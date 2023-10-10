World Mental Health Day: How newsrooms stay calm
News organisations share how they ensure employees have a fair and transparent support system
In a world of real-time reporting, journalism can be one of the most mentally draining job profiles. And this is not publication or gender or even region specific, but there’s an old chestnut across the industry that a journalist’s most part of the income goes to a therapist.
According to the Lokniti-CSDS report, Media in India: Trends and Patterns, nearly seven in 10 journalists experience an impact on their mental health as a result of their jobs. Mid-level journalists at English news organisations and digital platforms reported “more effect” on their mental health than their counterparts.
Rabindra Narayan, Managing Director, PTC Network says it is absolutely crazy these days in the newsroom with wars breaking out and earthquakes happening in both politics and otherwise. With the governments applying cosmic gravitational pulls and pressures, it really gets challenging to stay in your own rotational sphere.
“To be honest, newsrooms are living on a day-to-day basis and each has its own challenges. There are no breaks available for any kind of relaxing activity and hence mental health is also under challenge,” he added.
In Varun Kohli’s long career span as a CEO of leading broadcast media companies, he has witnessed many cases of journalists exhibiting emotional reactions, stress and at times, a complete burnout.
So how can newsrooms ensure that the game of breaking news doesn't lead to breaking sanity?
Suresh Kumar Pillai, Vice President- HR, Malayala Manorama, believes that an open and supportive workplace is essential for personal and professional growth. To facilitate this, we organise workshops led by experienced psychologists aimed at highlighting the significance of mental health and providing practical tools for self-care.
Bharat Express CEO Varun Kohli shared, “Electronic media operates at an astonishing pace and it is imperative to support journalists’ overall well-being with regards to mental health and job satisfaction while also upholding the highest level of quality journalism.”
As a solution, Narayan suggests jokes shared over a cup of coffee are the only relief available and this indeed is the toughest phase for newsrooms.
“First and foremost, it is important to acknowledge and normalise individuals experiencing stress-inducing symptoms in an industry that operates 24x7 and 365 days," Kohli said.
Establishing a fair and transparent support system within organisations is crucial. This system should involve top management actively demonstrating emotional intelligence to address various issues and provide comprehensive support to individuals within the organisation.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
NDTV’s Senior Managing Editor Sunil Saini quits
Saini was an integral part of the NDTV group for nearly 18 years
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 9:55 PM | 1 min read
In a surprising move, Sunil Saini, Senior Managing Editor of NDTV responsible for the Hindi channel, has tendered his resignation. Saini, who played a pivotal role as the editor of renowned journalist Ravish Kumar, had been an integral part of the NDTV group for nearly 18 years.
Despite his long-standing association with the channel, the reasons behind Saini's departure remain undisclosed as per the latest reports.
Before joining NDTV, Saini contributed to prominent news organisations, including Aaj Tak, Zee News, and Star News, showcasing his extensive experience and expertise in the media industry.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
MIB decriminalizes Cable TV act
The imprisonment provisions have been now replaced with a monetary penalty
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 5:15 PM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has notified amendments in the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994, thereby providing the operational mechanism for implementation of the decriminalized provisions of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995.
Section 16 of the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 dealt with the punishment for contraventions under any of its provisions. This section had provision for imprisonment, which might extend up to 2 years in case of the first instance and 5 years for every subsequent offence.
With an aim to make the Cable Television Networks (Regulation) Act, 1995 more business-friendly and to boost the investor confidence in the sector, punishments specified under Section 16 were re-examined and were decriminalized through the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provision) Act, 2023, the MIB has said.
The imprisonment provisions have been now replaced with a monetary penalty and other non-monetary measures like Advisory, Warning and Censure. These measures will be enforced through the “designated officer” defined in the rules notified today. Moreover, Section 16 now introduces an appeal mechanism against the order made by the designated officer.
As per the ministry, the amendments are likely to encourage compliance with the Act without resorting to harsh punishments and sensitive to minor or unintended contraventions. The inclusion of advisory, censure, and warnings in the range of penalties suggests the focus is on educating and encouraging compliance rather than solely punishing contraventions.
The amended provision allows for the use of a range of penalties, which provides flexibility in addressing different types of contraventions. It allows for a more proportional response to the nature, specificity and severity of the contravention.
The amendment in the rules defines a “designated officer” for imposing penalties. This streamlines the enforcement process and makes it simple in addition to unburdening the criminal justice system.
It addresses subsequent contraventions and in addition to the provision for higher penalties, includes the provisions for suspension or cancellation of registration. This promotes consistency and discourages habitual or repeated contraventions.
The inclusion of an appeal mechanism provides individuals or entities the opportunity to challenge penalties or decisions. This ensures a fair and transparent process and safeguards against potential abuse of power.
The definition of common terms in the cable industry, like “platform services” and “local cable operator” have been defined in the rules for the first time to bring about uniformity in their usages.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Broadcasting & Cable Services consultation paper: TRAI extends deadline to Oct 10
This is the third time that the deadline has been extended on the request of stakeholders
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 5:12 PM | 1 min read
Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has extended the last date for submission of comments on consultation paper on review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable service. This is the third time that the deadline has been extended on the request of stakeholders.
The regulatory body has shifted the date to October 10 while iterating that no further requests for extension will be entertained.
TRAI had released a consultation paper on "Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services" on August 8. The last date of receiving comments from the stakeholders on the issues raised in the consultation paper was initially fixed as September 5 and counter-comments as September 19.
“Now, on requests received from the stakeholders for extension of time for submission of comments on the consultation paper, it has been decided to further extend the last date for submission of comments and counter-comments up to 10th October 2023 and 25th October 2023 respectively. No request for any further extension of time for submission of comments / counter-comments shall be entertained,” TRAI said.
The body had earlier changed the dates for submission of comments and counter-comments to September 19 and October 3. Later, they were changed to October 3 and 17.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Toxicity in TV news linked to TRP system: Sonia Singh
Singh spoke about the need for multiple ratings agencies, the 'toxic' TRP system, the evolution of TV news and more at the e4m English Journalism 40/40 Summit & Awards
By e4m Staff | Oct 2, 2023 8:06 AM | 4 min read
The toxicity in television news is linked to the TRP system in many ways, said NDTV’s Editorial Director Sonia Singh who said it requires fixing as news cannot be rated like a Bollywood film at the box office.
During a fireside chat at the e4m English Journalism 40/40 Summit & Awards, Singh said that there cannot be one rating agency deciding what India watches and there was a need for more transparency.
“We do feel that ratings have limited journalism. I think journalism is for public interest and that cannot be rated like a Bollywood film at the box office. At the end of the day, it is not what you feel people want to know but what they should know. That is where an editor plays a very important role.
“Toxicity is linked to TRPs in many ways. There cannot be a monopoly system and you cannot have just one rating agency. It is a multi-crore industry so you need to have more ratings agency and much more transparency. The same standards we demand from politicians and government are what we should demand from agencies which say that they determine what India watches. There is no one India and no one agency can determine what India watches,” Singh said.
She added that the “toxic TRP system which spiralled out of control” is a problem TV news has faced and there is a need to fix it.
She said that some realization is happening now and hoped there will be a change and it will come from the viewers when they will say this is not what they want to watch on their screens.
Talking about the evolution of television news and how it has changed over the years, Singh said that the biggest change is that TV news is not limited to one medium anymore as a lot of convergence and integration is happening.
“What has changed is that journalism is no longer limited to one medium. When we talk about television news, we realise that news cannot be put into the boundary of the screen you are watching it on. The best news stories are the ones that transcend that. It can be the front page of a newspaper or the home page of a website or on a mobile screen and on television it can be cable or smart TV,” she said.
Singh also stressed the fact that the core of journalism is giving the viewers/readers what they don’t know already.
“What remains essential is the core which is the headline. If you are not giving the viewer/reader what they don’t know already, you need to go back and try again. No newsroom is limiting itself to one medium but there is integration,” she said.
When asked about her view on how television news is termed toxic and amplified, the veteran journalist said it all began with the talk format.
“The biggest enemy of TV news is television itself. I agree with some people who feel there is some element of television that has become toxic. It began with the talk format. When it began it was exciting. There were times when we had people of political gravitas, intellect, and dignity to accept others’ point of view. But after the outbreak of channels, it became about political enmity. It became more about scoring more points and who shouts louder,” she said.
About the recent boycott of certain channels by some political parties, Singh said, “I am against boycotts of any form. There are a lot of other ways to address the issue if you think an anchor is crossing a line.”
Responding to a question about whether TV is turning towards digital intentionally because of TV toxicity or just to explore, Singh said not all TV is toxic but there are toxic elements which need urgent fixing before viewers lose their faith.
“I don’t think all TV is toxic. I am from TV and I am very proud of it. But there are toxic elements which need fixing urgently before viewers lose faith in the medium.
“Sadly, toxicity can transcend any medium and even digital can become toxic. What worries me about digital is the fact that we are creating many echo chambers. People will watch only the anchor they like or the views they agree with. That is really dangerous for any democracy and especially for young people because this is the time you need to explore different ideologies and differentiate between fact and fiction,” Singh said.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Merger with ZEEL to take a few more months: Sony
Issuing a statement, Japan’s Sony Group has said the transaction was expected to be completed by the end of the first half of fiscal year 2023
By e4m Staff | Sep 30, 2023 8:22 AM | 2 min read
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
MIB introduces key amendments to Cable Television Network Rules, 1994
The renewal procedure is in line with the ease of doing business as it will provide certainty to cable operators to continue their services without interruption
By e4m Staff | Sep 28, 2023 12:26 PM | 2 min read
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has recently issued a notification amending the Cable Television Network Rules, 1994, thereby introducing a procedure for the renewal of Multi-System Operator (MSO) Registrations.
In addition, an enabling provision has been inserted in the Rules for the sharing of infrastructure by the Cable Operators with Broadband Service providers to promote internet penetration to the last mile.
The salient features of the amended Rules for MSO Registration are:-
-
MSOs shall apply for the registration or renewal of registration online at the Broadcast Seva Portal of MIB.
-
MSO registrations shall be granted or renewed for a period of ten years;
-
The processing fee of Rs. 1 lakh is kept for the renewal of registration;
-
The application for renewal of registration shall be within a window of seven to two months before the expiry of the registration.
The renewal procedure is in line with the ease of doing business as it will provide certainty to cable operators to continue their services without interruption and therefore make the sector attractive for foreign investment.
The Ministry has further said that MSOs whose registration is expiring within seven months are required to apply online through the BroadcastSeva Portal.
Earlier, only fresh MSO registrations were granted under the Cable Television Networks Rules, 1994. The Rules did not specify the period of validity for MSO registrations, nor did they recognise the mandatory filing of online applications.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp
Sebi case: SAT reserves order on Punit Goenka’s plea
The tribunal has given one week’s time to the parties to file written submissions, if any
By e4m Staff | Sep 27, 2023 2:21 PM | 2 min read
The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday reserved its order on the plea of Punit Goenka against the Securities Exchange Board of India (SEBI) decision to ban him from holding key managerial positions in the company and the merged Zee-Sony entity.
On September 8, SAT refused to give interim relief to Goenka in the matter.
While reserving the order in the matter, the tribunal gave one week’s time to the parties to file written submissions, if any.
SEBI had earlier said that it would complete the inquiry in a span of eight months. Goenka had on August 26 moved SAT against the SEBI order.
“It is a stage of allegation and investigation. Hence it should only focus on being preventive. The public's interest will be in it being preventive. SEBI’s approach is not preventive, but it is punitive. SAT should bring this approach back to being preventive,” argued the counsel appearing for Goenka.
SEBI had earlier said that it would complete the inquiry in a span of eight months. Goenka had on August 26 moved SAT against the SEBI order.
During the arguments, the tribunal was told that the eight months’ time sought by SEBI is merely the beginning of a long-lasting investigation.
According to sources, the counsel for ZEEL said “This is a balanceable situation” and there was no need to pass a “draconian order”.
“Please allow the CFO of the merged company to report to the board directly, if needed. What else can we further do to protect shareholder interest? The board of the merged company will comprise of esteemed members.
The tribunal was told that it was not a fair basis to prosecute Goenka with a ban and that all transactions are different in nature and each are absolutely legitimate against business considerations.
“Punit Goenka’s involvement is based merely on conjectures, presumptions and hypothesis; right from the start of the investigation,” his counsel told SAT.
The tribunal was also told that Goenka does not have any control on other Essel Group Companies and that “the decisions taken by other companies, cannot result in an order which penalises him.”
“If this order is not set aside there will be huge repercussions,” the counsel for ZEEL submitted.
In its confirmatory order, SEBI had restricted Goenka and Subhash Chandra from holding any directorship or other key managerial positions in the company and any other organisations.
Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook Youtube & Whatsapp