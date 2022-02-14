World TV premiere of family thriller ‘Kaanekkaane’ on Asianet

The movie will be telecast on Asianet on Feb 20

Asianet is all set to telecast family thriller movie Kaanekkaane’s world television premiere on Sunday 20th February.

Kaanekkaane is a drama thriller film written by Bobby and Sanjay and directed by Manu Ashokan. The film stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Tovino Thomas, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Shruthi Ramachandran.

Deputy Tahsildar Paul Mathai arrives in town for some court matters. He is warmly received by his son-in-law Allen. Wondering when he would see his grandson again, Paul is leaving Allen's home, when something catches his eye. There comes the shift in the lives which leads to an emotional and thrilling journey of all these characters.

Kaanekkaane will be telecast on Asianet at 5 pm on Sunday, February 20.

