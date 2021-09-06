Dinamalar reverts to black-and-white to mark 70th anniversary

Just a day before stepping into its 71st year (young @ 70) that is September 6th2021, Dinamalar newspaper reminisced with the launch day issue with a jacket in Black & White with Tamil Nadu’s largest mobile retailer Poorvika Mobiles wishing the publication on this memorable occasion.

Dinamalar has been growing and gaining in strength with every passing year. Speaking to us on this eventful day, Martin King, Business & Revenue Head, says: “I am unable to see where and how it all started; however, I can see a long unending road filled with opportunities that will help advertisers, all business associates and our audience at large. Joining this Brand nearly a decade ago, it was easy to contribute and push it a few notches ahead as the brand was established player in the market. A sheer value proposition for the advertiser and a credible news provider for its readers.

"I have heard volumes about this brand from the family and senior employees who had spent few decades with the organization, building this brand and what it stands for today. One should appreciate the objective with which it was established: “To give and be a voice for the people.” Like every organization or newspaper, we have also surpassed rough terrains with numerous hurdles, and in retrospect, it gives us a sense of accomplishment. Looking ahead, additional effort is vital to keep up the standards and meet the expectations of its advertisers and readers.

"We are grateful to our advertisers, who have reposed faith beyond the sample surveys that the industry follows. We invite advertisers and their brand consultants who want to reach out to an influential and quality audience with the 3 I’s: Ideas, Impact, and Innovation through Dinamalar, which is the only 360-degree solution in the language space in TN. For the growth of our overall economy, tier 2 and 3 towns must grow, and language newspapers play a crucial and dominant part to help reach the advertisers’ audience.

We are certain that we will be able to help brands grow in TN for many more years to come."

