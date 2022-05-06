Disney-Star’s Anuradha Aggarwal joins Amazon Pay as Director, User Growth and CMO

In her previous stints, Aggarwal has worked with HUL, Marico, Mondelez International among others

Disney-Star’s Anuradha Aggarwal has joined Amazon as Director, User Growth and CMO. Aggarwal, the former head of the English, Infotainment and Kids cluster at Disney-Star India, updated her LinkedIn profile with her new role at the e-commerce platform.

As per details on her LinkedIn profile, Aggarwal left Disney-Star in December 2020 and had been working part-time as strategic business advisor to D2C startups till March 2022 and then joined Amazon Pay in April 2022. Before that, Aggarwal was the CMO at Marico from August 2015 to December 2018.

Aggarwal started her career with Hindustan Unilever (HUL) as Area Sales Manager in 1997. She joined Vodafone in 2010 as Senior Vice President - Brand Communications, Insights and Online. In 2014, she joined Mondelez International in 2014 as Marketing Director - biscuits, Asia Pacific.

