IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women enters its 11th year
The jury meet for the prestigious list is scheduled to be held today in Mumbai. Stay tuned for the final 50 list, and until then, here is a look at what to expect this year
IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women enters its 11th year, and today marks an important milestone for this edition as the jury meet is scheduled shortly in Mumbai. This year, like the years before, the long list will be carefully studied by esteemed jury members, chaired by Sam Balsara, Chairman of Madison World, before arriving at the final 50.
IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women has been an important platform to celebrate women achievers this past decade, with significant names from the advertising, media, and marketing industries. Last year, the list saw Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBCTV18, Network18 Group top it. This year too, we have many influential names, who have made a significant impact in their respective fields of work.
Here are the jury members for this year’s IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women –
- Anuj Poddar, MD & CEO, Bajaj Electricals Ltd.
- Bhaskar Sharma, CEO – India, Redbull
- Amin Lakhani, CEO, Mindshare, South Asia
- Shalini Kamath, Founder & CEO, SK & Associates
- Josy Paul, Chairman and Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India
- Jasneet Bachal, CEO & Co- Founder, Earthworm
- Paritosh Srivastava, CEO, L&K Saatchi & Saatchi, Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi Propagate & Publicis Beehive
- Uttam Malani, Executive Director, Centuary Mattresses
- Gour Gupta, Chairman & MD, Tribes Communications
- Anjana Ghosh, ex- CEO, Xotik Frujus & ex-Director, Bisleri
- Hareesh Tibrewala, Joint CEO, Mirum India
- CK Kumaravel, CEO, Natural Salons
- Nina Elavia Jaipuria, Head - Hindi & Kids TV Network, Viacom18
The list recognises and acknowledges the immense contribution, inspiring leadership and remarkable body of work of these trail-blazing women achievers from Advertising, Media and Marketing. Some previous winners were – Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group (2020); Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries (2019), Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Parle Agro (2018), Malini Agarwal, Founder & Creative Director, MissMalini Entertainment (2017), Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director and Creative Director, Balaji Telefilms (2016), Kirthiga Reddy, then Managing Director of Facebook India (2015), Rama Bijapurkar, market strategy consultant and acclaimed business author (2014), Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media Group (2013) and Vinita Bali, then Managing Director of Britannia (2012).
The process takes note of some pertinent parameters when arriving on the final list. These include contributions to her role, the size of the business she heads/leads, the impact of her work on the profession/industry, and any other notable achievements.
BW Businessworld's new edition delves into the world of luxury
The latest issue sheds light on the dynamic evolution of the luxury market in India
By e4m Staff | Oct 30, 2023 8:57 AM | 3 min read
BW Businessworld, in its latest issue dated November 04, 2023, provides an insightful exploration of the changing landscape of the luxury market in India. The issue offers a treasure trove of thought-provoking columns by industry experts, exclusive interviews, and in-depth features that shed light on the dynamic evolution of luxury in the country.
Despite global uncertainties post-Covid, the issue spotlights the growing luxury market in India. Reports indicate a substantial expansion in the consumer base of the luxury market, projected to grow from 400 million people in 2022 to an impressive 500 million by 2030, while the market size is expected to triple during this period.
Changing Dynamics Of Luxury Market
The issue delves deep into the shifting trends in the luxury market, highlighting the significance of convenience, sustainability, and personalisation in the realm of businesses and consumerism. It identifies sectors such as hospitality and lifestyle as the prime driving forces behind future growth.
The cover feature of this edition takes a comprehensive dive into the luxury market and features actor Sonam Kapoor, who shares her perspective on luxury and underscores the importance of preserving traditional crafts and handmade creations. The facets of luxury are examined from multiple angles, with personalisation taking on a new dimension and the hospitality sector customising every detail of luxury holidays.
Readers can also gain insights from industry experts such as Jigar Shah from 82° E, Paul Lee from Amorepacific, and Sharad Agarwal from Lamborghini India in this issue.
Rise Of Various Luxury Sectors
Moreover, the real estate sector is experiencing a notable resurgence, with high-end property sales growing by an impressive 130 percent in the first half of 2023. This signals an unprecedented turnaround in the Indian luxury housing sector. Sustainability takes center stage in today's luxury landscape, with the automobile sector also making strides, as evidenced by the launch of the Audi Q8 e-tron and BMW X1. The Indian luxury car segment has witnessed a remarkable 16 percent year-on-year sales growth during the first half of 2023, with projections reaching 45,000-47,000 units for the full year.
Biggest Quarter Of The Year - Festive Season
With the festive season in full swing, this quarter is a celebratory time for the market, marked by Navratris, Durga Puja, Dussehra, and Diwali. Ecommerce undergoes thorough scrutiny, encompassing various income groups, as businesses place their bets on this sector. The issue emphasises the booming ecommerce industry in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and the advertising opportunities it presents. As the media landscape continues to evolve, this issue explores the power of collaborations, the art of striking the right chord with consumers, and the challenges and opportunities that the advertising world faces.
Additionally, the issue casts a spotlight on the luxury market with actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, providing insight into the perspectives and ideologies of the youth regarding luxury. Craftsmanship, sustainability, ethical production, societal values, and responsible marketing are deeply embedded in the youth's concept of luxury, making them a significant force in the luxury market.
In the ‘Last Word’ column, Mira Kulkarni, Founder & MD of Forest Essentials, shares valuable insights into the beauty and luxury market of Ayurveda. She delves into the concept of eternal beauty and the enduring impact of Ayurvedic beauty rituals, all while emphasizing the prime focus on sustainability.
The November 04, 2023, issue of BW Businessworld is an essential guide for readers seeking to stay abreast of the ever-evolving luxury market in India. It offers a comprehensive view of the trends, innovations, and perspectives shaping the future of luxury.
Click here to read the entire story of BW Businessworld
SML Digital to launch thesecretariat.in, Rajesh Mahapatra named Editor-in-Chief
The portal, focused on demystifying governance and government policy, is expected to go live on November 1
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 7:00 PM | 3 min read
SML Digital Media Pvt. Ltd. will soon launch The Secretariat, a niche portal focused on demystifying governance and government policy that are key to understanding the rapid transformation in the world’s fifth largest economy, India.
Veteran journalist and former Editor of Press Trust of India Rajesh Mahapatra will lead the venture as its Editor-in-Chief. The portal is expected to go live on November 1.
The Secretariat is a non-partisan platform that will track and explain policies that impact a range of economic, social, environmental and digital domains. It adopts a dive-deep approach to unpacking and studying policy and policy-making, while also aiming to provide a platform for stakeholders to find meaningful solutions.
“We will focus on five key themes – Digitalising Economy, Sustainability, Future of Work, Urbanising India and Geo-economics,” said Kajal Vadodaria, Director at SML Digital Media Pvt. Ltd., a new age media company.
“The functioning of the government and bureaucracy at the Centre and the states will also be a focus of our coverage, besides tracking the people and processes behind policy-making,” she added.
In its effort to deepen and democratise the discourse on public policy, The Secretariat will collaborate with research institutions and disseminate the outcomes of their research to a wider audience.
“The Secretariat will offer a distinctive universe of content that is not merely informative but also deeply insightful and demonstrably intelligent so that our consumers — whether knowledge-seekers or investors looking to understand India — can make informed choices,” said Mahapatra, who has extensively written and reported on India’s economic transformation over the past three decades.
“Digital audiences are coming of age. The demand for niche, quality content is growing. The Secretariat seeks to respond to this growing need,” said Mahapatra who had previously steered digital transformation efforts at the Hindustan Times as its Chief Content Officer.
“On the content front, we will take a less-is-more approach – making our stories stand out for high-impact analysis, expansive reportage and exclusive insights,” Mahapatra said. “We will have a stylish, contemporary voice, committed to views, counter views and opinion and not doctrinaire.”
The Secretariat will follow a Freemium model. While the bulk of the content will be behind a paywall, a curated set of policy news can be accessed gratis.
“At SML Digital, we have built a robust tech and product team over the past year to ensure The Secretariat deploys the best-in-class techniques of digital story-telling, including AI, and offers such compelling content that our audiences will be happy to pay,” Vadodaria said.
Ad veteran Aurobindo Mohanty passes away
Mohanty was known for his decade-long association with Rasna, first with Mudra and then with Pioma Industries Limited, the parent company of the beverage brand
By e4m Staff | Oct 26, 2023 2:50 PM | 1 min read
Ad and marketing veteran Aurobindo Mohanty passed away on October 24. The news of his demise was shared by his family on Facebook.
Mohanty was Vice President at Reliance Retail, according to his LinkedIn.
He worked with Mudra Communications between 1993 and 2002 as Vice President, handling the Rasna account for close to a decade. At Mudra Chennai, he worked on brands like Hercules Cycle, Sify, Henkel and Fa.
He then took a two-year break and joined the Rasna Group (Pioma Industries Limited) as its Vice President of Marketing, where he played a crucial role towards further bolstering the brand Rasna.
He hailed from Bhubaneshwar, holding a PG degree in economics. Earlier in his career, he worked with HTA or JWT, which is now VML.
He has also handled accounts of major brands such as ICI and ITC brands such as Wills and Gold Flake.
Mental health: Maybelline New York to train individuals on how to support those in need
Maybelline New York will provide the free training, Brave Talk, in association with The Jed Foundation
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 5:53 PM | 3 min read
More than half of first-year college students (54%) frequently felt anxious since starting college – and 60% don’t turn to professionals for help* but turn to their friends instead. To encourage open conversation and ensure support is accessible to all, makeup brand Maybelline New York has partnered with The Jed Foundation (JED), to create Brave Talk, a free expert-developed training designed to equip individuals to handle delicate and often difficult conversations around mental health with a friend or peer who may need their support.
Speaking at the event, Zeenia Bastani, General Manager – Maybelline New York & NYX Professional Makeup, L’Oréal India, said, “Maybelline New York has been an ardent advocate for mental health. Since the launch of Maybelline Brave Together, our objective has been to destigmatize mental health conversations and make free support accessible to all through our 1:1 helpline. As part of this journey, through the Brave Talk training, we aim to equip people with the know-how and skills necessary to identify signs of anxiety or depression in their friends, family, or peers, navigate that often difficult conversation, offer support, and facilitate connections to appropriate resources. With Brave Talk, we believe more people will encourage open conversation on mental health, and those experiencing anxiety will feel heard, supported, and be brave together.”
For the launch, influential mental health advocates like Ananya Birla, Anshula Kapoor, Kusha Kapila, and Nikhil Taneja came together for an engaging panel discussion, each contributing unique insights to the conversation. Ananya Birla, the brand spokesperson and also the campaign ambassador, brought her valuable perspective to the discussion. The panel discussion was moderated by Varun Duggirala content creator and podcaster who guided the conversation toward meaningful discourse. In addition to this engaging dialogue, the event also provided attendees with workshops focused on the arts, dance, and listening circles, acknowledging the pivotal role these activities play in addressing mental health challenges.
Maybelline New York's Brand Ambassador Ananya Birla will also introduce 'The Brave Together' track, a tribute to mental health that underscores her steadfast dedication to increasing awareness about mental health concerns. Ananya's wholehearted commitment to this cause strikes a chord, as she utilizes her platform to motivate change and encourage candid discussions regarding mental well-being. Her actions serve as a poignant reminder of the significance of placing mental wellness at the forefront and offering support to those who require it.
Ananya Birla said, “I am incredibly thrilled to be launching a track for Maybelline New York's Brave Together campaign on World Mental Health Day. Mental well-being is a cause that resonates deeply with me, and I believe it's high time we prioritize it on a global scale. Through this track, I aim to put a spotlight on the pressing issue of mental health and contribute to the vital conversation surrounding it.”
Brave Talk is created with a memorable frame and includes “Brave Steps” to allow anyone to remember how to start and navigate a conversation with a friend.
TV growth shrinks in 2022, gaming & digital continue to soar: MIB
TV sector is set to grow at the CAGR of 3.9 percent by 2025. At 14.7 percent, digital has the highest projected growth rate across media sectors
By e4m Staff | Oct 10, 2023 8:33 AM | 4 min read
The Indian Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector grew 20% in 2022 to cross more than Rs 2 lakh crore (USD 26.2 billion), 5% above its pre-pandemic 2019 levels, according to a report released by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) recently.
While television remains the largest segment (followed by digital and Print), TV continues to bleed subscribers as the media consumption pattern and choice of platforms among Indians have changed drastically in the last few years.
Not surprising then that the TV industry's revenue shrank from Rs 72,000 Cr to Rs 70,900 Cr between 2021 and 2022. It was Rs 78,700 Cr before the Covid pandemic 2019 but dropped to Rs 68,500 Cr in 2020, as per the ministry’s latest statistical book on the M&E sector based on EY estimates.
Digital media, on the other hand, grew the most. From Rs 30,800 Cr in 2019, digital's revenue grew consistently and reached almost double-Rs 57,100 Cr-in 2022. It has also expanded its share in the M&E sector from 16% to 27% between 2019 to 2022.
If data charges associated with digital consumption are also included, digital's share would stand at 50% in the total M&E, an EY report stated.
Nevertheless, the TV sector is set to grow at the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9 percent by 2025. However, Digital has the highest projected growth rate (14.7 percent) across media sectors.
Overall, half the sector's growth was driven by traditional media (TV, print, radio and OOH) and the rest by digital, online gaming and animation and VFX.
Gaming blue-eyed boy
Online gaming is one of the fastest growing consumer internet businesses in India with nearly 600 million consumers. The revenue of the sector has gone more than double, from Rs 6,500 Cr to Rs 13,500 Cr, between 2019-2022. It is set to further grow at 9.8 percent CAGR till 2025, MIB predicts.
It's noteworthy that on October 1 India implemented a 28% Goods and Services Tax (from 18% to 28%) rate on online gaming, casinos, and horse racing retrospectively from 2017 onwards.
Hefty tax demand notices have been served to prominent players like Dream11, Games 24x7 and its affiliates, and Head Digital Works. The total GST demand raised by the government from Real Money Gaming companies might touch Rs 1 lakh crore, as per industry executives.
The real money gaming ecosystem accounts for 3/4 of the total gaming sector revenue as per a FICCI-EY report.
Print and OOH
The report also shares a glimpse on how print media and Out-of-Home (OOH) have bounced back with over 25% and 50% increase respectively in terms of taxes. Taxes of both the sectors are predicted to grow by 3.7 % and 12.8% respectively in the next three years.
As per a recent report from Crisil, the print media revenue will grow between 13 per cent and 15 per cent to Rs 30,000 cr this year on the back of higher ad spends by the government and corporates in the five election-bound states that will go to poll this November. The government coffers will surely go richer in 2023.
Radio industry set to grow
The Radio industry, which was heavily affected by Covid-19, is battling challenges in the face of on-demand streaming platforms and a series of systematic problems. The sector and its taxes to the government have not even touched its pre-COVID levels yet, MIB report indicates.
The report predicts that the taxes from the sector will grow at a CAGR of 7.5 percent. However, it may go up if the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has its way. The TRAI has recently advised MIB to allow private FM radio channels to broadcast independent news and current affairs programmes, with a limit of 10 minutes per hour.
It is believed that the move to broadcast news will help create an upswing for private Radio operators. Currently, private FM radio operators can only broadcast All India Radio’s (AIR) news bulletins without any alterations.
Bata launches athleisure clothing under ‘Power Apparel’
The collection offers a range of t-shirts, shorts & tracks that seamlessly blend functionality and styling
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 11:48 AM | 2 min read
Bata India, a footwear retailer, has announced the expansion of its product portfolio in activewear and athleisure clothing with the launch of ‘Power Acti-Wear’. With a focus on comfort and contemporary style, the clothing range will offer the latest innovation and technology to fitness enthusiasts under Bata’s flagship athleisure brand ‘Power’, the company said.
“Power has been known for its dynamic range of performance-driven footwear and with the launch of Power Apparel, the brand aims to amalgamate cutting-edge innovation with fashion forward designs. The collection offers a range of t-shirts, shorts & tracks that seamlessly blend functionality and styling. The Power Acti-Wear range is designed to aid fitness enthusiasts to pursue the activity of their choice with comfort. The apparel range comes with technologies like Qik-Dry, Acti-Vent, Acti-Stretch and Feather Tech that enable quick sweat absorption, higher air circulation, perfect stretch and light weight to enhance performance while ensuring a comfortable workout experience,” read a press release.
Speaking on the launch, Olivier Heck, Global Athleisure brands Director, said, “Power Acti-Wear is not just a clothing line; it is Power’s commitment to pushing boundaries. By combining our expertise in innovation with our passion for style, we are setting up a new benchmark in the world of performance and athleisure. Power is synonymous with fitness, and now with Apparel, we are not just introducing clothing; we are introducing a powerful lifestyle.”
