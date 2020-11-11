The show that starts on Nov 14 will be telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 8PM

Asianet has decided to start the telecast of ‘Start Music Season 2 – Aaradhyam Padum’ from this week (November 14 ) on every Saturday and Sunday at 8PM.

The show ‘Start Music – Aaradhyam Padum’ in which the film, television stars and celebrities participating is filled with various funny and exciting segments.

An exhilarating set designed and constructed with the modern technologies is there to shoot the show. Arya and Dharmajan, the familiar artistes of Malayalis through the hit show ‘Badai Bungalow’ and ‘Big Boss’ is hosting ‘Start Music season 2’.