Mobilla ropes in actor Gurmeet Choudhary for Diwali endorsements

Lifestyle and mobile accessories brand Mobilla has onboarded actor Gurmeet Choudhary for brand endorsements and promotions as it kickstarts its Diwali festive campaign.

Having recently partnered with Kajal Aggarwal, the newly inked association with Gurmeet will further enhance the brands proposition and reinforce its leadership position in a highly competitive market.

Mobilla will leverage Gurmeet’s popularity to further its ATL and BTL promotions across India including marketing via product packaging. The campaign is designed to leverage festive season and will target India's millennials and Gen Z population mainly.



Speaking on his association with Mobilla, Gurmeet said “It brings me the greatest joy to announce that I have become a part of the Mobilla Family. My welcome was done by the enthusiastic and dynamic Mobilla team memorably. I believe that this is a perfect match as the company and I have similar core values on versatility and effort. They also align with my belief in actively contributing to India’s growth and they do this by manufacturing their products in India. I am excited to become a part of such an organisation that has so much to offer.”

“We are excited about bringing Gurmeet Choudhary onboard our Mobilla family. Having a well-recognised individual who shares the same ideology that our brand stands for, ensures our further growth and success,” added Hetal Shah, Co-Founders, Mobilla.

“A hard-working and talented icon from the Bollywood film industry becoming a part of the Mobilla family is a promising step forward. His determination and dedication to give his 200% in whatever he engages in, inspires and motivates the team to keep putting in their best,” said Dr. Jignesh Shah, Co-Founder, Mobilla.

“Gurmeet Choudhary has a well-recognised image in the market. Having him onboard as a part of the Mobilla family and integrating him into our marketing strategy, will help us strengthen Mobilla’s market image even more, and grow the trust we share with our customer base,” said Vishal Gupta, Chief Marketing Officer, Mobilla on the association.

“Gurmeet is an individual who has persuaded drama and acting since his childhood and has developed a good understanding of how to connect with the audience. Mobilla has a wide range of customers ranging from all age groups, having him onboard will enable us to connect with the audience more effectively, increasing user engagement. I look forward to working on campaigns with such a talented and recognised icon from the film industry,” added Da Sachin Sharma, Chief Brand Officer, Mobilla.

