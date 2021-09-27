Sandeep Dahiya moves on from Times of India Group

Sandeep Dahiya, CEO - Times Lifestyle Enterprise, and Director - Brand Extension, BCCL, has put in his papers and decided to move on. He’d continue to be with the group till mid-November, for a smooth transition.

Dahiya spent 8 years at the group, spearheading the launch of Times’ legacy brands into newer consumer categories. Under his leadership, Femina FLAUNT became one of the bestselling exclusive women’s fashion brands within Shoppers Stop in over 25 cities, over the last 5 years. At Times Lifestyle Enterprise, Dahiya lead the Times Group’s foray in the beauty space, with the launch of Femina FLAUNT Studio Salon - a company-owned, company-operated format, in Mumbai. Over the last 18 months, Femina FLAUNT Studio Salons quickly expanded, with sign-ups of over 25 franchised salons, and the launch of 5 franchised outlets.



Confirming the development, Dahiya, commented “It’s been a great journey over the last 8 years - of learning, leading and growing. Working closely with Vineet Jain has been a privilege, and have much to thank him for my growth and learning here.” He further added, “With so much happening in the fashion and beauty space - new consumer awareness, newer platforms, and exciting business-building frameworks, it’s time for me to explore newer challenging avenues”.

With over 25 years of experience, Dahiya moved to the Times Group from Viacom18, where he spent 8 years, heading its Consumer Products Business - creating a scalable & sustainable business model in new categories for brands and IPs of MTV, Nickelodeon, Vh1, and Colors

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)