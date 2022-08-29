2nd Realty+ Women Icon Conclave & Awards 2022 showcases women leadership

Held on August 27, 2022, the day was extra special as it was also the 18th Anniversary of Realty+

The second edition of Realty+ Women Icon Conclave & Awards 2022 once again brought to the fore the top women leaders of Indian real estate, design and construction sector. The day began with a congratulatory note for Realty+ as it completed its 18th year as a credible publication and media of the real estate.

Setting the tone of the day was the motivating address by the Keynote Speaker Tina Rawla - Managing Director CFO and COO, Hines India. While recounting her own experiences, she expressed that the organizations are now changing and encouraging women professionals. “A lot has changed since the time I started out. My advice to others would be to achieve a balance between ambition and happiness and prioritize what makes you happy.”

The first panel discussion of the segment on the topic of “Expectations & Realities: Realty Trends, Corrections & Forecasts” was chaired by Subhankar Mitra, Managing Director, Advisory Services, Colliers and had panel comprising women speakers - Anjana Sastri - Director Marketing, Sterling Developers, Ramita Arora, Managing Director, Bengaluru, Cushman & Wakefield, Dr. Renu Singh, President- Sales & Marketing, Spaze Group, Richa Pathak, Corporate Legal Counsel, L&T Limited and Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan. The experts were of the view that though challenges remain and need to be addressed, also there is a fear of recession that looms large, yet the long term growth trends of Indian real estate are positive.

The next session led by Architect Ninad Tipnis, Founder and Principal, JTCPL Designs had women design experts talk about “Architecture of Change: Collaborative Work For Sustainable Future.” The speakers of the session are Kavita Sastry, Principal Architect, KS Designs, Chair IIID Bengaluru, Nidhi Aggarwal Founder Space Mantra, Pallavi Matkari, Chief Design & Sustainability Officer, Runwal Group, Sabeena Khanna, Founder Principal Architect, Studio KIA, Sheetal Bhilkar, Founder & Director, Urja Building Services Consultants and Shibani Jain- Founder, CEO Baaya Design shared their collaboration experiences from grassroot level to engaging with the corporates and involving technology platforms.

Inspiring Journeys

The final segment of the conclave featured the women leaders from Finance services and Facility management sector sharing the stories of their own journey and their advice for other women professionals.

The candid conversation on “Breaking Barriers: Climbing Leadership Ladder in Finance Sector” among Binitha Dalal. Founder - Mt K Kapital | Head - Fund Raising, Rustomjee Group, Gitanjali Lalwani Mirchandani, Real Estate Investment Professional and Ruchita Maniar - Executive Director - Goldman Sachs highlighted the perceptions and prejudices that still hold strong against women professionals, though they agreed we have come a long way where organizations are openly discussing gender diversification.

The informal talk on the subject of “Leading the Way: Building Diversity in Facility Management” with Ashwini Walawalkar, Country Head, Technique Control Facility Management, Bharathi Kamath, Managing Director, Carewel Facilities India Pvt. Ltd and Tapasi Chakraborty Chief Executive Officer Astute Outsourcing Services Private Limited brought out their struggles at the start of their career and they believe that there is a need to sensitize the male workforce towards gender equality.

Realty+ Women Icon Awards 2022

The day ended with the glittering evening of Realty+ Women Icon Awards 2022. The esteemed Award Jury congratulated the deserving winners and the Women Achievers joined in-live to receive their awards, concluding with a group photo of the joyous women leaders, all in one frame.

The Winners were:

Women Young Achievers - Harshika Patel, Executive Director, Sun Builders Group And Richa Pathak Purohit, Corporate Legal Counsel, Larsen and Toubro Limited And Samidha Pathak, R&D Manager, Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. And Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group

Women Achievers in Marketing - Malvika Chandra, Deputy General Manager - Marketing, Larsen & Toubro Limited – Realty Division And Megha Agarwal, Head of Brand and Marketing, We Work India Management Private Limited And Pancham Lillaney, Chief Marketing Officer, RUNWAL

Women Achievers in PR & Corp Comm - Anita Sharma, Vice President - Corporate Communications & PR, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Pvt. Ltd. And Miriam Macwana, Head-Corporate Communications Brigade Group And Tehseen Chauhan, Assistant General Manager, Corporate Communications, Kalpataru Limited

Women Achievers in Residential Realty - Anjana Sastri, Director - Marketing, Sterling Developers And Bhavna Mordani Nair , Head-Sales & CRM-Sky City by Oberoi Realty

Women Achievers in Commercial Realty - Archana Pushkarna, Associate Director – Occupier Strategy & Services, Knight Frank (India) Pvt. Ltd. And Hemavathi V, General Manager, Sales and Leasing, Commercial, Brigade Group And Kim Lewis, Director Asset Management, RMZ Corp And Lakshmi Ramesh, Associate Director – Occupier Strategy & Solutions, Knight Frank (India) Pvt. Ltd. And Prachi Punamiya, Senior Manager Tenant Advisory Group - Cushman & Wakefield Mumbai, Cushman & Wakefield India Pvt. Ltd. And Suchithra R, Director – Tenant Representation, Chennai, Cushman & Wakefield India Pvt. Ltd.

Women Achievers in Retail Realty - Apoorva Deshpande, Assistant Vice President – Retail Services, Cushman & Wakefield India Pvt. Ltd. AND Manpreet Kaur Thind, Manager Retail-Services, Cushman & Wakefield India Pvt. Ltd.

Women Achievers in Organisational Sales - Ashwini Sumanth, Head - Real Estate Strategy & Marketing, Bagmane Developers Private Limited And Dr. Renu Singh, President - Sales & Marketing, Spaze Group And Sheetal Reddy, Senior Associate Director - Tenant Advisory, Cushman & Wakefield India Pvt. Ltd. And Sunaina Kohli, Head Sales and Marketing, Phoenix Mills Ltd

Women Achievers in Property Consultant - Naimunnisa Khan, Principal Consultant, Advisory Services, Knight Frank (India) Pvt. Ltd. And Syamala Vasisht, Senior Associate Director, Cushman & Wakefield India Pvt. Ltd. And Toshi Mittal, Vice President, Advisory Services, Knight Frank (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Women Achievers in Legal Practice - Hiranmai Rallabandi, General Counsel, We Work India Management Private Limited And Tejashree Manoj Khamkar, Deputy General Manager – Legal , Larsen & Toubro Limited – Realty Division

Women Achievers in Interior Design - Meena Murthy Kakkar, Design Head and Partner, Envisage And Swathy PS, CEO, Storyboard Design

Women Achievers in Architecture - Architect Nidhi Bavdhankar , Founder, ANB And Sabeena Khanna, Founder & Principal Architect, StudioKIA And Vineeta Singhania Sharma, Founding Partner, Confluence Consultancy Services

Women Achievers in Sustainability - Namrata Mehra, Lead – CSR & Sustainability, Godrej Properties Ltd Head of Design, Marketing and Customer Centricity, Vikhroli, Godrej properties ltd And Architect .Sonali Rastogi , Founding Partner, Morphogenesis And Sheetal, Managing Partner, AEON Design & Development LLP

Women Achievers in Leading Flexispaces - Guncha Khare, Senior Director Strategy, Dextrus And Pooja Raikwar, Associate Vice President – Strategy & Expansion, Smartworks Coworking Spaces Pvt. Ltd.

Women Achievers in Engineering - Shilpasri Basappa, Director of Product Development, 75F And Vijayalakshmi K.Rao, Director -Technical, MEPCON ENGINEERING SERVICES

Women Achievers in Facility & Project Management - Ashwini Walawalkar, Country Head, Technique Control Facility Management AND Chris Geety, General Manager – Developments, Project Management (Mid-India), Colliers International India Property Services Pvt. Ltd. And Soni Kamath, Account Director -Soni Kamath, Account Director & Zonal Lead - PAM - Residential West, Jones Lang LaSalle Building Operations Pvt. Ltd.

Women Achievers in Entrepreneurship - Nidhi Aggarwal, Founder, Space Mantra

Women Achievers in HR - Divya Rao, Associate Director – People & Performance Team, Colliers International India Property Services Pvt Ltd And Purvi Sharma, Head – Learning & OD L&T Realty, Mumbai, Larsen & Toubro Limited – Realty Division

Women Icon of the Year- Sangeeta Prasad, Group CEO – Runwal Group

Watch this immensely, proud, exciting and inspiring event at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eYcXBiRzReo

