Asianet to air music game show ‘Start Music Season 2  – Aaradhyam Padum’

The show that starts on Nov 14 will be telecast every Saturday and Sunday at 8PM

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Nov 11, 2020 2:37 PM
Asianet

Asianet has decided to start the telecast of ‘Start Music Season 2 – Aaradhyam Padum’ from this week (November 14 ) on every Saturday and Sunday at 8PM.

The show ‘Start Music – Aaradhyam Padum’ in which the film, television stars and celebrities participating is filled with various funny and exciting segments.

An exhilarating set designed and constructed with the modern technologies is there to shoot the show. Arya and Dharmajan, the familiar artistes of Malayalis through the hit show ‘Badai Bungalow’ and ‘Big Boss’ is hosting ‘Start Music season 2’.

For more updates, be socially connected with us on
WhatsApp, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Tags Asianet ‘Start Music Season 2   Arya Dharmajan
Show comments
You May Also Like
CII

Confederation of Indian Industry announces #My2020Hero initiative
2 hours ago

bolo meet

Over 1100 creators signed up on Bolo Meets within 10 days of its launch
20 hours ago

mtv

MTV India celebrates a DIY Diwali this year
1 day ago