Our digital platforms will lead coverage of elections: Avinash Pandey, ABP Network
Pandey, CEO, ABP Network says that the network’s focus is on establishing the brand in South India and is confident that with their plans in place, the digital platform will be among the top three
On the side-lines of ABP Network’s ‘The Southern Rising’ Summit in Chennai, Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network reflects on the journey of ABP Nadu and ABP Desam – the Tamil and Telegu digital news platform from ABP Network, the focus on local content and programming, why news should not be free and why he believes that ABP Network platform’s in the South will be in the top three.
Edited Excerpts:
You are here in Chennai with ABP Network’s The Southern Rising Summit. What is the potential that the group sees in the region South of the Vindhyas?
The ABP Network is here for the long run. We do not have a traditional newspaper or TV business here and deliberately chose to be Digital first because media consumption patterns are changing. If you look overall, in terms of just the Rupee number, a successfully run firm can easily make Rs 250 to 350 crores in South India, that's the revenue potential for a company in the news genre. However, we are not here for quick success or to make immediate money. We are here to establish our brand and the way we work across India is to focus on local issues. We are a pan-India organisation but our decisions about delivering the content and how to monetize it are taken locally.
Looking at today’s event, the Southern Rising Summit event, we had a brilliant lineup of marquee speakers, and out-of-the-box moderators and the response has been fantastic. I'm thrilled and this encourages me to do more events in this region.
You have established yourself across regional markets with ABP Ananda, ABP Majha and ABP Sanjha. Any learnings that travelled from your established markets to the South?
The ABP Group is over 100 years old, we’ve been in Television for over 20 years and had a digital presence for over seven years now. When we combine all three platforms together, the learning is that the media business is a local business. Unless you understand the culture, the society and the customs of the local people, you will never be as successful as you intended to be. Our policy is to be extremely local in content, understand and respect the culture and build the programming around it. However, at the same time, the content is delivered in the best available technology internationally available.
What has been the response to both platforms - ABP Nadu and ABP Desam? How would you assess the performance of both these platforms?
We started in the middle of the pandemic and there is a long road ahead for us and we are quite positive about the response that we have got so far.
Digital media business is about building communities and you won't be successful if you are too spread out. We are creating our own niche. If you look at the media landscape - newspaper, television or digital channels, they are either affiliated with a political entity or are politically aligned. There's no one in the neutral space in which we operate. The South consumes entertainment news disproportionate to the rest of India, which consumes news and entertainment together. Our focus is largely reporting on politics, polity businesses, economics, and society. We are creating video stories and getting a huge response.
In terms of metrics, where are you placed?
ABP Nadu has steadily developed a very strong follower base on social media with over 1.5 lac followers on Instagram, 4.5 lac on Facebook and a strong video viewership on these platforms, making ABP Nadu the only digital first News publisher in the top 5 crowded tangle leaderboard for Tamil News in India.
ABP Desam is among the fastest growing Telugu publisher in India with over 200 million video views clocked on YouTube and over 100 million views on Facebook since its launch on 29 July 2021. The website is also the youngest website to have ranked in the top 5 publishers in the Comscore MMX leaderboard.
Alongside readers who consume hardcore news, breaking news, hyper local coverage; ABP Desam has also developed a very strong millennial and young follower base on social media with over 2 lac subscribers on YouTube, 1 lac on Facebook and a strong video viewership on these platforms, making ABP Desam the only digital first News publisher among the top 10 leaderboard for Telugu News in India.
What's been the advertiser response?
Slow but it is picking up. Every month is better than the previous month. The content on most of the digital sites in the region are heavily dominated by entertainment news. While we want to serve entertainment news, that's not our purpose as we strive to inform, educate and entertain people and for us information and education comes first. We are focusing on reporting on local issues and it will take us time to build up. People have lost trust in other brands which are politically aligned and believe that political news is biased. It's taking time to build up and we have taken a difficult path. With the sharp edge in politics right now and a closely contested elections expected in 2024, I believe products like ours will shine.
Content on ABP Nadu and ABP Desam is free. Do you believe the regional markets are ready for the subscription models?
I believe nothing should be free, except for emergency news - for example, in case of a fire, riots or a misinformation campaign, the right news items should be freely available. That is the duty of a news organisation. However, on a regular basis for all well-researched articles, and documentaries, why should we serve it free?
This is my philosophy, but in India, if the industry is ready to serve everything as free, then it's very difficult to ask people to pay as we have not developed a culture of appreciating paid content. The industry has to build it and we have decided to take that lead. We will not be putting everything behind the paywall but will start by putting some content behind the paywall and are certain that we'll be successful.
Are you looking at Kannada and Malayalam?
Not right now.
This is an election year – Both national and state elections in Telangana. How is the network looking to leverage this to drive growth?
You will see a never-before-seen kind of coverage of the election on our digital platforms. They will lead the coverage of elections this time. If you look at the data availability, from the 2019 election vis-a-vis now, it has changed completely. We are quite confident that with the plan that we have for the election, by the end of the election we will be in the top three.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Hotstar owner Novi Digital Entertainment to merge with Star India: Report
The merger is in line with the companies’ endeavours to restructure their streaming, broadcasting and distribution business
By Simran Sabherwal | Oct 12, 2023 8:46 AM | 1 min read
According to a news report, Novi Digital Entertainment owns the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar will be merging with its parent firm Star India. The company has started the process for the same and both parties have already filed the merger scheme with the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).
The move is in line with the companies’ endeavours to restructure their streaming, broadcasting and distribution business.
In their application to the merger, both Star and Novi reportedly said that the move would help them scale the businesses and boost synergies, operational efficiencies and growth, apart from optimising resources and lower costs.
On the other hand, Walt Disney Co. has been in talks with Reliance Industries, SUN TV and Blackstone over the partial or complete sale of Star India's assets such as TV and streaming.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Disney in talks with Blackstone over sale of India assets: Report
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer reportedly played a key role in setting up the talks
By Simran Sabherwal | Oct 11, 2023 8:32 AM | 1 min read
According to a news report, private equity firm Blackstone is in talks with Walt Disney over the potential acquisition of the latter's TV and stream business in India. The discussion reportedly entailed Disney India's sports properties, media rights, and the Disney+ Hotstar streaming service. The talks are reportedly in their early stages with no guarantee of a deal.
The news report also said that the senior leadership on both sides met multiple times to explore the partial sale of its India operations or the whole portfolio including linear TV franchise, OTT and a 30% stake in Tata Play.
Top Disney executives Tom Staggs and Kevin Mayer have played a key role in setting up a discussion between the company and Blackstone. The news report also added that it isn't clear whether Blackstone would look at a bigger global transaction or just the Indian assets.
Previously it was reported that Disney held talks with Reliance Industries, Adani Group and the Sun Network for the sale of the properties. Disney has been mulling options, including a complete sale to even considering a joint venture after its Indian streaming service lost its rights to the IPL tournament to Viacom18 Media.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
SAT overturns SEBI's order against NDTV promoters in insider trading case
Sebi had imposed a two-year ban on Prannoy and Radhika Roy, restraining them from accessing capital markets
By Simran Sabherwal | Oct 7, 2023 10:18 AM | 2 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has reportedly quashed Sebi insider trading orders against Prannoy and Radhika Roy, the former promoters of NDTV. The market regulator had barred the Roys from the market for two years over allegedly violating the provisions of insider trading.
Reports say that the tribunal dismissed the order, stating that the information scrutinised by SEBI was not price-sensitive, and the Roys were not insiders. SAT reportedly said that the Roys received pre-trade clearance from NDTV's compliance officer, which was acknowledged in the show cause notice. Therefore, the trades executed by the Roys were in line with NDTV's Code of Conduct and PIT Regulations.
The Roys were investigated in two separate cases by Sebi in November 2020: one in the case of a loan taken by the NDTV promoters from Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt. Ltd and the other of insider trading.
Sebi had imposed a two-year ban on the promoters, restraining them from accessing capital markets. It also ordered to disgorge the amount of more than Rs 16 crore gained allegedly from insider trading in NDTV shares.
In July of 2023, SAT overruled the ban in the loan case, saying that the findings and directions were not sustainable.
Sebi alleged that the Roys bought 8,35,850 shares of NDTV on 26 December 2007, for Rs 19,34,34,000, thereby violating the provisions of insider trading.
In March 2023, Adani Enterprises' RRPR Holdings acquired an additional 1.76 crore shares in NDTV for Rs 602 crore from the Roys, amounting to 27.26% of the company. The Group owns 64.71% of NDTV after buying Roy’s stake.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Jubilant Foodworks dismisses reports about slashing pizza rates
As per Elara Capital, a media report recently stated that JUBI reduced the price of its large pizzas by almost 50% with the aim of making its pizzas more accessible and competitive
By Simran Sabherwal | Oct 5, 2023 5:16 PM | 2 min read
Jubilant Foodworks has dismissed recent media reports of price cuts in the pizza category.
As per a report by Elara Capital, the company will need to push more promotional campaigns to derive the most benefits from the upcoming Cricket World Cup, as competition in the pizza space remains high and non-pizza food is at an advantage as aggregators scale up.
JUBI pizza’s current pricing remains at 25% cheaper than local and global peers, Elara said in a report.
A media report recently stated that JUBI reduced the price of its large pizzas by almost 50% with the aim to make its pizzas more accessible and competitive, especially in the face of emerging smaller rivals in India’s quick service restaurant (QSR) market. Management has clarified it has not cut prices of large pizzas. Although the company had run promotions and discounts on a select large pizzas on specified cricket match days and continues to run iteration of several promotions at different points in time, these promotions and discounts should not be considered as a price drop at the portfolio level. JUBI pricing at a sharp discount vs peers JUBI has priced its value offerings (Basic cheese pizza and Pizza mania) at INR 59, which is ~37% lower than price of value pizzas by peers, Pizza Hut, La Pinos and Chicago Pizza. In the medium segment too, the price of a Dominos pizza is ~26% cheaper than the average price of peers whereas in case of high-end pizzas, JUBI’s pizza is almost 14% cheaper than peers.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
TDSAT refuses to restrain Star India from streaming cricket matches for free on Hotstar
The tribunal’s order came on the petition filed by AIDCF that challenges the free streaming of matches, including the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup
By Simran Sabherwal | Oct 5, 2023 4:05 PM | 3 min read
The Telecom Disputes Settlement and Appellate Tribunal (TDSAT) has refused to restrain Star India Pvt Ltd from streaming cricket matches, including the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, that commenced on Thursday, on its OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.
The tribunal’s order came on the petition filed by All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) challenging the free streaming of matches and seeking that Star be restrained from permitting their viewers to have Star Sports on their mobiles free of charge or they should also provide free of charge Star Sports to the cable operators also.
“Prima facie, OTT platform is not a TV channel, nor the respondent is requiring any permission or a licence from the Central Government. Moreover, looking at the provisions of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the rules framed thereunder of the year 2021 and looking at the provisions of TRAI Act, 1997, there is no prima facie case with this petitioner,” TDSAT said.
The bench headed by Justice D N Patel said that no irreparable loss will be caused to AIDCF if the stay is not granted.
“Balance of convenience is also not in favour of this petitioner and no irreparable loss will be caused to the petitioner if the stay, as prayed for, is not granted,” the tribunal said.
The tribunal, however, said that it is always open for the petitioner (AIDCF) to separately maintain a list of consumers who have subscribed to the Star Sports channel on the petitioner’s platform as the same contents are being made available through video streaming on the said OTT platform.
“These details which the petitioner is maintaining can always be presented before this Tribunal by the way of an affidavit, before the final hearing of this Broadcasting Petition, which will be replied by the respondent. Hence, the interim relief, as prayed for, by this petitioner is hereby rejected,” it said.
The petition alleged that the practice of free streaming of matches is unfair to the cable industry, which has paid the broadcaster for distributing and transmitting signals.
The counsel for AIDCF had also argued in the tribunal that though OTT platform is not mentioned in the definition given in Regulation 2 (r) of “distribution platform” under the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) Regulation 2017.
It also said that OTT platforms are using internet and therefore, this tribunal has all the powers, jurisdiction and authority to hear this matter and decide the same because the respondents are using Broadband Internet and therefore, they are falling within the definition of Telegraph as defined in the Indian Telegraph Act 1885, and hence this Tribunal has got jurisdiction.
During the arguments, Star India had submitted that in Regulation 2 (r) that OTT platform is not covered by the definition of distribution platform because the definition is exhaustive and nothing can be added in the definition by this tribunal.
The counsel for Star India also pointed out several peculiarities of OTT platform including not having a licence from the central government and it is not a tv channel.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
ZEEL acquires ZEE UK Max in UK
As per ZEEL, it has incorporated ZUML in the UK with an initial share capital of 25,000 pounds divided into 25,000 ordinary shares of one pound each
By Simran Sabherwal | Oct 5, 2023 3:26 PM | 1 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd (ZEEL) has incorporated ZEE UK Max Ltd (ZUML), a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary company for the purposes of media and entertainment.
ZEEL announced the same to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) that it has incorporated ZUML in the UK on September 28 with an initial share capital of 25,000 pounds divided into 25,000 ordinary shares of one pound each fully paid-up.
“ZUML is a wholly owned step-down subsidiary company of the Company and therefore it is a related party of the Company. This transaction does not fall within related party transactions. The promoter/ promoter group/ group companies do not have any interest in this transaction,” ZEEL said in its disclosure letter to BSE.
ZUML is yet to commence its business operations and it has been incorporated with the objective of media and entertainment business to evaluate rationalization and restructuring, ZEEL said.
There is no information on whether there is any link of this incorporation with the ZEE-Sony merger.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp