Aditya Birla Group’s TMRW partners with 8 Digital-First Lifestyle Brands

TMRW, an Aditya Birla Group venture, has announced a partnership with 8 Digital-First lifestyle brands. These partnerships with the new-age founders have been struck within the few months of the launch of the venture. TMRW is on a path to create a leading technology-led Digital First ‘House of Brands’ business over the next several years.

With these 8 brands on board, TMRW has achieved a revenue run-rate of Rs 700 Cr+ and is on a path to cross an annual revenue rate of Rs 1500 Cr+ in the next 12 months.

The investment in these 8 D2C brands establishes a strong foundation with a diversified portfolio across several fashion sub-categories. With this portfolio, TMRW has the established presence across a broad spectrum of apparel segments ranging from Casual Wear, Kid’s Wear to Western Wear. The plan is to expand in related Lifestyle categories, including Beauty & Personal Care.

Speaking about the investment, Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, said, “ABFRL has a distinctive heritage of building marquee Fashion & Lifestyle brands. By tapping into ABFRL’s fashion capabilities and category expertise, TMRW is on the path to replicate the success in the Digital First space by building the next generation of memorable brands that will drive India’s ECommerce growth.”

Prashanth Aluru, CEO and Co-founder, TMRW, said, “We are excited about partnering with these amazing entrepreneurs that are disrupting multiple Lifestyle categories. With our investment and deep value-addition, we are confident in scaling existing leading brands to become category leaders as well as be the category creators in several emerging categories. We will also leverage our deep partnerships within the E-Commerce & D2C ecosystem to be a force multiplier in the brand’s growth journey.”

