Hindu Tamil Thisai & DBSI’s initiative gets encouraging audience response

Hindu Tamil Thisai in association with Dettol Banega Swasth India (DBSI) rolled out a program, Suththam Sugaatharam (Health & Hygiene) in 2021. The purpose of this program was to create awareness on Hygiene habits amongst school students, parents and teachers and lay emphasis on the need for children to practice them in their daily lives, for it to become a sustained behavior. This program was rolled out on the 18th of October 2021 in Pondicherry, in the presence of the Governor and Chief Minister of Pondicherry and on 28th of October 2021 in Chennai, in the presence of the Minister for School Education, Tamil Nadu, adhering to COVID protocol. The Launch of this program was extensively covered across all media – Print, Digital and Television.

Suththam Sugaatharam is an online series with 15 episodes on 5 themes – Hygiene at Home, Hygiene at School, Personal Hygiene, Hygiene during Illness and Hygiene at Neighborhood. The episodes were aired over 5 weeks, 1 theme per week, during the period February 2022 to April 2022. The content was presented by Dr. Radhalakshmi Senthil, Senior Consultant Pediatrician and Neonatologist aided by animated audiovisuals from DBSI (Dettol Banega Swasth India). The episodes were telecast on YouTube channel of Hindu Tamil Thisai – https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLIIiATips6br1SMCv8aKYGEYntay5Pavp

The promotions for the program were done in print, digital and social media handles of Hindu Tamil Thisai. Many schools encouraged their students to watch the videos and they also arranged for group viewing sessions in their premises.

To make it more interactive, each episode was tagged with a contest based on the content of the episode. The school with a maximum number of correct responses in every district are to be awarded.

This program was received well by the audience in Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry as it was very relevant and topical. Its reflections are in the form of more than 1.6lac views for the episodes through YouTube and group viewing and almost 90,000 entries for the contest.

This initiative was appreciated by the governments of Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry. Hindu Tamil Thisai is proud of executing this project for Dettol Banega Swasth India and its advocacy partner, Collective Good Foundation.

