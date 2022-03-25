Asianet to launch Season 4 of Bigg Boss Malayalam on March 27

The show will premiere on the channel at 7 pm on the launch date and thereafter at 9:30 pm on weekdays and 9:00 pm on weekends

Asianet to launch Season 4 of Bigg Boss Malayalam on 27th March 2022. Since its inception in 2018, the show has received an overwhelming response for all three editions. Hosted by veteran actor Mohan Lal, the fourth season is back to thrill the audiences with its exciting features and stories.

Bigg Boss comes with an enormous entertainment value and is a platform that has the unique ability to engage viewers deeply for 99 consecutive days. Asianet recently unveiled the official logo of the upcoming season which generated massive excitement and anticipation amongst the viewers. There is also heightened interest in the possible line-up of contestants on the show. Like any other season, contestants will have to be cut off from the outside world and will be locked inside the house 24x7. The fourth season of Bigg Boss Malayalam has already signed-up Nerolac Paints as the Co-presenting sponsor, Indiagate Basmati Rice as the co-powered by sponsor & Eyetex Dazzler as Special partner.

“In line with our commitment to offering robust content for our viewers, we are excited to bring back Bigg Boss Season 4. The show has been one of the highest-rated properties in Malayalam entertainment on TV for the last three seasons and with the upcoming season of Bigg Boss, we are confident of further strengthening our content portfolio in the Malayalam-speaking market. Every brand that has been associated with Bigg Boss has managed to redefine their presence in the market and we look forward to continuing this trend,” said an Asianet spokesperson.

