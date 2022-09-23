SustainKart partners with Kajal Aggarwal to launch natural kids care brand Kare & Karess

SustainKart has announced the launch of its private label Kare & Karess in partnership with the popular actress, Kajal Aggarwal Kitchlu, as a co-founder. The baby care brand has product ranges catering to the needs of the newborn/infant category as well as for growing kids, with high-quality, organic and natural formulations.

Created by Kajal for all conscious moms, Kare & Karess caters to the various needs of mothers & babies. The products are 100% baby-safe and free of harmful chemicals and preservatives. The brand offers a unique curation of toys, skincare, food & snacks, baby wipes & accessories that are vegan & free of any preservatives or chemicals, with the motive to simplify mindful parenting.

Sharing his thoughts on the launch of Kare & Karess, Kanthi Dutt, Entrepreneur & Investor, Founder & CEO, SustainKart, said, "Kare & Karess is committed to providing your little ones with the safest and most effective products. We aim to offer the finest solutions to new mothers with our natural products to care for delicate baby skin and their needs. We firmly believe in the USP of our products, which are dermatologically tested, organic, vegan, free of artificial chemicals, suitable for sensitive skin, and approved by pediatricians.”

Sharing her thoughts on the importance of the brand, Kajal said, “I am excited about the collaboration considering our visions align strongly. The brand grew from my own need to provide only the best for my newborn. Since the day I conceived, I have been on the lookout for the best products in the market. Then came the thought of creating a brand with the best of products, that led to Kare & Karess.”

“In tandem with the brand principles and values, SustainKart has been pioneering in achieving environmental conservation and safety goals through conscious spending and changing the customer buying patterns. With Kare & Karess, we aim to provide the best possible care for the baby and mother,” added Shilpa Reddy, Co-founder & CFO, SustainKart.

