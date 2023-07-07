Gujarat Realty Stars converge at 15th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023
The event brought together the who’s who of the real estate sector of Gujarat and celebrated the achievement and the good work of the sector
The 15th edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 Gujarat held on July 6 at Hotel Courtyard by Marriott, Ahmedabad showcased the accomplishments and future prospects of the real estate industry of the state.
The event was supported by:
Industry Partner - CREDAI Gujarat
Co Partners - Solvo Elevators, Magicrete, Nissus Finance
Housing Finance Partner - LIC Housing Finance Limited
Luxury Lifestyle Partner - Nila Spaces Limited
Automobile Partner - Driven by Mercedes Benz Landmark Cars
Event Associates - The Address, Godwitt Construction Pvt. Ltd. Totality, Enlite And Rushabh Group
CRM Partner - DaeBuild CRM
Video Partner - Filmito.io
PR Partner – Simulations
Business Media Partner - BW Business World
Online Media Partner - exchange4media.com
The event brought together distinguished personalities and industry leaders from the real estate sector, providing a platform for insightful discussions on the state of the real estate sector of Gujarat, exchange of ideas, and recognising outstanding contributions.
The event commenced with the inaugural address by Sapna Shrivastava, Editor of Realty+ Magazine, who emphasised the growth of Gujarat’s real estate sector.
“Cities like Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar are becoming the growth engine of the real estate sector in India and investors everywhere want to know the developments in Gujarat’s real estate sector,” she said, adding that Realty+ remains committed to promoting growth, knowledge-sharing, and innovation within the real estate sector through engaging and insightful events.
The Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 Gujarat witnessed the presence of eminent personalities and industry experts from Ahmedabad, representing the who’s who of the real estate sector.
The conclave featured a series of panel discussions delving into crucial aspects of the real estate industry. Leading experts shared their views and thoughts in four panel discussions on the topics Gujarat Twin City: Emerging Growth Areas of Real Estate, Vibrant Gujarat: Sales & Marketing Trends of Gujarat Realty, Thinking Ahead: Role of Legal & Regulatory Compliances, and Designing for Bharat: Connecting People Places & Urban Plan.
The star speakers at the event included Ravin Bhojani, Senior Director – Advisory & Transaction Services, CBRE, Deep Vadodaria, CEO, Nila Spaces Limited, Kamal Singal, Managing Director & CEO, Arvind SmartSpaces Limited, Nilam Doshi, Director, Civic Organisers LLP, Hon. Secretary Credai Gujarat, Nirav Kothary, Director, Godwitt Construction Pvt Ltd.
Jigar Mota, Director & Head of Transactions, Gujarat, Cushman & Wakefield, Anup Shah, Real Estate Specialist, Govind Rai, Co-Founder & CEO, Insomniacs Digital Pvt. Ltd., Vipul Lodha, COO, The Address, Neel Thakkar, Managing Director, Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd.
Deval Valia, Senior Director & Head, West India, Capital Markets & Investment Services, Colliers India, Anand Jagtiani IRS ( Rtd.), Planner, Strategist, Versatile Tax Solutions, Mudit Shah, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, Prashant Sarkhedi, Director, Nila Spaces Ltd, Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance
Ar Vatsal Joshi, Founder Director, associated architects (i) pvt. ltd., Paresh Sharma, Senior Fellow, World Resource Institute India , Dr. Vatsal Patel, Founder - Setu Infrastructure, Past President - Gujarat Institute of Civil Engineers and Architects and Parul Zaveri, Principal Architect, Abhikram
A number of speakers spoke about the traction the GIFT City in Gandhinagar is witnessing, the immense potential the project holds, and its impact on the real estate sector in the twin city of Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar. They stressed its unique proposition as the country's only operational International Financial Services Centre. They said that GIFT City is seeing an influx of people from all over the country. They added that the current decade belongs to the GIFT City.
During a fireside chat titled “Real Talk: Inspiring Success Stories”, Prahladbhai Patel, CMD & CEO of PSP Projects, and Yatin Pandya, Founder & Principal Architect at Footprints Earth, shared their remarkable journeys and insights into achieving success in the real estate sector.
The event also featured an informative presentation by GST expert Vijay Thakkar, who discussed the GST structure for redevelopment projects. He shed light on the complexities and compliance requirements related to GST in the real estate industry.
The Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2023 Gujarat concluded with the Excellence Awards ceremony, where outstanding individuals and organisations were recognised for their exceptional achievements and contributions to the real estate industry.
The winners of the Realty+ Excellence Awards 2023- Gujarat were:
And now ladies and gentlemen, we present to you the winners of the 15th Realty Plus Excellence Awards 2023 - GUJARAT.
Our winners are a testament to building visions and creating reality, with their hard work and dedication to Indian real estate!
The Awards are divided into broad categories of Real Estate Projects, Developers, Architects, Interior Design, Proptech & Co-Working, Branding and Individual Achievement.
REAL ESTATE PROJECT AWARDS
EWS Housing Project of the Year - Shree Balaji Construction For Shree Balaji Park
Residential Project of the Year - Kavisha Group For The Canvas
Affordable Housing Project of the Year - Samarthya Group For Evolve By Samarthya
Most Popular Mall of the Year - The Phoenix Mills Ltd. For Palladium Ahmedabad
Design Project of the Year - Sangini Group For Sangini Evoq
Iconic Project of the Year - Swagat Group For Swagat Twin City High Street
Commercial Project of the Year - PSP Projects Ltd. For Surat Diamond Bourse And Pramukh Group For Pramukh Orbit
Plotted Development of the Year - Arvind SmartSpaces Limited For Arvind Highgrove
Hospitality Project of the Year - Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd. For Patang Hotel
Residential Complex of the Year - Prayosha Group For Prayosha Prime
Mid-Segment Project of the Year - Kavisha Group For Kavisha Aer And Sharanya Group For Sharanya Altura
Ultra Luxury-Lifestyle Project of the Year - Saanvi Nirman For Skydeck Seasons
Themed Project of the Year - Rajyash Group For Rajyash Regius AND
Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd. For NK Anantaya
Villa Project of the Year - Gruham Developers Pvt. Ltd. For Gruham Heritage
Best Selling Project of the Year - Samarthya Group For Samarthya Heights
Most Work-Friendly Office Space of the Year- Zade Infrabuild LLP For Z2
Luxury Project of the Year - Sangini Group For Sangini Vedanta And
Ratnaakar Group For Ratnaakar Pristine
Most Popular Project of the Year - Suvidha For INTERSTELLAR
Industrial/Warehousing Project of the Year - Contrans Logistic Pvt. Ltd. For Multi-Modal Logistics Park Pipavav
Mixed-Use Project of the Year - Ratnaakar Group For Ratnaakar Verte
Skyscraper of the Year - Rajyash Group For Royce One
Most Environment-Friendly Residential Space - Shaligram Group For Shaligram Felicity
Second Home Project of the Year - SR Group For The Lake Side
Redevelopment Project of the Year - Rajyash Group For Rajyash Reanand
Emerging Developer of the Year - Dholera Worldmark LLP
Developer of the Year – Residential - Sangini Group
Developer of the Year – Luxury - Ratnaakar Group
Developer of the Year – Commercial- Suvidha
Developer of the Year – Township - rvind SmartSpaces Limited
INTERIOR DESIGN AND ARCHITECT AWARDS
Interior Design Firm of the Year - PDC Architects
Category Architectural Design of the Year – Residential - Prashant Parmar Architect | Shayona Consultants For The Narrow House
Architectural Firm of the Year - PDC Architects
BRANDING & MARKETING AWARDS
Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd. For Vida
Advertising Agency of the Year - Kagrecha's, A Real Estate Branding Agency
OOH Campaign of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd. For Vida
Experiential Marketing Campaign of the Year - VR Surat For Christmas Carnival 2023
Innovative Marketing Concept of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd. For Vida
PROPTECH & COWORKING AWARDS
PropTech Architectural Firm of the Year - DSP Design Associates
Proptech Construction Technology of the Year - digiQC
PropTech Realty Firm of the Year - Nila Spaces Ltd.
Co-Working Start-up of the Year – Regional - Opulence COWO Pvt. Ltd
Co-working Leader of the Year – Regional - Yash Shah, Founder & CEO, The Address & Director, True Value Group
Co-Working Brand of the Year – Regional- The Address
LEADERSHIP AWARDS
Co-Working Young Achiever of the Year – Regional - Chirag Thakkar, Founder, Opulence COWO Pvt. Ltd
Co-Working Firm for Managed Spaces - The Address
CSR Excellence Award - VR Surat
Young Achiever of the Year Award - Neel Thakkar, Managing Director, Dharmadev Infrastructure Ltd.
Champions4Change: Making charity go viral
Created by student Krishang Khandelwal, Champions4Change is a platform that has helped organise and host various fundraising events
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 3, 2023 7:56 PM | 4 min read
“We can’t help everyone but everyone can help someone.” This philosophy was the inspiration behind Champions4Change. Created by student Krishang Khandelwal, this platform strives to empower young people to make a change in their own communities.
The world is too big and complex for any of us to change it alone. But we can take the initial step towards changing the world by helping people in our immediate ecosystem, because when we change what we can, we end up changing the world while inspiring others.
Initially, the idea of helping others was incubated during the Young Entrepreneurs Academy (YEA) program in the summer of 2019 which helped provide a structure to this social cause. The idea was well received and helped Krishang to secure a 2nd prize of INR 30,000 to help him build on it along with his studies.
But as the concept was being developed, the Covid 19 Pandemic struck the world. It was during this time that Krishang and his parents went the extra mile to help their house help Reena Didi, and took her 10-year-old son, Manoranjan, under their guardianship and brought him from his village in West Bengal to their own home in Gurgaon.
Seeing the transformation and joy brought about in the lives of the mother-son duo, Krishang soon realised that there were many more such people in his immediate ecosystem who needed help and there were friends and family members willing to contribute but not knowing how to do so in an organised and transparent manner. Krishang cites this to be a great motivating factor in Champions4Changes pivot from a business idea to a social cause. Furthermore, it was a driving factor for him to make sure his platform succeeds since this would mean helping many more underpriviledged people secure a better future during and after the pandemic.
Having realised the need to give Champions4Change a better spread rather than just word-of-mouth publicity, Krishang used his spare time during the Covid lockdown to build his coding skills through coursework like Harvard CS50: Introduction to Computer Science, which he used to design the product and develop the website, Champions4change.org so that it becomes a fully functional, easy to use platform.
Since going live with the website, the platform has helped campaigners organise and host various fundraising events, including charity sports tournaments, birthday celebrations, and anniversary dinners where, instead of gifts, people donate money to a cause. “Together, these have raised tens of thousands of rupees for various charitable causes. Recently, Champions4Change helped to raise money for a social cause to help underprivileged kids under Nukkad Paathshaala by organising a soccer event with his school friends who donated to participate in this event. So, this helps make charity ‘enjoyable yet effortless’.”
Similarly, a wedding anniversary event was championed by Shubham to host a family dinner while raising money (instead of gifts) for his social cause. The money so collected using a payment gateway was then paid out to this charity and updates provided to all concerned.
Krishangs’s vision for Champions4Change is to make charity go viral. Just like the ice bucket challenge made charity fun while creating awareness about the cause, he would like the platform to create a ripple effect that starts with one champion and expands to friends, friends of friends, and beyond.
As far as tips for people who want to become champions for a social cause close to their heart or help the needy in their network, but don’t know where to begin, Krishang offers the following:
- Start with something that people are already excited about and want to do - for example, marathons or football matches. People want to take part in these, and making them a charitable event only adds to the motivation for people.
- Another way to make charity enjoyable is to turn your special occasions like birthdays and anniversaries into charitable events! Ask your friends to donate to your cause instead of buying you gifts for a more meaningful celebration.
- Recognize volunteers and donors. Tangible rewards such as shoutouts on your Instagram pages or recognition for their volunteering show people that you appreciate their contribution and give them further incentive to get involved.
Whether it’s your gardener who needs help buying health insurance or your driver who needs funds to send his child to a better school or raise money for a bigger social or environmental cause, these can all be championed by you to help make a difference in your community, one person at a time.
Hindi news channel India Daily Live to be launched on July 3, 2023
The channel is led by Sr. journalist Shamsher Singh
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 2, 2023 6:22 PM | 1 min read
The new Hindi national news channel India Daily Live is all set to be launched on July 3, 2023.
The channel is led by Sr. journalist Shamsher Singh. He has earlier been part of the launch of channels like Republic Bharat and Zee Hindustan.
Seasoned journalist Mihir Ranjan has joined India Daily team as Consulting Editor. Also, Neeraj Kumar Singh has joined the channel as output editor. Prior to this, he was the Output Editor at Zee Media, while Vivek Prakash has been roped in as the Input Editor of the channel.
The channel’s team also features some of the known names from the anchoring world like Pratyush Khare, Vivek Shandilya and Aditi Awasthi to name a few.
Operation Satya: Biggest disclosure about the biggest conspiracy on Bharat Express
To reveal the truth, undercover reporters of Bharat Express did an investigation that lasted for four months
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 4:24 PM | 5 min read
Operation Satya: A virus has entered the network of Delhi Police, which is determined to destroy it. Surprisingly, Delhi Police is unaware that such a big loophole has been created in its network. ‘Operation Satya’ is associated with the biggest hoax. To reveal the truth, our brave undercover reporter did the investigation for 4 months. The investigation was conducted to reveal the truth that lies behind the walls of sincerity and responsibility.
About 4 months back, the Investigative Team of Bharat Express got hold of some that relate to Operation Satya. The document had the names of all those people who had infiltrated the Delhi Police. These are the vicious people whose names differ from their religion. They are cheating the Delhi Police by disguising themselves into different religion. Now the question arises, what is their intention? Why did they choose Delhi Police only? We will answer all these one by one. But before that know what happened on February 10 that the Investigative team of Bharat Express decided that a major operation is needed for the security of the national capital.
Cheating the system by disguising into different religion
Every single page of that document unfurled a different name and a different reality altogether. Till date, there would hardly be any police station in India where such a game would have been played. In fact, this is not even a game, it is a kind of conspiracy. Would you believe that there are many such police stations in Delhi, where the people work under Hindu identity but in reality, they are Muslims. They are Hindu by name and Muslims at heart. They maintain to be Hindus when at work or in the world outside but come to their real face as soon as they enter the four walls of their house.
In the first stage of this operation, the purpose was to find out those people who have entered the Delhi Police as impersonators. Even the policemen in Delhi Police do not know that the people working with them are double-faced and playing such hideous game with them. The team of Bharat Express started the operation from Rohini Police Station in Delhi.
Shocking revelations come out of this Operation Satya
In the Crime Branch located in Rohini Sector 18, Delhi, many policemen work day and night for the elimination of crime and criminals from our society. They have the responsibility of protecting the huge population of Delhi. The team of the Crime Branch located at Rohini is continuously active to break the spirits of criminals. But, do these brave and responsible policemen know that danger is very much there standing beside them. To get to the very core of this, we interacted with the policemen, but no one even thought that the person we were looking for was not actually Hindu.
The person that the team of Bharat Express was looking for was Rohtas Khatri. Khatri called the team to the DCP office located in Rohini Sector 5, where he made many shocking revelations. This crime branch is posted in Rohini Sector 18. Its responsibility is to eliminate big and organized crimes in Delhi. But the truth that he narrated on the hidden camera will shake you to the core.
6 others other accused along with Rohtas in ‘Operation Satya’
Rohtas said, “I am a Muslim. I am not a Hindu. You may ask the people of my village, I am a Muslim. There is no ritual of Hindu marriage in my house, we marry by reading ‘Nikaah’. On my death, I will be buried and not burnt. You may go to see my father’s grave or to see my mother’s grave.
Rostas Khatri told the reporter, “his father’s name is Mehar Chand, the entire village knows that he is a Muslim. They bury, and get married after ‘Nikaah’, everyone knows about this.
Rostas Khatri further told- “Inquiries have been conducted twice, many like you have come to me multiple times. Come pick up my record, file a complaint, take it from the record.”
The reporter of Bharat Express then further questioned, “Are you the only such person in Delhi Police?”
Rohtas Khatri – “Why the only one? There are four-five such people from my village only.”
Delhi Police unaware of the ongoing conspiracy in their department
In the sting operation, Investigative Officer Pritam Singh told that Rohtas is a Hindu and he has declared his religion as Hindu in the Delhi Police. The Crime Branch team even went to Rohtas’ house for investigation. There was a temple in his house and they marry by conducting ‘Nikah’, they are burnt and not buried after.
Rohtas Khatri made many revelations on the secret camera. He showed a letter in his mobile in which his religion was written as Muslim. Rohtas was not the only person who was accused of changing identity and religion. Along with Rohtas, there were 6 other people in whose name, complaints were filed in the same crime branch in which Rohtas himself is working.
Bharat Express wrote a mail to the Delhi Police in this regard and wanted to know their stand. In response, they were told to contact CP Crime but got no response from there as well.
IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 sees a roaring response
Innovative pre engagement activities coupled with native on ground celeb/influencer content integrations led to maximum ROI
By exchange4media Staff | Jul 1, 2023 3:55 PM | 5 min read
It was an epic night to remember at IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5. It was an evening of stunning appearances with a grand scale entertainment tapping into the ever-growing audience interest for digital entertainment. IWMBuzz Digital Awards, a pioneer in the space of honouring excellence in OTT and web entertainment space, in season 5 set the standards high. Via Jury, Popular and Editorial categories, it honoured the finest talent from the industry. Riding high on OTT buzz and credibility of award curation, IWMBuzz Digital Awards (from IWMBuzz Media) in season 5 saw support from 7 brands and multiple media partners to help maximise scale and reach. Innovative pre engagement activities coupled with native on ground celeb/influencer content integrations led to maximum ROI. The overall reach of the event is expected to cross over a billion impressions across digital. TV (ET Now),streaming, outdoor, print, radio and on ground. A distinguished repertoire of artistes walked the red carpet and graced the awards night such as Kartik Aaryan, Arjun Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Rajkummar Rao, Manoj Bajpayee, Vaani Kapoor, Suniel Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh, Bhuvan Bam, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Prajakta Koli, cast of Class, Raashii Khanna, Aparshakti Khurana, Sidhant Gupta, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharvari Wagh, Shriya Pilgaonkar, Rajshri Deshpande, Tilottama Shome, Aahana Kumra, among many others. Shares Sanath Pulikkal, Marketing Head- Home Care, Dabur India Ltd, “Brand Odonil was delighted to be the proud sponsor partner of the IWMBuzz Season 5 Digital Awards. Goes without saying that the event was a spectacular success. Many stars graced the red carpet and the brand rubbing shoulders with the India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment icons was a standout. Congrats to the winners - exceptionally talented as they are, their impact on the industry was clearly visible and we hope they continue their merry award winning paths. We also hope continued successes the event’s organisers - a huge effort on their part that resulted in such extravagance. True to its core, Odonil looks forward to partner such remarkable, transformational events. We are grateful that we were part of this one” "We are delighted to have partnered with IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5 and witnessed its resounding success. The event showcased remarkable growth and popularity of the digital entertainment industry. Recognizing excellence, IWMBuzz Digital Awards continues to honor the finest talent in the OTT and web entertainment space. We congratulate all the winners and nominees; this collaboration has allowed us to maximize our reach and engage with a vast audience. We look forward to further contributing to the dynamic world of digital entertainment,” Shivam Ranjan, Marketing Head APAC, Motorola. Add Navdeep Sharma and Nick Bahl, Founders at ReelStar, “We, at ReelStar are thrilled/elated to have been a part of the IWMBuzz Digital Awards Season 5, India’s Biggest OTT & Web Entertainment Awards and to have been recognized for our contributions to the entertainment industry. The event was a tremendous success, and we were honoured to be among so many talented and innovative individuals. At ReelStar, we are committed to empowering content creators and providing them with new ways to monetize their work. Our platform leverages the power of blockchain technology and NFTs to create a more sustainable ecosystem for creators, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement. The success of the IWMBuzz Awards event is a testament to the incredible talent and creativity that exists within the entertainment industry. We are grateful for the opportunity to join this community and work alongside others who share our passion for innovation and collaboration. Congratulations to all the winners and nominees. We look forward to continuing to push the boundaries of what is possible in the entertainment industry and to creating a more vibrant and sustainable future for content creators.” Speaking on the association, Sukhpreet Singh, Corporate Head – Marketing, DishTV & WATCHO, Dish TV India, expressed his excitement, "We express our delight in associating with IWMBuzz Digital Awards, an esteemed platform that acknowledges and honors exceptional achievements within the digital and OTT entertainment industry. At WATCHO, our unwavering dedication has always revolved around establishing a distinct position amidst the competitive industry. The alliance with the prestigious IWMDigital Awards serves as a testament to our relentless commitment to fostering and empowering immensely talented creators within the Indian digital content landscape. “We are humbled with the support and response to IWMBuzz Digital Awards season 5. We are glad that we could make all brand partners gratified with the association. OTT and digital entertainment is a space which is growing and will dictate audience engagement patterns in time to come. Our IP is apt to reach and connect with new age audiences. Hopeful of a better and bigger next season and again a big thanks to all brand partners, industry associates and artists who could attend and make the show a huge hit,” ends Siddhartha Laik, Founder, Editor and Curator at IWMBuzz Media and IWMBuzz Digital Awards. Title Partner: Odonil Gel Pocket Powered by: Motorola, ReelStar In Association With: JioTV+, Watcho, Budweiser Beats, Carrera Partners: Brandwagon, Indian Storytellers, Whiteapple, Radiocity, Art Media An Initiative By IWMBuzz Live.
manoramaMAX launches innovative anti-piracy campaign
The cast of ‘Live’ includes Mamta Mohandas, Shine Tom Chacko and Priya Varrier
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 30, 2023 11:22 AM | 2 min read
In an effort to combat piracy and support legal streaming, manoramaMAX has launched an anti-piracy campaign with their new movie release “Live”, directed by filmmaker V.K Prakash.
“Live” cast including Mamta Mohandas, Shine Tom Chacko, and Priya Varrier, has taken a bold step in urging viewers to watch the film exclusively on manoramaMAX, the leading OTT platform delivering exclusive Malayalam content.
Their collective message emphasizes the importance of supporting the creators and the industry as a whole by watching the film only through authorized channels. As part of this campaign, a video has been uploaded to YouTube, seemingly offering the entire film for free. However, after the initial few minutes, the cast of "Live" appears on screen, using this clever twist to convey their anti-piracy message. They address the viewers directly, urging them to refrain from engaging in piracy and instead encouraging them to download the manoramaMAX app to watch the complete movie legally.
This innovative approach not only catches the attention of potential pirates but also provides an opportunity to raise awareness about the harmful effects of piracy on the film industry. In conclusion, "Live" movie's anti-piracy campaign exemplifies the industry's determination to combat piracy and promote legal streaming.
manoramaMAX, the exclusive OTT platform for Malayalam content, has emerged as the go-to destination for Malayalam cinema enthusiasts. The platform continues to redefine the OTT experience for Malayalam cinema enthusiasts, ensuring best-in-class entertainment while actively contributing to a piracy-free ecosystem.
Puthiyathalaimurai to host Gemini Flyover's glorious journey
Puthiya Thalaimurai and Fourth Dimension will host the Spectacular Gemini Flyover 50th Anniversary Celebration on July 8
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 26, 2023 2:33 PM | 2 min read
Gemini Flyover, the iconic landmark of Chennai, is all set for its 50th anniversary celebrations. Anna Flyover also known as Gemini Flyover is an iconic identity, which holds a unique place in the hearts of Chennai's residents, carrying an emotional connect that transcends time and generations.
Since its inauguration on July 1st, 1973, Gemini Flyover has etched a special place in the hearts of all who have traversed over its majestic arches. Transforming into a cherished symbol of the city, this architectural marvel has become one of the most sought-after attractions in the entire state of Tamil Nadu. A whopping average of 25,000 vehicles are known to traverse over and under the bridge every hour, weaving a tapestry of countless stories and unforgettable moments.
We, the guardians of responsible media, are delighted to host a grand and unforgettable campaign dubbed #Gemini@50. This extraordinary endeavor aims to celebrate not only the historical significance of this beloved bridge but also the cherished memories and awe-inspiring stories related to it.
To mark this momentous occasion, a series of on-ground activities have been planned on July 8th, 2023, at the vibrant Semmozhi Poonga, from 4pm onwards, located in close proximity to the iconic bridge. The public is wholeheartedly invited this extravagant affair that would include music and entertainment. As part of the celebrations, an enthralling discussions has also been planned that will bring together admired bureaucrats, celebrities and visionary business tycoons, who will regale the audience with their personal anecdotes on the historic bridge.
That’s not all! There’s more! Puthiya Thalaimurai and Puthuyugam Channels will unleash a flurry of exclusive news segments, thought-provoking packages, and gripping episodes dedicated to the 50th anniversary celebrations. With the entire city buzzing with anticipation, the spirited "Chennaiites" will embrace this monumental event with an unparalleled zeal and unwavering determination to make it an unforgettable chapter in the city's recent memory.
The activity is hosted by New Generation Media in partnership with Fourth Dimension Media Solutions Pvt. Ltd. Get ready to witness an exciting celebration as Gemini Flyover prepares to mark its historic 50th year of existence.
Dr. Rajamani, Chief Executive Officer, New Generation Media, said, “We are privileged to host this initiative about Anna Flyover, which turns 50 on July 1, 2023. It is a Flyover with historical significance that evokes memories. Through this public initiative, we connect with our audiences on the ground by creating an engaging content that makes them understand the importance and the efforts behind this iconic structure in the state's capital.”
Adani launches 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign for 2023 Cricket World Cup
#JeetengeHum urges die-hard cricket fans to share heartfelt wishes to recreate the magic of 1983 and 2011 on Twitter and Instagram
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 24, 2023 7:14 PM | 3 min read
At the Adani Day, Adani Group collaborated with the heroes of the 1983 World Cup Cricket victory to launch the 'Jeetenge Hum' campaign, displaying unwavering support for Team India for the highly anticipated ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.
The Adani Group ignites an unstoppable spirit for Team India in the upcoming World Cup, marking the momentous 40th anniversary of India's historic conquest. Led by Chairman Gautam Adani, the campaign sets ablaze with heartfelt wishes, kindling outpouring of support from the 1983 World Cup winning cricket legends and passionate fans. The campaign encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one, and rally behind Team India with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, backing the team's quest for victory and boosting their morale.
"Cricket is a binding force in our country invoking a wide spectrum of emotions. Legends are not born, they are made through resilience and perseverance. Team India must have had both these attributes that led us to win the World Cup in 1983.”
“With the hope of seeing history repeat itself, join us and the legends in wishing the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Cup through #JeetengeHum," said Mr Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group.
Cricketing legend and the captain of the 1983 winning squad Kapil Dev said, “We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023. This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983. In preparation for the World Cup 2023, it is imperative for the team to foster a collective mindset that centers on wholeheartedly committing to giving their absolute best. The true measure of success lies not solely in the outcome, but in the unwavering dedication to the relentless pursuit of personal excellence."
Echoing similar sentiments, Roger Binny, one of the heroes of the 1983 team and the President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), said, “Being part of the 1983 World Cup-winning team was an incredible journey filled with determination and team spirit. Together, we believe in the potential of our current players to bring back the coveted trophy. Let's unite as fans and inspire them to create history!"
Amidst a heartfelt gathering in Ahmedabad to celebrate Adani Day, the 1983 World Cup-winning team received an unforgettable reception. Enhancing the magnificence of the occasion, Mr Kapil Dev, the captain of the historic team, presented Mr Gautam Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team. This treasured gift will serve as an inspiring token to be presented to the Indian Contingent before the much-awaited World Cup 2023.
The program witnessed a captivating moment as celebrity anchor Gaurav Kapur engaged in a riveting conversation with the heroes of 1983 and Mr Adani, seamlessly drawing parallels between the realms of cricket and business.
Coming soon, as part of the ongoing campaign, a digital wishing wall will be unveiled, inviting cricket enthusiasts from around the globe with the opportunity to contribute their heartfelt wishes, messages, and support for Team India's journey to the World Cup. It aims to create a resounding display of support, amplifying Team India's determination to achieve victory. Click here to join the wall of a Billion cheers.
This campaign draws inspiration from the Adani Group's ethos, "Kar ke dikhaya hai, Kar ke dikhayenge," symbolizing an indomitable spirit of achievement in both cricket and business. The “Jeetenge Hum” campaign champions the belief that winners, having tasted victory before, will inevitably relish it again—an inner conviction that precedes their satisfaction and pride in the public eye.
