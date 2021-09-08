Deepika Padukone to launch own lifestyle brand in 2022

The first category of launch will focus on beauty and skincare

Deepika Padukone announced today that she has founded and is set to launch a lifestyle brand that is rooted in India but will have indispensable global reach and appeal; much like her own professional and personal journey.

The first category of launch will focus on beauty and skincare. This category specifically, while rooted in India, will be backed by science.

“India, I believe, has always been positioned uniquely. While we have tremendous access to the rest of the world, we are a country that is rich in values, culture and heritage; something we are extremely proud of. Therefore, our endeavour is to build a brand that is rooted in India yet global in its reach and appeal” said Padukone.

The brand is expected to roll out in 2022

