Reels are a platform to express myself: Madhuri Dixit

Insta reels are just a platform to express myself, says actor Madhuri Dixit Nene, who has been quite active on the short-video platform over the past couple of years.

Speaking at the concluding session of Goafest 2022 on Saturday, Dixit said, “I enjoy doing reels. I wanted to do it for myself. Reels are just a platform to express myself. I have never second questioned any platform. For me, they are all ways to express. I love to dance and act.”

On the question of being a public figure but a private person, she said, “I am a people’s person but have boundaries on how much I want to share about my life.”

When asked if she ever anticipated that she would become a star one day, Madhuri said: “I never knew I wanted to be a big star. All I knew was that I love my work and I am glad that I chose a profession that allows me to do what I like to do. I have never worked in my life; just have been passionate about everything I did.”

Madhuri insists that she doesn’t take her star status very seriously and that little things in life inspire her. “Sometimes the kids on my TV show Dance Diwane inspire me or when someone has a smile on an audience's face. But my biggest inspiration has been my mother. She is a powerhouse. She is someone who kept me grounded.”

On her success mantra, Madhuri says, “I make sure to give my 100% each time I am in front of the camera. To be successful you should get the right opportunity at the right time, and there is also luck. But I didn’t know I would be successful here so I don’t know where else I would be successful but I would maybe be a microbiologist as I was studying that.”

Did she ever have bad phases and dark soulful nights in her life? “There was a lot of self-doubt before Tezaab happened. I had done a few films, but all were the second leads. I had started doubting whether I had made the right decision to join the film industry. My mother used to tell me that just give your best, everything will follow. She always instilled hope in me and said everything will fall into place once I would get a good film.”

So, things may take time but it will happen. Just keep doing the good work, she advises the audience.

On dealing with success and stardom and remaining grounded, Nene said,“I have not forgotten my roots. My childhood friends are still my friends. I have made new friends as well, but those childhood friends are still closest to me. I have tried to keep everything around me on the same plane throughout my career. Success has been success, and I have moved on soon.”

“A big part of my dream was to have a family and I enjoyed my time in the US. It was a liberating experience. I could do whatever I want there. I did not miss my stardom there as I was living my dream.”

