Allu Arjun channels Pushpa in new Astral Pipes ad

Astral Pipes has launched a new, action-drama television campaign featuring the south-Indian actor Allu Arjun. The campaign has been conceptualised in Telugu language and will be aired in South Indian Markets in regional languages.

This action-packed TVC aims to stir conversations amongst the viewers about the strength, durability and resistance of Astral Pipes. The campaign focuses on creating a strong connect and enhance brand’s mindshare among the trade and the end consumers in south Indian market.

The TVC lands an impactful message of how Astral is not only a trusted pipe system but also is durable, strong and essentially the backbone of a housing system.

Kairav Engineer, Astral Limited said, “We have been fortunate and cognizant enough of the fact about how crucial are piping systems for every household. India marks as a large ground of varied climate conditions and architectural preferences. However, as an Indian brand, we have always strived to provide specialized solutions with our diverse yet customized offerings to varied geographies of India. Our association with Mr. Arjun marks a significant effort to understand and communicate with the southern market of India. This campaign is a structured way of communicating to the audience in the southern market about making the right choices in their journey of creating a perfect home which has the strongest backbone; i.e.; the piping system.”

Allu Arjun Said, “It has been a pleasure to associate with a marquee brand like Astral which exemplifies the expertise in its field of piping solutions. With the brand leveling up its presence in the southern India landscape, I am happy to align the love and appreciation that my audience has provided me over a long period of time. With Astral’s entry in this market, I am certain that customers and partners will offer the same kind of affection that they have showered towards me”

Yogen Parikh, Head Marcom said "A campaign focusing on a specific market has to be conceptualized and designed in a local essence of that particular market to create connect with the people. Also, when campaign has to focus on a behaviour change of the consumers, it has to be informative and very functional, especially in the low-involvement category. We decided to have the story which is dramatic with action just like Tollywood movies and also personates with the attributes of the brand which is strong and sustainable. AA for Allu Arjun equals AA for Always Astral.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)