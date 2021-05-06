ABP Nadu clocks 6.9 million users on counting day

The recently launched Tamil News Digital Platform, ABP Nadu saw a whopping 6.9 million users, 28 million page-views, 1.1 million video views, and 8.1 million sessions on its website on the Counting Day of Assembly Elections 2021 - when most viewers were looking for credible news coverage.

As a part of its extensive election special coverage, the news platform had also conducted a series of exclusive interviews with eminent personalities like Kanimozhi Karunanidhi (DMK MP), D. Jayakumar (AIADMK), Thol Thirumavalavan (VCK Leader), Annamalai (BJP State Vice President), and Padma Priya (MNM Leader).

Since its launch in April 2021, ABP Nadu has offered a wide range of content choices to its users such as unique pieces on the burning issues of Tamil Nadu, in various content formats such as expert opinion pieces, data stories, and videos. With a special emphasis on youth-oriented topics, the digital news platform features 50 news stories, 10 special stories, and 20 videos daily for its users. Moreover, it had also conducted an Exit Poll for Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021, alongside research partner CVoter.

Speaking on the achievement, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network said, “Backed by our network’s longstanding legacy of journalistic independence, credibility, and high standards of ethical journalism, we were always confident that ABP Nadu would be successful in connecting meaningfully with the Tamilars. But the fact that it has started garnering these numbers in just two weeks since its launch - is a moment of immense pride for all of us. Our entire team has worked dedicatedly towards ensuring that the viewers’ get the most-accurate predictions and the most credible election coverage on all platforms of ABP. I’m happy to see that Tamil viewers, too, have so much faith in our content.”

