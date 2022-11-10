Filter Coffee Co. bags digital & social media mandate of Lacto Calamine

The account was won after a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency's Mumbai office

Filter Coffee Co. has bagged the social media and production mandate for Piramal Pharma Limited's skincare brand Lacto Calamine.

Along with creating, managing, and executing end-to-end digital strategies, the agency will also be responsible for overall social content and product photoshoots. The account was bagged by Filter Coffee Co. after a multi-agency pitch and will be handled by the agency's Mumbai office keeping social communications a notch up to boost engagement.

According to the Managing Director, Akash Mehrotra, Lacto Calamine, "Lacto Calamine has a wide range of oil control backed skincare solutions that cater to the needs of oily skin."

"The agency's vision aligns very well with our approach and through this, we hope and look forward to keeping our audience engaged while creating an impactful shift on social media."

Anuja Deora, Founder, of Filter Coffee Co., added, "We are excited to be entering into a partnership with a brand like Lacto Calamine, which aims to create remarkable skincare solutions." Our dedicated team at Filter Coffee Co aspires to achieve game-changing results. This will not only lay the foundation of a close partnership but will also give phenomenal results in the days to come."

