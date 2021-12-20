13th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2021 - South celebrates Indian realty stars

The event was held virtually on December 18, 2021. Brigade Enterprises, Puravankara Ltd., Century Real Estate, Casagrand Builder, and Bhartiya Urban, were among the winners

13th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2021 - South held on a virtual platform on December 18, 2021, commenced on a high note with the thought leaders of Indian real estate sharing their views on the hot topics of South India’s realty.

The inspiring Inaugural Address by Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman, exchange4media Group & BusinessWorld expressing his positive sentiments for the real estate sector set the tone for the day.

The highlight of the day was the Special address by Anand Malligavad, a techie turned Lake Conservationist from Bengaluru who believes ‘It’s Time to care before streams are bare’. Also, known as the Lake Man of India he stated that while the organized sector, developers and corporate are doing their bit by adopting eco-friendly practices, awareness was required in unorganized sectors and rural areas along with stringent regulations from the government for environment protection.

The first session of the day discussed Bengaluru’s Turning Points - Property Trends to Watch-out. It was moderated by Mayank Saksena, MD & CEO - Land Services, ANAROCK Property Consultants Pvt. Ltd and the speakers were Ashwinder R. Singh, CEO, Residential - Bhartiya Urban & Bestselling Author, P Ravindra Pai, MD, Century Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd., Kishore Jain, Managing Director, Jain Heights and Preetham Mehra, Senior Executive Director, Head - Government Business, CBRE India. The panel was bullish on the growth of Bengaluru realty in the coming years and was of the view that real estate prices are set to go up in coming times.

The next very exciting session of the day deliberated on Resilient Chennai - Housing Demand Vigorous Comeback. It was chaired by Siva Krishnan MD, Chennai & Coimbatore & Head - Residential Services, JLL and the speakers were Rajendra Joshi - CEO - Residential Business - Brigade Group, Dr. R. Kumar, Founder Chairman & Managing Director, Navin’s, Sriram Iyer, President & CEO, TVS Emerald and Abhishek Mehta – Managing Director – Urban Tree Infrastructures Private Limited. They discussed the trends of Chennai’s real estate and the way developers and occupiers are strategizing their business plans.

The next session was equally interesting where the experts talked about Hyderabad’s Upward Curve - New launches Taking Centre stage. The session was conducted by Veera Babu, Managing Director - Hyderabad & East India • Cushman & Wakefield and speakers included, C Shekar Reddy, CMD, CSR Estates Limited & Chairman-CII-IGBC, Hyderabad, M Nanda Kishore, Managing Director, Ramky Estates & Farms Limited, P. Padmapriya, Director Business Development, Phoenix Group, Rajashekar Reddy Venuganti, General Secretary, Credai Hyderabad and Sumanth Reddy, Managing Director, India Institute of Real Estate. The discussion revolved around the factors contributing to the rise of Hyderabad as the role model for development and how various players are creating their developments in sync with customer demands.

Another interesting session of the day was on the topic of Promising Growth Prospects: Southern Cities Commercial Realty which was moderated by Ramesh Nair, CEO | India & MD, Market Development | Asia, Colliers and the speakers were, Amit Grover, Executive Director - Office Business, DLF Limited., Amit Ramani, Founder & CEO, Awfis Space Solutions, Juggy Marwaha, CEO – Prestige Office Ventures, Ravi Ahuja, Head Commercial Leasing, L&T Realty and Vinod Rohira CEO, Mindspace Business Parks REIT. They discussed how office real estate of South was different from other cities and the reasons realty growth in tier 2 cities is going to come up in a big way in next two years.

The final session Unravelling of Marketing Mystery was a very informative conversation on Future Trends for Realty Brands and was conducted by Farook Mahmood, CMD, Silverline Group & Chairman Emeritus & Founder President FIABCI-India. The speakers were Anirban Ghosh, Vice President- Sales & Marketing at Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, Arun Anand, Founder, Flow Realty, Cyriac Joseph, Senior Vice President & Head - Marketing, PR & Corporate Communication I Brand Strategist, Vaishnavi Group, Govind Rai, Co-Founeder & CEO Insomniacs and Monica Matthias, Director, Hoysala Projects. They discussed the new ways of marketing and how not only the realty firms but even the consumers were becoming more digital literate.

The Awards evening began with the energetic address from Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman, exchange4media Group & BusinessWorld. The high momentum continued with the address by Prof. M. N. Sreehari. Advisor to Govt of Karnataka & Chairman, Indian Smart Cities Development Organization.

The Red Carpet Walk of Winners of Realty+ Excellence Awards, 2021 – South in the evening was a glittering affair with winners joining live to accept their awards. The winners were:

Commercial Project of the Year - Brigade Enterprises Ltd. for World Trade Center Chennai AND Sumadhura Capitol Towers Private Limited for Sumadhura Capitol Towers

Mid-Segment Project of the Year - Casagrand Builder Private Limited for Casagrand Orlena AND Navin Housing and Properties Pvt. Ltd. for Navin's Starwood Towers

Luxury Project of the Year - Spectra Constructions Pvt. Ltd. for Spectra Raywoods AND Urbanrise Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. for On Cloud 33

Most Environment-Friendly Commercial Space - DLF Assets Limited for DLF Cybercity Chennai

Themed Project of the Year - Asset Homes Pvt. Ltd. for Selfie Apartments

Residential Project of the Year - L&T Realty for Raintree Boulevard AND Ramky Estates & Farms Limited for Ramky One Galaxia

Senior Living project of the Year - Ashiana Housing Ltd. for Ashiana Shubham, Chennai

Ultra Luxury-Lifestyle Project of the Year - Kalpataru Limited for Kalpataru One Crest AND The Phoenix Mills for Phoenix Kessaku

Residential Complex of the Year - Navin Housing and Properties Pvt. Ltd. for Navin's Starwood Towers AND Manbhum Construction Company Pvt. Ltd. for Manbhum Around the Grove

Iconic Project of the Year - Goyal & Co | Haryana Group for Orchid Piccadilly

Most Popular Project of the Year - Casagrand Builder Private Limited for Casagrand Boulevard

Industrial & Warehousing Project of the Year - ESR for ESR Oragadam AND Logos Property for Logos Devanahalli Industrial & Logistics Park

Best Selling Project of the Year - Urban Tree Infrastructures Pvt. Ltd. for Silver Fields

Developer of the Year – Residential - Puravankara Limited AND Century Real Estate

Developer of the Year – Commercial - DLF Assets Limited for DLF Cybercity – Hyderabad

Excellence in Delivery - K. Raheja Corp

Excellence in Customer Service - Asset Homes Pvt. Ltd. for Asset Delight

Fastest Growing Realty Brand of the Year - Shriram Properties Ltd.

Interior Design Firm of the Year - Oscar & Ponni Architects, Chennai

Best Interior Design – Residential - Urban Zen for Project 211 – Two Parallels

Emerging Interior Design Firm of the year - Zyeta

Design of the Year – Residential - Oscar & Ponni Architects for DATO Dr. Ameen's Residence – Garden Home

Architectural Firm of the Year - DSP Design Associates

Architect of the Year - Anup Naik, Co-Founder & Director, Urban Frame Pvt. Ltd.

Architectural Design of the Year – Institutional - Urban Frame Pvt. Ltd. for TenBroeck Academy

Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year - Habitat Ventures for Habitat Aura marketed by Flow Realty

Integrated Brand Campaign of the Year - Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate for Parkwest 2.0

Print Campaign of the Year - Insomniacs for The Belvedere

Innovative Marketing Concept of the Year - Asset Homes Pvt. Ltd. for Koodumattom

Property Consultant of the Year - Flow Realty

Project Launch of the Year - Advaitha Ventures Pvt. Ltd. for Advaitha Aksha marketed by Flow Realty AND Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate for Parkwest 2.0

PropTech Website of the Year - TOTALITY for Credai 365

PropTech Innovative Solution of the Year - 75F Smart Innovations India Pvt. Ltd. for IoT – Powered Building Management Solution

PropTech Architectural Firm of the Year - DSP Design Associates

Co-working Space Design of the Year - Awfis Space Solutions Pvt. Ltd. for Awfis Gold

CXO of the Year - Murali Malayappan, Chairman and Managing Director, Shriram Properties Ltd.

Young Achiever of the Year - Vishal Chandrashekar Raju, Chief Marketing Officer & Head of Design, Spectra Constructions Pvt. Ltd.

FM Professional of the Year - Narayanswamy, General Manager – REMS, Colliers

Watch the full event here:

