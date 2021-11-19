India Ahead launches Tamil news website www.tamil.indiaaheadnews.com

The website is launched with an objective to add to the repertoire of innovative journalism in the digital space, with a sharp focus on issues that matter to Tamils all over the world

India Ahead, a digital-led multi-platform news organisation, is happy to announce the launch of its Tamil news website www.tamil.indiaaheadnews.com.

India Ahead தமிழ் (Tamil), the recently launched digital platform, has already made decisive strides in informing Tamil audiences with its focus on unbiased, independent and bold coverage of news, views and current affairs.

The website will now add to our repertoire of innovative journalism in the digital space, with a sharp focus on issues that matter to Tamils all over the world.

"India Ahead is fast filling the vacuum in the Tamil space in terms of being an unbiased and independent news provider," said India Ahead editor-in-chief and CEO Bhupendra Chaubey. "We are roaring ahead and not just informing but also engaging and interacting with Tamils the world over through Facebook, Twitter and YouTube. Now this website is a perfect addition to the India Ahead Tamil digital stable and we are sure that the young and vibrant team will set the trend in digital journalism and innovation," he added.

The website will have something for everyone's interests - from politics to sport to Kollywood.

"We understand that the Tamil audience has a variety of tastes and they consume news in different ways. This website will provide a ready reckoner platform to access all videos, breaking news and text stories in formats that will suit everyone's tastes," said Roshan Tamang, Head – Digital, India Ahead News.

"Tamil Nadu is one of the most urbanised states with highest internet penetration and that means more and more Tamils are consuming news on their phones and off the internet. Our new website aims to provide Tamil audiences in India and abroad with a clean, easy-to-manoeuvre interface that informs and entertains," said Sandhya Ravishankar, Editor, India Ahead Tamil.

India Ahead Tamil is available on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

