Disney-Star to present world TV premiere of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’

Disney Star network is all set to broadcast the World Television Premiere of ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ across four languages on Star Maa, Star Suvarna, Star Vijay, and Asianet. The action thriller, featuring superstars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has garnered phenomenal success with its theatrical release in December 2021. Pushpa: The Rise is a rage worldwide across theatres and social media and is a welcome addition to the Disney Star network’s robust regional portfolio. The movie will be premiered on Star Maa and Star Suvarna in March followed by Star Vijay and Asianet in April.

“Pushpa: The Rise is one of the most sought-after movies in recent times and we are thrilled to bring the Blockbuster title to our viewers at the comfort of their homes. We remain committed to delivering exciting content on our channels that delight our viewers and derive immense value to our advertisers. Demand for rich content amongst viewers is only growing and we look forward to presenting an exciting line-up of movies and entertainment shows on our network through the year,” said a Disney Star network spokesperson.

As the multi-lingual viewing culture strengthens in India, the movie industry is betting big on regional content. ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ is one of the few regional movies that have managed to capture the hearts of both the Hindi and regional speaking audiences. As per IMDB, Pushpa: The Rise is the biggest grosser of 2021 and the film’s list of accomplishments continues as it also bagged the ‘Film of the Year’ accolade at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.

