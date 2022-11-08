Lintas' Neha Rastogi joins The Walt Disney Company

Rastogi joins as Product and Revenue Strategy Lead for Asianet

Published: Nov 8, 2022 11:23 AM  | 1 min read
Neha Rastogi

Neha Rastogi has joined The Walt Disney Company as Product and Revenue Strategy Lead for Asianet, according to her latest LinkedIn post. She will operate from the company's Kochi office.

"Hello, I don't post much on LinkedIn and I haven't been in contact with many of you. I wanted to tell you all about a significant change. I have joined Walt Disney company , will be leading Product and Revenue Strategy for their Malayalam Entertainment Channels. I joined today here in Mumbai and then will move to Kochi sometime in December 1st week. Do Wish me luck! ?", she wrote.

Rastogi was previously the VP of Lintas Media Group where she worked between December 2009 and October 2022.

She has also worked for Madison Communications, Maxus, Mediacom and Interface Communications.

