Filter Coffee Co. gets Lacto Calamine’s digital & social media mandate

Filter Coffee Co. has bagged the digital and social media communications mandate for Lacto Calamine.

Along with creating, managing, and executing end-to-end digital strategies, the agency will also be responsible for overall social content and product photoshoots. The account was bagged by Filter Coffee Co. after a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency's Mumbai office keeping social communications a notch up to boost engagement.

According to Managing Director Akash Mehrotra of Lacto Calamine, "The agency's vision aligns very well with our approach and through this, we hope and look forward to keeping our audience engaged while creating an impactful shift on social media."

Anuja Deora, Founder, of Filter Coffee Co., said, "We are excited to be entering into a partnership with a brand like Lacto Calamine, which aims to create remarkable skincare solutions." Our dedicated team at Filter Coffee Co aspires to achieve game-changing results. This will not only lay the foundation of a close partnership but will also give phenomenal results in the days to come."

