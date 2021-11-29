13th Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2021 - North celebrates Indian realty stars

The event was held virtually on November 27, 2021, and witnessed power-packed panel discussions and a fireside chat session, followed by a gala evening of felicitations

The 13th Edition of Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards 2021 – North was held virtually on November 27, 2021. The event comprised power-packed discussions and a gala evening of felicitations.

The digital conclave commenced with the inaugural address by Dr. Annurag Batra, Editor-in-Chief & Chairman, exchange4media & BusinessWorld Media Group. He affirmed that the real estate sector is the backbone of the economy and the sector has been performing against all odds to survive and grow in the toughest of times which is commendable.

The first panel discussion of the day on Delhi-NCR New Growth Cycle: Robust Realty Demand & Supply was moderated by Santhosh Kumar, Vice Chairman, Anarock and the speakers were Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman – Signature Global Group & Chairman – ASSOCHAM National Council on Real Estate, Housing and Urban Development, Pradeep Jain, Chairman, Parsvnath Developers Ltd, Pradeep Lala, MD & CEO, Embassy Services Pvt Ltd, Prashant Solomon, MD, Chintels India & Hon. Treasurer, CREDAI NCR Sunil Agarwal – Founder & MD – Black Olive Ventures. The panel was of the view that Delhi NCR had immense growth potential given the infrastructure development and technology has proved to be a major disruptor for the sector.

The next panel discussion themed Noida Makeover: Growth Hub of Premium Properties was moderated by Vibhor Jain, Managing Director, North India · Cushman & Wakefield with speakers Deepak Kapoor, Director, Gulshan, Govind Rai, Co-Founder & CEO Insomniacs, Khair Ull Niss Sheikh, Executive Director, WTC Services and Veenu Singhal, COO (Strategy & Operations), Gaurs Group. In the experts' opinion, the new airport and infrastructure connectivity are the big drivers of real estate growth in the region and the next few years will see further demand of Grade A commercial and luxury residential properties.

Third panel discussion titled Optimistic Gurugram: New Micro-markets on the Rise was moderated by Mudassir Zaidi – Executive Director – North – Knight Frank India. The panel had speakers Amit Gehlot, Founder & CEO, PropertyXpo.com, Ananta Raghuvanshi, Senior Executive Director- Sales & Marketing, Experion Developers, Rahul Singla, Director, Mapsko, Renu Singh, President, Sales & Marketing, Spaze Group & Vivek Singhal, CEO, Smartworld Developers Private Limited. The speakers felt that Gurugram has been a favourite for homebuyers because of the social infrastructure, good rentals and the economic opportunities presented due to the presence of multinational companies.

The final panel discussion named Trending Chandigarh & Jaipur: Hot Markets to Invest was moderated by Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance Services including speakers Akshay Taneja, Managing Director, TDI Infratech Ltd, Ankita Sood – Director & Head of Research | REA India, Pankaj Kapoor, Founder & MD, Liases Foras Real Estate Rating & Research Pvt . Ltd. & Uddhav Poddar, Managing Director, Bhumika Group evolved around the growth of tier 2 cities and the experts agreed that political stability, policies and advent of major national players will be the important factors in the emergence of smaller cities as a growth centre.

The conclave concluded with the Fireside chat on Real Estate After 5 Years of RERA & Demonetization between prominent speakers Ashwinder R Singh, CEO- Residential, Bhartiya Urban & Siddharth Batra, Advocate-On-Record, Supreme Court of India & Former Additional Advocate General, Haryana. They felt demonetization had not been good for the realty sector however RERA had been a major game changer. They agreed that there is still a long way to go for RERA to become even more effective yet, it has been able to bring professionalism in the once considered an unorganized sector.

The starry evening of The Realty+ Excellence Awards North 2021 showcased the exemplary work done in real estate of the North region. The winners of the 13th Realty Plus Excellence Awards 2021 – NORTH were –

Affordable Housing Project of the Year – Signature Global India Private Limited for Grand Iva

– Gulshan Homz for Gulshan One29 Luxury Project of the Year – Godrej Properties Limited for Godrej South Estate

TATA Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. for Intellion Park Themed Project of the Year – Ashiana Housing Ltd. for Ashiana Anmol – Kid Centric Homes

– Bhumika Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. for Urban Square Residential Project of the Year – Emaar India Limited for Digi Homes

– Omaxe Ltd. for Omaxe World Street Skyscraper of the Year – Raheja Developers Limited for Raheja Revanta

Mapsko Builders Pvt. Ltd. for Mapsko Mountville Industrial / Warehousing Project of the Year – ESR Advisors Pvt. Ltd. for ESR Sohna Industrial & Logistics Park

Godrej Properties Limited for Godrej Retreat & M2K Group for M2K Harmony Integrated Township Project of the Year – Central Park for Central Park Flower Valley

Godrej Properties Limited for Godrej Meridien Most Environment-Friendly Residential Space – TATA Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. for Intellion Park

Emaar India Limited for Marbella Phase 2 Developer of the Year – Residential – Signature Global India Private Limited

TATA Realty & Infrastructure Ltd. Developer of the year – Township – Godrej Properties Limited for Godrej Golf Links

Migsun Group Fastest Growing Realty Brand of the Year – Spaze Group

STUDIOXP Management Consultants Pvt. Ltd. Architectural Design of the Year – Residential – Confluence Consultancy Services for Cleo County

Renu Singh, President – Sales & Marketing, Spaze Group Digital Marketing Campaign of the Year – Alchemist Marketing Solutions for M3M ‘No Means No’

– DLF Limited for DLF Malls Project Launch of the Year – Signature Global India Private Limited for Signature Global City 37 D

Insomniacs for Sothebys Integrated Brand Campaign of the Year – Alchemist Marketing Solutions for M3M Gurugram Property Festival

Insomniacs for sothebysrealtyindia.in Advertising Agency of the Year – Alchemist Marketing Solutions

Colliers Project / Construction Management Firm of the Year – Global C

Colliers Co-Working Technology of the Year – SmartWorks

com Co-Working Amenities of the Year – SmartWorks

Architect Vineeta Singhania Sharma, Founding Partner, Confluence Consultancy Services Sustainable Business Leader of the Year – Pradeep Aggarwal, Founder & Chairman, Signature Global India Private Limited

