Femina unveils list of most sought-after lifestyle brands

Femina has concluded the first edition of Femina Power Brands 2021, a virtual gathering of esteemed guests & leaders from lifestyle, media and entertainment industry to unveil most-sought-after lifestyle brands of the past year. The event held on 25th January saw a host of invigorating panel discussions, fireside chats, interviews followed by the unveiling of the Femina Power Brands 2021 Coffee Table Book Cover of top brands.

Last year, the brand unveiled two research reports, ‘All About Women’, shedding light on the preferences and insights on the lives of millennial working mothers and Indian homemakers. Insights of the research highlighted the decision-making power that women yield in Indian households and their influence in driving key consumer & FMCG product sales. Extending the research, the brand further delved into decoding the most preferred lifestyle brands by Indian women in the form of a Coffee Table Book.

Further imparting their knowledge on powerful brands some of the imminent leaders of the industry like Sam Balsara (Founder, Chairman and Managing Director, Madison World and Madison Communications), Amit Sethiya (Chief Marketing Officer, Syska Group), Anamika Sirohi (VP – Marketing, Amway), IBM – India and South Asia) among many shared their thoughts on the current situation of the- lifestyle industry. Another session saw youth icon Masaba Gupta in a Fireside Chat with Femina Editor, Ruchika Mehta explaining the intricacies of building a brand where she shared why she connects with the youth of the world. "Being fearless is what makes me stand out to be the icon for women and the youth of this country," said Masaba.

The event also had Primrose Monteiro-D’souza, Managing Editor, Femina, interviewing Frederic Widell, VP and Head - South Asia & Managing Director - India, Oriflame on Oriflame completing 25 years in the Indian Market.

Lastly, The Unveiling of Femina Power Brands 2021 Coffee Table Book Cover was done by Indian Actress Amyra Dastur. Some of the brands featured included: Dabur Gulabari, Oriflame Bath & Body Works India, Fem Crème Bleach, mCaffeine and Sephora among others.

Deepak Lamba, CEO of Worldwide Media said, “While brands today understand the relevance of modern Indian women as an ever-growing and significant consumer segment, Femina, as a leading media brand in this space are happy to not just present such a holistic guide to some of these most preferred brands and but also showcase the decision-making power of Indian women. We are thankful for all the industry stalwarts, brand custodians and marketing gurus who came together to open a dialogue amongst such leading consumer-centric organisations around the potential of building and equipping their brand for the women if today.”

Ruchika Mehta, Editor of Femina said, “Insights and learnings from the two extensive research reports we conducted last year have led us in creating the ultimate guide for some of the most preferred brands by Indian women. These brands have been curated through the preferences of Indian women who are making informed decisions on behalf of the family while buying any product.”

Winners list-

Artistry

Bath & Body works India

Bella

Bergner India

Brillare

Cetaphil

Dabur Gulabari

Delixirs

Disano

Dr. Mohan Thomas Aesthetics

Dr. Naavnedhi K Wwadhwa

Dr. Sohini Sastri

Dromen& Co

E’clat Superior

Esskay Beauty Resources

Estuary

Everteen

Fem Crème Bleach

GAIA

HDFC Limited

Ikonic professional

Indo Count Industries Ltd ( Brand: Layers )

Inatur

Kai India

LXME

Mcaffeine

Medimix

Minimalist

Namyaa

Neutrogena

Noise

Oriflame

Oxylife Facial Kit

Paree Sanitary Pads

Praavy

R for Rabbit

Reliance Trends

Renee Cosmetics

Rey Naturals

Rustic Art

Sephora

Shyaway

SSVM Institutions

St. Botanica

Sunflame

TAC - The Ayurveda Co.

The Beauty Co.

The Kingfisher Calendar

The Nail Artistry

Trident Home Decor and Design

Upakarma Ayurveda

Yeppy Foods

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)