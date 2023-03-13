i-activ urges women to take control of their lives
The campaign has been executed by White Rivers Media
This year, White Rivers Media and i-activ from the house of Piramal Consumer Products Division hit all the right notes with their new campaign, ‘Choose Your Own Activ’ that motivates women to listen to their bodies. It empowers them to choose what is right for them during those tough days of the month, during their menstrual cycle. Whether a woman wants to swim, dance, or just do nothing, that's her choice; that's her activ. In its hard-hitting messaging, the campaign urges women to take the reins of their lives by making informed decisions and not letting societal taboos stop them.
Unlike conventional sanitary product commercials that push women to “conquer the world” during those days, i-activ speaks of choosing their own activity, whether it is going out or resting the day, celebrating different bodies with different needs. The core thought, with the clear execution, leads to one strong communication: i-activ menstrual cup, with its leak-free, silicon-comfort, and other features, gives women the freedom to indulge in any activity they want when on periods. Thus, helping women choose their activ(ity).
The campaign's launch witnessed a creative, poetic rendition by Priya Malik, a sustainable activist and influencer who motivated other women to come forward and take part in the campaign by simply sharing their "activ." Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and Chief Creative Officer of White Rivers Media, said, "Through its message of inclusivity and individuality, Piramal's i-activ, a modern, present-day brand in women's menstrual hygiene, is leading the charge in promoting a new, more empowering narrative around women's intimate health and well-being." The campaign strongly footed the brand's roots, spread awareness, and empowered women worldwide by communicating the benefits of i-activ, the go-to menstrual cup that gives women the freedom to do or not to do!
The Great Khali treats himself to Licious' All You Can Meat Buffet
Khali endorses the brand's latest offering on fresh meats
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 2:20 PM | 3 min read
Licious is offering a buffet of epic proportions called The Licious ‘All You Can Meat Buffet’. The Great Khali has been roped in for the ad film. The film opens with an upset Khali, expressing his displeasure about missing some recent weddings. While you may think it is to do with him missing the bride and groom or joining in their happy day; but he is in fact disappointed about missing the wedding buffets. But soon his frown turns into a smile - kyuki Khali ke paas hai Licious ka All You Can Meat Buffet!
himself! The Buffet is Khali’s and every meat-eater’s delight with a wide range of products on offer, topped with 50% cashback offers, making it an even meatier deal. Not a wonder then that Khali has his table laid out with the choicest of chicken and meat cuts, freshest of fish and most delectable kebabs, wings and more. In true Licious x Khali style, the Buffet was announced through a quirky campaign film that opens with Khali being upset about missing some recent weddings - band, bajaa, baraat, buffet… sab miss ho gaya - he sighs. Thankfully his dejection is short lived as he now has the Licious All You Can Meat Buffet and what could possibly be better than that? This ultimate celebration of meaty delights is available on the Licious App and at exclusive Licious brand outlets from March 10 to 19.
Santosh Hegde, VP-Marketing, Licious, talks about this meaty celebration saying, “Licious is undoubtedly the ultimate destination for fresh meats and seafood. The All You Can Meat Buffet is an occasion for our consumers to celebrate our wide range of products, with the added benefit of offers and cashback. When the offer itself is so epic, we had to bring in a personality that helps land the campaign in all its glory - and The Great Khali was an obvious choice. A fan of Licious himself, Khali has seamlessly lent his charming personality & love for meat to beckon other fans of the brand to join in the Buffet.”
Telling us more about how he’s enjoying the Licious All You Can Meat Buffet, Khali said, “It’s that time of the year again, when you gear up for band, bajaa, baraat and buffet. Whether you are invited or not, but the FOMO on the buffet is very real. Thanks to Licious’ ‘All You Can Eat Meat Buffet’ offer, shaadi or no shaadi, you can dig into the tastiest buffet spread of meaty delights. This one-of-its kind extravaganza is undoubtedly the most-awaited event of the year that all meat-eaters, like me, look forward to. The best part is that you can enjoy the many delicious offerings of Licious with even more irresistible deals & offers.
Meesho gears up to unlock 200 million Indian consumers
The eCommerce platform is running a pilot project with WhatsApp for conversational commerce
By Imran Fazal | Mar 13, 2023 2:03 PM | 2 min read
With conversational commerce taking shape in India, Meesho is gearing up to launch its full-fledged and tailored conversational platform for 200 million consumers in the country. The home-grown e-commerce platform is running a pilot project with WhatsApp. Globally, the conversational commerce market is about $41 billion and is marching strongly towards $ 300 billion by 2025.
Recently, Jio Mart collaborated with WhatsApp to provide an end-to-end shopping experience for Indian consumers. Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS) companies are heavily leveraging on the popularity of messaging platforms like WhatsApp, Apple Business Chat, Messenger, Telegram, WeChat, Viber, KakaoTalk and LINE among others.
In China, Tencent’s WeChat app has made people dependent on their services, from listing of businesses to shopping, WeChat records over 100 million transactions daily. A Study by Forrester for Google found 68% of shoppers prefer brands which offer convenient communications like chat.
Meesho plans to provide tailored shopping experience to consumers with curated product suggestions during festivals and major events. It will enable the customer to choose products based on suggestions on WhatsApp rather going to website or the app. A consumer can purchase the product while indulging in an immersive and conversational experience on WhatsApp.
Confirming the development, Nilesh Gupta, Senior Director of Growth at Meesho said, “We are in the pilot stage along with WhatsApp, and I think a lot of other players are in the ecosystem. So, we are in that journey.”
Elaborating further, Gupta said, “We've been, in fact, for a long time using WhatsApp as a channel of communication. We have been doing certain pilots wherein, we can enable end-to-end leg shopping experience for our customers. Over 600 million people are familiar with WhatsApp and it can be a big use case for us to unlock 200 million audience in the country.”
Ayatiworks bags digital & creative mandate for Naga Foods
Ayatiworks will bring a fresh set of ideas to achieve the brand objective and handle digital channels for Naga Foods, a Chennai-based FMCG brand
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 12:52 PM | 2 min read
The digital marketing mandate for Naga Foods has just been awarded to Ayatiworks, a digital marketing firm based in Chennai.
The agency will be managing their campaigns to drive more engagement, digital and creative solutions mandate for the brand.
Ayatiworks will seek to improve Naga Foods Group's entire brand visibility on the internet and social media platforms. The agency will be in charge of developing original content as well as data-driven social media campaigns as part of its mandate. The agency has two advertising campaigns already planned for Holi & Ramadan. With increased exposure and the implementation of a solid brand strategy, the agency will ensure that the brand reaches market leadership. Monitoring customer interest and aiding the brand in starting a conversation across all accessible integrated marketing channels are duties assigned to the agency.
AyatiWorks Founder Upendran Nandakumar said, "We're all prepared to implement 360 degree digital solutions to disrupt, and drive campaigns for the brand to help it fly to new heights. Through our all-encompassing strategy, we hope to help clients create more successful narratives and stronger connections with their audience. We are convinced that using best-in-class tactics, Naga Food will maintain its lead in a fiercely competitive sector. We would adopt the strategy of creating meaningful discussions for the brand and elevating their presence.”
Monaa Kannan, Director Marketing Naga Limited Consumer Division, expressed excitement about the partnership: "We are pleased to have Ayatiworks on board as our digital partner. With the growing digital world, we plan to connect with each and every consumer through digital medium to keep them updated with our regular
IDFC Mutual Fund adopts new brand identity as Bandhan Mutual Fund
Each scheme of the fund house will be renamed to replace the word ‘IDFC’ with the word ‘Bandhan’
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 12:05 PM | 2 min read
IDFC Mutual Fund is set to adopt its new brand identity as Bandhan Mutual Fund on Monday. Consequently, each scheme of the fund house will be renamed to replace the word ‘IDFC’ with the word ‘Bandhan’.
Since the underlying investment strategy, processes, and team continue to remain the same, investors can benefit from the same high‐quality investment approach that the fund house is reputed for.
Sharing more insights about the change in brand identity, Vishal Kapoor, CEO of the AMC said, “Our new name reflects our new sponsorship, and we are proud to now be a part of the Bandhan Group. Backed by the legacy, goodwill, and inclusiveness that our Sponsors represent, we are confident that our investors will continue to benefit from the same passion, expertise, and focus that they have experienced over the years. With a collective ambition of growing even faster, we are excited about the journey and opportunities that lie ahead. Our new brand identity is a testament to the universality of our commitment and the strength of our resolve to help every saver become an investor.”
The fund house brings together a strong foundation in serving investors through a slew of well-defined products and a deep commitment to empowering communities. At the heart of this rebranding, which includes a change of the name and the logo, is the belief that financial security and prosperity are not just for the few, but for everyone. This rebranding to become Bandhan Mutual Fund marks a new chapter in the fund house's journey and is expected to bring fresh energy to its business.
Manyavar gives digital transformation mandate to Mirum India & Wunderman Thompson Commerce
Manyavar plans to strengthen its end-to-end customer experience by enhancing customer journeys across various touchpoints
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 12:01 PM | 2 min read
Mirum India and Wunderman Thompson Commerce have struck a digital transformation partnership with Manyavar.
Manyavar plans on further strengthening its end-to-end customer experience by enhancing customer journeys across various touchpoints. Mirum India and Wunderman Thompson Commerce will bring their Salesforce Suite capabilities, including Salesforce Commerce Cloud, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, and Salesforce Service Cloud to undertake this digital transformation project. This will be achieved by integrating Manyavar’s existing systems with a mobile studio, automation studio, analytics builder, etc.
The partnership will help Manyavar in connecting seamlessly with online and offline users through various channels with marketing programs, sales CRM & Salesforce Einstein.
Vedant Modi, Chief Marketing Officer, Manyavar, quoted, “At Manyavar, delivering great customer experience is at the core of everything we do. We are always in pursuit of excellence and aim to set high standards. Onboarding Mirum and Wunderman Thompson Commerce as our digital transformation partners would strengthen our brand and create a rich experience for all our customers.”
Mihir Karkare, EVP, Mirum India, added, "We are thrilled to work with one of the biggest and most trusted consumer brands in India. As a consumer-centric brand, Manyavar believes in engaging with its large consumer base using personalized communication across all digital channels. We are looking forward to this omnichannel collaboration. Mirum and Wunderman Thompson Commerce are committed to delivering a consumer-focused solution to Manyavar.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Amit Gupta, Managing Director, Wunderman Thompson Commerce said, "Manyavar is a brand which comes with a rich brand legacy. With Wunderman Thompson Commerce’s winning commerce capabilities across digital channels and Mirum's Martech strength, we look forward to enabling the best solutions for Manyavar to enhance their customer experience and positively impact their business. We are delighted to collaborate with them on this journey.”
T.A.C raises Rs 100 cr in Series A round led by Sixth Sense Ventures
The funds raised will be used to expand the brand’s offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development
By exchange4media Staff | Mar 13, 2023 8:48 AM | 2 min read
T.A.C - The Ayurveda Co. has raised Rs 100 crore in its Series A funding round from consumer VC fund, Sixth Sense Ventures. The round also saw participation from actress Kajal Agarwal, other start-up founders and venture debt funds.
The funds raised will be used to expand offline presence, improve product manufacturing, expand research and development, and accelerate digital awareness around Ayurveda and T.A.C in the ecosystem. T.A.C plans to integrate and automate Dosha Consultation-based personalized skin, hair and wellness routines.
Param Bhargava, Founder, The Ayurveda Co., said, "T.A.C enjoys a robust online community with Ayurveda at the heart of it. Indians (& humans at large) rely on experiential and assisted purchases for their skin, health & wellness needs. At the cusp of aspiration, affordability & accessibility, within six months, T.A.C has shown stellar retail seeding, expansion & growth pan India."
Shreedha Singh, Co-founder & CEO added, "This Series A funding is a significant milestone for T.A.C and will enable the company to further its mission of bringing Ayurvedic wellness to a wider audience, especially Millennials & Gen Z to make Ayurveda mainstream. We are very excited to have Sixth Sense Ventures onboard, with their expertise in the consumer space, T.A.C is poised to be the Most Loved Ayurveda brand in the years ahead."
Nikhil Vora, Founder & CEO Sixth Sense Ventures said, “Though there is a huge clutter of digital-first BPC brands, only a handful have been able to get shelf space in the offline world, where ~90% of the market still resides. GT presence is critical to drive real scale for any consumer brand. Having moved offline early, establishing distribution across offline retail formats and geographies, T.A.C is garnering shelf space in areas dominated by incumbents to become an omnichannel BPC brand. Furthermore, with rapid evolution of consumer preferences towards natural, and now Ayurveda-driven, T.A.C is addressing this with affordable pricing and accessibility across all TGs. Thrilled to partner with the super passionate and determined duo, Param and Shreedha to realise their vision.”
Advertising 2023: It’s all about keeping up with the GenZ
With more of the kids these days coming into the workforce, having high disposable income and a larger say in how things are run, brands must listen to them or fail
By Shantanu David | Mar 13, 2023 8:15 AM | 6 min read
You know you’ve reached a certain age when you start thinking “kids these days.” And not just people from older generations but brands too have been universally thinking this for a while now. Keeping up with the younger generation has become an absolute necessity for marketers these days.
And with more of the kids these days coming into the workforce, having high disposable income and a larger say in how things are run, through both wallet and voice, Industry: the brands, their curators and creators, agencies and reporters, products and services, all have to listen or fail the….
Vibe check
“Money is a means to an end for Gen Z and the ‘end’ is what brands need to focus their attention on,” opines Shashank Rawat, AVP, Strategy, Digitas India, adding, “When it comes to legacy brands, they need to learn how to pivot faster on their strategies as they’ll be in conversation with an audience which is not here for a full course meal but a quick delicious snack.”
“Are you providing them innovation like beauty D2C category is doing or are you teaching them about a necessity in their own grammar like neo banks (fi and simpl) are doing?” asks Rawat, saying that it’s important what brands engage Gen Z with rather than how they do it.
Brands, especially legacy brands, have already defined their ethos or what they stand for. Gen Z as consumers are still exploring who and what they stand for. This exploratory mindset makes them less loyal to brands and more loyal to ideologies. That’s why Ashish Tambe, ECD, Kinnect asserts that brands (especially legacy brands) need to analyse if 'who' and 'what' they stand for is still relevant in today's age and be ready to evolve.
“When a brand speaks their language, shares their beliefs and is not a snowflake (Gen Z term for walking the talk), it may have an edge on a competitor which sells products at the same price point. The foundational lesson for brands looking to engage Gen Z is thus making branding communication an important part of its marketing strategy,” he observes.
This means offering products and services that speak to a generation that grew up in an environment of talk media and visual programming. Having been exposed to a diverse, yet intrinsically connected, social and media landscape from the time they achieved object permanence, Generations Z, Alpha, and beyond are looking for something meaningful, unique but equitable. Meaning it’s time for brands to...
Glow up
“For a super independent, super charged and super connected generation; transparency and realness is one of the key factors to create a connection. Brands will have to figure out how to tell the same story in a new way: a new visual treatment, a new narrative with faces that are equally relatable and relevant to them,” says Priyanshi Shah, Creative Director-West, FoxyMoron (Zoo Media).
She says, brands also need to look at the sensorial delight they can give – multi-touchpoints and something that bridges the gap between the offline and online. “Nostalgia as a concept can be beautifully explored by brands given that the aesthetics, fashion trends and styles are all the rage, and here to stay. For a legacy brand to connect, cool-aborations with a much relevant, younger, insurgent brand can really help elevate their connection with Gen Z,” she says.
Besides, Raghav Bagai, co-founder of Sociowash, notes that Gen Z tend to care about the values of the company just as much as their products; brands need to be mindful of imbibing key concepts like ‘Diversity and being inclusive’.
“It is also vital to understand that this generation is born on fast-based technology and it is critical to seize their short attention span. Brands can achieve this by employing pictures for storytelling that will do wonders when they are raw and simple. On the other hand, digital natives have a relatively short attention span which can be targeted using short-form video content,” he says.
This does leave us to wonder though what will happen to the…
Old school
The new digitally native consumer demands that brands shift focus from traditional to digital mediums sooner, if not already. “When their Entertainment, Live Sports, Shopping, Dating, Eating and even Education have become digital, traditional and offline media will fall glaringly short of reaching this audience segment,” says Tambe.
He points out that while this audience has just entered with some disposable income and is already a segment of the consumer population, in due time, they will become primary consumers for various brands, which is when traditional media may get sidelined completely.
Indeed, some experts say that if Gen Z and Gen Alpha consumers refuse to adopt, interact and be involved in offline experiences in the future, the advertising media connected to these mediums will also become defunct in time.
Others have a kinder outlook. Rawat believes that traditional advertising will always remain a part of building the core of a brand because brands can spread themselves on digital but their personality can’t be built there.
“Having said that, traditional advertising will have to evolve itself in a way that brands don’t just work on propositions but on capturing online cultures for the brand (eg souled store), will have to build personalities not through just brand elements but a brands digital ambassadors as well (eg Puma India), and will have to create the brand world not by creating communication but hijacking a lot which wander on digital channels (eg duolingo).”
Shah believes that traditional/offline advertising will have no choice but to find ways to incorporate digital into their strategies. “Whether it’s a QR code on a billboard or an interactive booth at an offline event, the journey of offline to online will have to be mapped accordingly to make the experience seamless.”
Apoorv Bhatnagar, Co-founder, The Plug Media, also believes that traditional media will never be completely irrelevant. “The need is to be creatively tackled with smart copy and engaging formats. The idea is to make it sound and look cool enough for them to post about it on digital. That’s when you know it resonated with them.”
As Shah concludes, “Brands might also have to change the narrative or a TVC storyboard to make it more digital, vertical and GenZ friendly with a much more targeted and customized and varied media strategy which now includes the likes of Spotify, Tinder or even a WeTransfer as a platform.” Sounds…
