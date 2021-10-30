13th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2021 West celebrates Indian realty stars

Larsen & Toubro, Brookfield Properties, Kalpataru, Sunteck, etc. were among the winners

13thRealty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2021 WEST held virtually on October 29, 2021, at a customized digital platform hosted the leaders of Indian realty from West region to gather for some interesting chats, acknowledgements and felicitations.

Setting the tone of the day, Dr. Niranjan Hiranandani, National Vice Chairman, NAREDCO & MD, Hiranandani Group known as the Real Estate Czar expressing his inspiring thoughts and vision stated, “The Indian real estate is set to be one of the strongest pillars of Indian economy. The home loan interest rates are at the all-time low and there is a rising interest of millennial in home buying. Organizations especially IT companies are vigorously hiring which will set-off the commercial and retail realty recovery. With stock market and economy on an upsurge we only foresee good times for the real estate in coming years. The sector too is much more mature now and is strategizing its products as per customer’s changing requirements.”

Following the motivating speeches by the veterans of the industry, the Realty+ knowledge sharing conclave featured informative deliberations and informal conversations among the real estate experts.

The panel discussion on ‘Building Future Ready Residential Real Estate Portfolio’moderated byGautamSaraf, MD, Mumbai & New Business India, Cushman & Wakefield and with speakers - Ashok Mohanani, Chairman, Ekta World, ChintanSheth, Director, AshwinSheth Group, Pankaj Kapoor, Founder & MD, LiasesForas Real Estate Rating & Research, Ram Raheja, Director & Head- Design, S Raheja Realty, Rohit Poddar, MD, Poddar Housing & Development Ltd talked about various housing segments in Mumbai and the speaker agreed that each segment is seeing a surge of demand mainly driven by the pandemic impact. They shared their opinion on changing buying preferences and also felt that more funds like SWAMHI are needed for distressed projects.

The Second discussion of the day about ‘Office Real Estate at a Cusp: Managing Tenant Expectations’ with speakers Anita Lourdes, Lead Facilities & Admin- India, The Walt Disney Company, VinodRohira, CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, Pradeep Lala, MD & CEO, Embassy Services Pvt. Ltd., Rajendra Kalkar, President, The Phoenix Mills Ltd, Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO, Awfis Space Solutions and moderator Ramesh Nair, CEO, India & Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Colliers expressed their opinions on the challenges of bringing workforce back to offices as well the new formats of office development. The speakers agreed that tier II cities and secondary business districts will see more commercial development.

Third panel titled ‘Mumbai Real Estate Asset Classes: Growing Investors Appetiteconducted by Neeraj Bansal, COO - India Global and National Leader – Supply Chain Realignment, India Global and comprising speakers -Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance, Jayesh Kariya, Founder and Managing Partner, Artes Business Advisors, Puneet Bhatia, Senior Director, ICICI Venture Funds Management Company Ltd, Ritesh Vohra, Partner & Head, Real Estate, Invest Corp India Asset Managers Pvt. Ltd shared the opinions on the realty segments that will see growing investments and certain challenges that would need addressing. According to the speakers, the housing remains the most favourable segment for investments and the warehousing sector is gradually maturing and is where the office segment was a decade ago.

The final panel discussion themed ‘Realty Growth With Sales & Marketing: Redesigning Strategies for 2021’included speakers - Kunal Chheda,COO, The Wadhwa Group, Prashin Jhobalia, Vice President - Marketing Strategy, House of Hiranandani, Rajeeb Dash, Head – Sales & Marketing, S D Corp, Shapoorji Group, Sudarshan Lodha, Co-founder, Strata, Vikram Kotnis, Executive Chairman & MD, Sell. Do and was chaired by Sunil Mishra, Chief – Strategy, ANAROCK Group and CEO – TRESPECT. The experts were of the view that Covid gave an opportunity and push to the companies to set up digital infrastructure. The after-sales service and referrals as well as influencer marketing have become important tools for all marketers.

The conclave concluded with a heart to heart conversation with Tara Subramaniam, Founder President, NAREDCO MAHI & Independent Director – JM Financial Home Loans Ltd, where Gulam Zia, Senior Executive Director - Research, Advisory, Infrastructure, and Valuation, Knight Frank spoke to her about the transitions in the realty sector over the years. The speakers shared positive sentiments about realty growth in coming years with government push on infrastructure and the sector getting more corporate and matured over the years. They concurred that covid had given real estate a boost in terms of demand and had made developers more financially structured.

The glittering evening of the Realty+ Excellence Awards 2021 Westshowcased the exemplary work of the realty organizations and the individuals across various categories. The eminent jury panel painstakingly went through the nominations to select the best out of the best for their performance and contributions to the sector.

The winners of the 13thRealty+ Excellence Awards –2021 Westwere:

Commercial Project of the Year -Larsen & Toubro Realty for A. M. Naik Tower

IT Park Project of the year - Brookfield Properties for Equinox

Skyscraper of the Year - Kalpataru Limited for KalpataruElegante

Integrated Township Project of the Year - Sunteck Realty for SunteckMaxXWorldAND for Non-Metro - VTP Realty for Bluewaters

Residential Project of the Year -Puravankara Limited for Purva Aspire ANDFor Non-Metro -Supreme Universal Private Limited for Supreme Estia

Ultra Luxury-Lifestyle Project of the Year - Ekta World for Ekta Verve

Design Project of the Year -Piramal Realty for PiramalRevanta

Themed Project of the Year -SD CORP – A Joint Venture of ShapoorjiPallonji – Dilip ThackerGroup for Aubburn @ SarovaAND for Non-Metro - Godrej Properties for Godrej Hil Retreat

Villa Project of the Year - Bennet and Bernard Custom Homes Pvt. Ltd. For Jardim de Amor

Luxury Project of the Year - Puravankara Limited for Purva Clermont AND Supreme Universal Private Limited for Supreme Melange

Iconic Project of the Year - Kalpataru Limited for KalpataruElitus

Mixed-Use Project of the Year -Sunteck Realty for Sunteck Forest World

Most Environment-Friendly Residential Space - Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd for Tower B4 Platinum Towers

Best Selling Project of the Year -Provident Housing Limited for Adora De Goa ANDRaymond Realty for TenX Habitat

Most Popular Project of the Year -Kalpataru Limited for Kalpataru Paramount

Industrial / Warehousing Project of the Year - Ashwika Warehousing LLP for Platina Logistic Park

Real Estate Destination of the Year -Kalpataru Limited for KalpataruParkcity

Developer of the Year – Residential - The Wadhwa Group AND for Non-metro VTP Realty

Excellence in Delivery -Gera Developments for Gera’s Adara

Developer of the Year – Township - VTP Realty

Fastest Growing Realty Brand of the Year - Raymond Realty

Interior Design Firm of the Year - Square Yards

Best Interior Design – Institutional -Tangents Design Cell for JBCN Project Chembur

Best Interior Design – Residential -Godrej Properties for Godrej Green Cove

Architectural Design of theYear – Residential - Godrej Properties Limited

Emerging Architectural Firm of the Year - DND Architects

Marketer of the Year -Govind Rai, Co-Founder & CEO, Insomniacs

Advertising Agency of the Year - Alchemist Marketing Solutions

Innovative Marketing Concept of the Year -ShapoorjiPallonji for BKC28

Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year - Insomniacs

Project Launch of theYear -Alchemist for ‘The Ark’

Integrated Brand Campaign of the Year -Insomniacs for Raunak Centre of MumbaiAND

Piramal Realty for #ATHOMEWITHDRAVID Campaign

Real-Estate Website of the Year -Dotwise – Alchemist

CSR Excellence Award - Virtuous Retail

PropTech Real Estate App of the Year -Gera Developments for Geraworld® APP

PropTech Property Consulting Technology of the Year -KPMG in India

PropTech CRM Solution of the Year -Sell.Do

PropTech InnovativeSolution of the Year - Totality for Marketing Signal ANDBaetho

PropTech Start-Up of the Year -PropertyPistol.com

Co-Working Brand of the Year - SmartWorks Co-working Spaces Pvt. Ltd. AND Awfis Space Solutions

FM Brand of the year -Property Solutions India Pvt. Ltd.

FM Professional of the Year – Individual - S. S. Joseph SubbuReddi, Director - Operations (Mumbai, Ahmedabad & East) Facility & Asset Management Services, KnightFrank (India) Pvt. Ltd.

CXO of the Year -Sumit Lakhani, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, Awfis SpaceSolutions

Young Achiever of the Year -Dr. Adv. Harshul Savla, Director, Suvidha Lifespaces

