Realty+ Top 50 Marketing Minds Conclave and Awards 2021 concludes in a dazzling finale

Winners were crowned following insightful panel discussions with some of the sharpest marketing minds in the industy

The inaugural edition of Realty+ Top 50 Marketing Minds Conclave & Awards 2021on August 12, 2021 on a virtual platform was nothing short of a grand affair with sales and marketing professionals from across India joining for a day full of knowledge sharing conversations and an evening of felicitations.

In his inaugural address, Dr Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman of exchange4media Group & BusinessWorld expressed, “Marketing is not just about the communication, more important is the product and the people. In today’s times, marketing and technology have come together to create a huge impact on the real estate sector and this is the future."

The first panel discussion of the day“Marketing For Success: Real Estate Future Roadmap” chaired by Sunil Mishra, Chief– Strategy, ANAROCK Group and CEO – TRESPECT had eminent speakers - Jay R. Chandani, Director – Marketing, Pacifica Companies, Rajeeb Dash, Head – Sales & Marketing, S D Corp, Shapoorji Group, Sanjay Kumar Jariwal, Media Marketing Prestige Estates Projects Limited, Smarajit Mishra, Head – Strategy and Marketing - Residential, Brigade Enterprises Limited, Sukanya Dasgupta, Director, Marketing & Communication, Colliers, Sumeet Chunkhare, Chief Marketing Officer, Sobha Limited. The panel was unanimous that digital marketing is the future of real estate and we will see more thought leaders from the organizations becoming the brand ambassadors of the companies bringing in authenticity and sincerity in marketing and brand communications.

Second panel discussion of the day, “Social Media Marketing Playbook: Insights & Strategies” was moderated by Vikram Kotnis Managing Director, Sell.Do&Amura Marketing Technologies. Some thoughtful speakers joined him including Amit Chand, Head Marketing, Adani Realty (Gujarat), Amit Kumar Gehlot, Founder & CEO, PropertyXpo.com, Kaizad Hateria, Brand Custodian & Chief Customer Delight Officer at Rustomjee Developers, Dr Kunal Banerji, Marketing Advisor, Smart World Developers, Mohit Mishra, Chief Marketing Officer - Office Business at DLF Limited, Siddhartha Sood, Head - Marketing & Corp Comm, Gaurs Group. The speakers agreed that an integrated approach for social media marketing is necessary. Content is king and storytelling attracts potential customers. For non-tech savy consumers, email marketing, SMS and Whatsapp marketing continue to be most effective.

The next panel discussion on“Realty Sales & Marketing: The Newage Template”was chaired by Pankaj Kapoor, Founder & Managing Director, LiasesForas Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt. Ltd. And the speakers were Ibrahim Shariff, Vice President - Sales & Marketing, Bhartiya City Developers Pvt Ltd, Jajit Menon, Director – Sales, Marketing & CRM, Shriram Properties Ltd, Renu Singh, President Sales & Marketing, Spaze Group, Shivani Karia Jhaveri, CMO, Blox Sumit Lakhani, Chief Marketing Officer, Awfis Space Solutions, Dr Vishesh Rawat, Vice President – Sales & Marketing, M2K Group. The experts deliberated on the sales scenario and recovery plans across all segments of real estate. They were optimistic about the future given the high sentiments among the customers even in the current times. Also specializations in realty segments such as co-working, managed offices &REIts in Commercial, residential developers focus on their home turf and new product launches in tier- II and III cities were some of the trends visible along with technology platforms making a huge impact on the sales and marketing of properties.

The final panel discussion of the day “Rethinking Offline Sales: Blueprint For New Normal” was moderated by Zahed Mahmood, Director, Silverline Realty Pvt Ltd, Governing Body Member, BRA-I, Regional Director, CIRIL. And the speakers were Adil Altaf, Senior Vice President Sales & Customer Service, Raheja Developers Ltd, Alok Gupta. Director, GraphisAds, Jayesh Rathod, Director, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory, Sudeep Bhatt, President & National Head – Sales, M3M India. The panellist were of the view that happy customers bring in referral business and thus any marketing initiative has to be followed by the customer centric efforts. How you treat a customer is more important than making a purchase. In terms of advertising, targeted messages work best in current times,

Ending the day on a high note, the glittering “Realty+ Top 50 Marketing Minds Awards 2021” saw the 50 winners sashaying down the red carpet walk albeit in a virtual platform. The high energy and excitement was palpable as members of the Jury of the Awards joined live to share their views and expressed their experience of the judging process.

The Winners of the theRealty+ Top 50 Marketing Minds Awards 2021 were:

Aji Issac Mathew, Co-Founder & CEO, Indus Net TechShu Pvt Ltd Alok Gupta, Director, GraphisAds AnchalSinghal, GM – Marketing, M3M India AshwiniSumanth, AVP - Marketing, Bagmane Developers Pvt. Ltd. Atul Desai, Executive Director & CEO, Prism Johnson Limited CherrynDogra, Head - Marketing, Emaar India Dhiraj Kumar, VP - Marketing, Trehan IRIS Dimple Bhardwaj, Head of Marketing and Communication, Raheja Developers Limited H. C. Mario Schmidt, Managing Director, Lingel Windows and Doors Technologies Pvt. Ltd. GayatriKunte, AVP – Marketing, KoltePatil Developers Limited GovindRai, Founder & CEO, Insomniacs GunjanGoel, Director - Corporate Communications, Goel Ganga Developments HareshPralhadMotirale, Founder – Director, Brandniti Harish Shroff, Director - Sales, Marketing & Business Development, Nyati Group Ibrahim Shariff , VP – Residential Sales & Marketing, Bhartiya City Developers Pvt Ltd JajitMenon, Director- Sales, Marketing and CRM, Shriram Properties Jay Chandani, Director – Marketing, Pacifica Companies JayantaBarua, Head – Marketing & Communications, Signature Global JayeshRathod, Joint MD, Marketing & Product Strategy, The Guardians Real Estate Advisory Kaajal Shah, AVP - Marketing, VTP Group Kyron Dinshaw, Head – Brands, Piramal Realty LaxmanTari, Head – Brand & Communication, Legrand India Love Raghav, Head – Branding (Grey Cement Business), JK Cement Ltd. MallikaRawal, General Manager-Marketing, Hero Realty Pvt. Ltd Manish Porwal, Managing Director, Alchemist ManjusriiManilal, General Manager – Sales & Marketing, HM Group Mayank Singh, Founder, Kaarryam Realty Mohit Mishra, Head of Marketing - Office Business, DLF Ltd NamrataMehra, Head of Design, Marketing & Customer Centricity, Vikhroli; Lead CSR & Sustainability, Godrej Properties NetranandPatnayak, DGM – Marketing, Cybercity Builders NirajRungta, Head - Marketing, The Wadhwa Group Dr Nitesh Kumar, Managing Director & CEO, Emami Realty Poulomi Ray, Deputy General Manager – Marketing, AlphaCorp Development Pvt. Ltd. Rajeeb Kumar Dash, VP – Sales & Marketing, ShapoorjiPallonji RohitMahaveer Mehta, Director, Svamitva Group Sarthak Seth, Vice-President & CMO, Tata Realty & Infrastructure Shailjaa Raj Chopra, General Manager – Marketing & Brand Communications, GreatWhite Global Pvt. Ltd. ShreyanshBaid, Founder & CEO, Shreyansh Innovations ShrutiKaushik Agrawal, Assistant Vice President, TATA Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. Siddhartha Sood, Head – Marketing & Corporate Communications, Gaurs Group Smarajit Mishra, Head – Marketing & Strategy, Brigade Group SukanyaDasgupta, Director - Marketing & Communications, Colliers SumeetChunkhare, Chief Marketing Officer, Sobha Limited UzmaIrfan, Director Corporate Communication Prestige Estates Projects Limited VikramKotnis, MD & CEO, Amura Marketing Technologies Vishal Doshi, MRICS, Vice President - Head Sales & Marketing, Rajesh LifeSpaces Vishal Sharma, Director - Sales & Marketing, Raymond Limited VisheshRawat, Vice President & Head - Sales & Marketing, M2K India VyomaPandit, Co-founder, Flow Realty Yashdeep Singh, Principal Partner & Head – Marketing, Square Yards

Watch Realty+ Top 50 Marketing Minds Conclave & Awards 2021 at: https://www.facebook.com/rprealtyplus/videos/248660297102587/

