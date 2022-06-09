Hindu Tamil Thisai launches 'UNGAL KURAL THERU VIZHA' initiative

‘Hindu Tamil Thisai’, the Tamil daily newspaper from ‘The Hindu’ group has been publishing the ‘Ungal Kural’ section since its inception. Apart from dissemination of information to the masses, they believe that the information that will influence and impact the lives of common people needs to be escalated to the public representative. This was accomplished by the creation of a section 'Ungal Kural’. Ungal Kural is a dial-in facility extended by HINDU TAMIL THISAI to its readers to register their civic issues. This is brought to the attention of the public administrations through the edit columns.

This year, HINDU TAMIL THISAI took it beyond print onto a ground event titled, UNGAL KURAL THERU VIZHA. This platform enabled face-to-face interactions of the public with the local government representatives for them to get aware of the civic issues and work to find solutions for them. Some of the grievances were as basic as the provision of drinking water, garbage disposal, problems at panchayat, and reduction of property tax etc.

In a span of two weeks, this event was organized at 20 plus locations across Tamil Nadu where more than 800 grievances were recorded, 100 were resolved on the spot and the rest are being worked upon by the government authorities. This initiative has received appreciation from government officials and the public at large.

