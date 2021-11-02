Star promotes Krishnan Kutty as head of Tamil, Malayalam & Marathi biz for TV + OTT

Kutty had joined Star in 2005 as VP — Research and On-air. Subsequently, he was elevated to Executive VP — Distribution

Disney-owned Star India has promoted Krishnan Kutty to EVP and Head for Tamil, Malayalam, and Marathi businesses for both TV and OTT.

Based in Chennai, he will spearhead the business in three of Star's key markets.

Prior to the promotion, which he announced through Linkedin, he was Business Head of Tamil GEC Star Vijay where he oversaw programming, sales, and marketing. He managed a team of 300 people.

Before that, he was Business Head for English cluster (Entertainment and Movies). He managed content, marketing, and revenue for a portfolio of 9 channels. He also handled acquisitions and relationships with studio partners such as Disney, Fox, HBO and Sony.



Kutty had joined Star in 2005 as Vice President — Research and On-air. Subsequently, he was elevated to Executive Vice president — Distribution, a position which he held for over six years. In April 2015, he became the Head of Distribution for the entire network.



In his over two-decade-long career, Kutty has also worked at Mindshare, NDTV, and Hutch. He is an alumnus of Indian School of Business (ISB) and SVKM's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS).

