Piramal Lacto Calamine announces brand association with actress Kajal Aggarwal

Piramal Pharma Limited’s Consumer Products Division today announced its association with actress Kajal Aggarwal for Lacto Calamine® - its flagship skincare brand. Piramal’s Lacto Calamine® has a range of trusted skin care products that include oil control lotions, sunscreen, facewash and facial wipes. The core of the brand offering is a daily clear, matte look by virtue of the product’s brand promise to absorb excess oil and prevent oily skin-related problems like pimples, blackheads, patchy skin and dark spots.

“We are pleased to bring together the winning combination of Lacto Calamine®, a deeply trusted and efficacious skin care brand and Kajal Aggarwal, who embodies modern-day contemporary beauty. Lacto Calamine®, has millions of loyal consumers in the country and Piramal is committed to continue to enhance and enrich its unique product offering.” said Nandini Piramal, Chairperson, Piramal Pharma Limited.

Speaking on her association with Lacto Calamine®, actress Kajal Aggarwal said, “I am delighted to associate with Piramal’s Lacto Calamine®, a trusted product that I have personally grown up using. I identify with the brand’s vision of redefining how women look at their daily beauty regime – with minimal effort to enable timeless beauty.”

Piramal’s Lacto Calamine® has always been synonymous with trust and deep expertise. Consumers use and recommend it for everything ranging from oily skin and related problems such as pimples and patchy skin, to using it as a soothing solution for rashes and blemishes. Over the last few decades, the brand has grown its presence across multiple channels including chemists, cosmetic and general stores, hyper-super modern retail outlets and E-commerce. The brand intends to strengthen its position in the skin care market by becoming the preferred brand for consumers facing problems related to oily skin. Piramal’s Lacto Calamine® plans to enter into new-age formats of beauty and skin care, in addition to the current product range.

