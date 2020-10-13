BBDO & Lacto Calamine urge women to put their best WFH Face forward

#WFHFace kick-started with social media posts followed by a digital film to tell women that Lacto Calamine for oil-control, can be used even while at home

The lockdown-life has changed the way we get ready for work and the way we take care of how we look. Piramal’s Lacto Calamine, India’s most trusted skincare brand, decided to tell women to use Lacto Calamine for oil-control, even while at home. So, the task was to come up with an idea that’s compelling and relevant to the new normal, lockdown lifestyle for women.

With work video calls being a significant part of this lockdown lifestyle, we realized that more than ever, faces are in focus now.

BBDO India’s latest digital campaign #WFHFace kick-started with social media posts followed by a digital film to tell women that Lacto Calamine for oil-control, can be used even while at home.

Women are conscious of how their face looks on video calls as they all have different ways of presenting themselves. Some keep it simple, some go for that subtle eyeliner, while others prefer a dash of eye-catching lipstick.

While acknowledging the various #WFHFaces of women, we gently remind them of their oily skin underneath and how Lacto Calamine Oil Balance is a water-based lotion with Tri-Action formula which absorbs excess oil and unclogs pores providing problem-free skin.

As they all have a unique #WFHFace, we encouraged them to use Lacto Calamine for a clear, matte #WFHFace.

Piramal CPD Spokesperson says, "COVID-19 has pushed us to look at skin care from a ‘back to basics lens’. Earlier, cosmetics were set to be the market leaders but with work from home becoming the new normal, there is an innate need to groom well but not ‘over do’ it. With our philosophy of “Doing Well and Doing Good” where our aspirations are always backed by purpose, we embarked on our contextual Piramal’s #WFHface Lacto Calamine campaign with our marquee product Lactocalamine for our customers to take better care of their oily skin”.

Commenting on this, Hemant Shringy, Chief Creative Officer, BBDO India - Mumbai says, “The ‘new normal’ has had a great impact on the beauty category. Faces are either behind closed doors or behind masks. But a skin care product like Piramal’s Lacto Calamine is hugely relevant even now. Which is why when Shruthi, (the Sr. Creative Director on the brand) shared the idea of ‘WFH Face’ we fell in love with it. It’s so real. And even the execution – every single word of the narrative, the cast, the nuances are refreshingly relatable”