embracing a more experimental strategy? If yes, what is the insight here?
We are executing a resolve to take brand Polycab to newer heights. I believe strategies aren’t experimental, they are a firm way of doing things and how we intend to take our entire brand-building and marketing forward. Our strategies have always been solid and planned as per our intent to take the entire brand-building forward. We aim to build Polycab as a more consumer-friendly brand by making it modern and contemporary. Our main focus revolves around three things – to be relevant, entertaining/engaging, and knowledgeable. We have understood in the few years that consumers engage with the brand only when it exhibits these qualities.
What is your current distribution strength and do you look at increasing it going ahead?
Currently, we have more than two lakh retailers as our valuable partners, and it is our constant endeavour to enhance our reach by expanding this network. We have a multi-pronged strategy to reach more consumers across urban and rural markets and add value to their lives. With a robust blueprint, we plan to rise rapidly and adapt to new organisational processes that affirm holistic growth across segments.
Is there anything in the pipeline that you would like to share with us; a new campaign or product launch?
Keeping the environment and best manufacturing practices in mind, Polycab will come out with products that are greener. The company currently has a sizeable number of research and development professionals, focusing on widening its product range. We are in talks to sharpen our focus on the FMEG space by expanding our B2C product range. We constantly look at our communications and try to find ways to continue to evolve according to the latest trends and consumer psychology.
While adopting a newer marketing strategy how has your media mix evolved?
We have aligned the company strategy with the changing times and the current transformation of digital platforms. We are conscious of the latest trends and media consumption of our consumers. However, the traditional media - television or newspaper, still has a larger chunk of our target audience.
We are also looking to expand and build our presence on evolving channels like social media, and OTT platforms where we can get more customised and personalised with our campaigns. We have been working on it and have been allocating a reasonable amount of funds to these channels.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘We are quite hopeful that consumer demand will pick up’
Prashant Agarwal, Marketing Head, Health Supplements, Dabur India Ltd. talks about the relevance of Dabur Chyawanprash’s latest campaign, and how the flagship brand fared during the pandemic
By Anupama Sajeet | Dec 30, 2022 9:11 AM | 5 min read
Could you tell us your thoughts on the latest campaign? What was the brief given to the agency, and what does the brand hope to accomplish from the campaign?
The entire campaign by Dabur Chyavanprash this year is based on a very strong consumer insight. We came to know that there is an increased trend of over-dependence on medicines, even for common ailments. This is quite an interesting insight because when we speak to consumers, they know that these medicines can have potential side effects, but still they're over-dependent on them. That's when we realised that there's a huge relevance for Dabur Chyawanprash here.
We roped in the top creative team of McCann to build this campaign, and the agency has done a very good job. The brief given to the agency this time was on how to bring this insight out loud in a campaign that is not only very relatable, but also impactful. And the tagline, which was derived- ‘Ghar Ghar Bann Gaya Dawai Ki Dukaan’ is very appropriate.
How did the Dabur Chyawanprash brand fare during the pandemic? Do you see that kind of consumer consumption witnessed during the pandemic sustaining, or is it again coming down to the pre-pandemic levels?
During the pandemic period, the need for immunity was heightened and we saw a significant surge in demand for Dabur Chyawanprash. We saw a lot of new consumers entering the category during that time. In fact, the penetration of the category increased by nearly 100%. Post-pandemic, it is coming down from those levels which it had reached then. But the category has been able to retain a lot of gains they made during the pandemic. Maybe not all of it, but a majority of the gains, mostly in terms of household penetration and distribution as well, have been retained.
Can you elaborate on the go-to-market (GTM) strategy that you are using to increase penetration?
Penetration amongst the urban Indian population even after the pandemic is still in single digits. There are different times of the year, or during seasonal changes, there is a tendency to fall sick. This is when consumers resort to over-medication or self-medication. We now have a strong claim against the ill effects of PM (Particulate Matter) 2.5, that Dabur Chyawanprash protects your lungs from its ill effects. So, our GTM is to build the significance of Dabur Chyawanprash to fight against such health threats. Our entire marketing strategy is to keep building on the relevance of Dabur Chyawanprash, and the importance of immunity amongst the audience.
Can you share the media mix for your latest campaign in terms of percentage of distribution?
The percentage-wise distribution of the media mix will be difficult to share. But I can share with you the trends. Nowadays digital is growing a significant share in our media mix, as over the years the medium has definitely gained more and more importance. However, in the case of chyawanprash, TV is still the lead medium. So, you will see this campaign going live across all mediums. It started with television and will also be seen in print, outdoor, and digital.
Dabur Chyawanprash has been a household name for generations. But are you planning to establish a connection with younger people when it comes to using traditional products?
It’s true that Dabur Chyawanprash has been there for generations. But in the meantime, we are connecting well with the younger audience as well. That is why we are very active on digital and all the newer platforms. We are roping in a lot of influencers as well across the country to spread our message. E-commerce and e-pharmacy are also becoming very prominent as sales channels. The campaign that we have launched this year also binds well with the younger audience, because they face this issue, and they're well aware of the side effects of medicines.
The FMCG and packaged food sectors have witnessed some significant highs and lows through the pandemic and the period after it, due to high inflation and changing consumer sentiments. Do you see the market outlook on FMCG improving in the coming days? How’s Dabur dealing with the soaring inflation, and rise in input costs?
This is a very recent trend, and hence it is very difficult to comment on it right now, but we are quite hopeful that going forward we will start seeing an uptick in overall consumer demand. There are signals that inflation is also cooling down a bit. Post-festival, now entering into the winter season, we are quite hopeful that consumer demand will pick up.
Cost optimization has always been a continuous process at Dabur, and we keep doing various initiatives, both at the operating side, as well as the marketing side, rather than compromising on the cost.
What’s the marketing roadmap ahead for the flagship brand?
The roadmap that we have carved out for ourselves is not only to keep building the core Dabur Chyawanprash, but also to work on a portfolio to give the brand a premium tag, and promote value-added variants like Chyawan-prakash, which is the sugar-free chyawanprash, targeted towards consumers who are pre-diabetic, diabetic, or are sugar conscious, and also ‘gud chyawanprash,’ which includes jaggery. We are also coming out with newer formats like tablets, powders, etc., which should be more acceptable for the younger audience.
Can you also share the objective/ intent behind roping in celebrities such as Akshay Kumar as the brand ambassador for the campaign? Can you share some thoughts on that?
Akshay Kumar is known for his awareness around health, staying fit, and has a mass appeal. His lifestyle is quite relatable with Dabur Chyawanprash brand, as he’s into Ayurveda, yoga etc. This association has helped both Akshay Kumar as a brand and Dabur Chyawanprash as a brand, because it's a natural fit between the two.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Ananya Pandey teams up with Drools and JUSTDOGS for pet food donation drive
Pandey will help donate six months' worth of food at the NGO YODA
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 12:27 PM | 3 min read
Pet food brand Drools has now collaborated with actress Ananya Pandey and pet retail store JUSTDOGS for its latest animal welfare initiative. The donation drive held for dogs and cats, will see the actress donating 6 months' worth of food along with the brands at the Youth Organization in Defense of Animals (YODA) in Khar West on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022.
With over 30 years of expertise in the field of animal nutrition, Drools has always been at the forefront of contributing to the better lives of animals by delivering the best pet food. As a strong advocate of animal welfare, the brand ensures that it takes the right measures to live up to its ethos. They collaborate with celebrities who share the same values as the brand when it comes to animal well-being. This helps the initiative to move a step further and reach a wider audience. They have chosen to partner up with Ananya Pandey, in view of her love for animals. As part of this initiative, both the brands and Ananya intend to donate food and other supplies to the stray.
Speaking about the same, Ananya Pandey says, "I am excited about this new venture. It is truly wholesome to see brands like Drools coming up with such initiatives. We share the same principles when it comes to the well-being of animals. My heart goes out to these innocent beings who deserve boundless affection and care rather than apathy. At the same time, it is no secret that millions of homeless stray animals go hungry day after day. Hence, I am delighted and grateful to be able to contribute to the lives of these little ones by partnering up with Drools. All I can hope and pray for is that everyone does their bit to make a difference in the lives of animals. A little bit of care and nurture from each can certainly go a long way."
Apart from focusing on imparting business excellence, Drools is also propelled by its strong dedication to giving back to society by undertaking various animal welfare initiatives. Likewise, the brand provides various local NGOs and animal shelters with pet food as a way to lend their support. This noteworthy donation drive was started back in 2019.
Moving forward, the brand seeks to further extend and strengthen its efforts for many similar endeavours to aid millions of homeless and abandoned strays with food that is both nutritious and tasty. Along with that, it also hopes to encourage the general public to build shelter homes for stray animals, adopt pets, properly feed and nurture them, and participate in future animal welfare activities.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shriram Finance upholds promise of customer centricity through unique jugalbandi
The company has teamed up with RK Swamy to create five jugalbandi videos
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 29, 2022 11:46 AM | 1 min read
To reinforce Shriram Finance Ltd's commitment to millions of customers, R K SWAMY hit upon a compelling yet simple idea. Shriram is truly customer-centric and what better way than to say that the company is in a special jugalbandi with them.
Shriram and R K SWAMY have created five special jugalbandi videos, each for a few minutes, with top artistes carefully paired. The first of these launched recently, with Taufiq Qureshi and Vijay Prakash, has garnered eye-popping numbers of viewers. Please view the video here:
Sangeetha N, President and National Creative Director, R K SWAMY, said "Shriram is a special company with a unique philosophy. Their idea of brand building is driven by genuine customer connect on the ground. The jugalbandi idea springs from this understanding. Each video is originally composed and recorded live. There is nothing like this done before from a brand perspective.”
Umesh Revankar, Vice Chairman, Shriram Finance said “It is a special moment in our evolution as a group, originally formed with the idea of spreading credit to those who don’t normally get it. This is our way of telling customers that we march in sync with them. And to remind our people to stay close to the customers. With the jugalbandi videos we have created a special platform to reinforce the connection.”
Four more jugalbandi videos will be released in the coming weeks.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube