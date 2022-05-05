Goafest 2022: Riveting conversations, engaging sessions & performances to mark Day 1

The new AAAI logo is set to be unveiled at the festival today

Goafest, the annual celebration of creativity in the Indian advertising industry, comes back to the ground after a gap of two years to mark its 15th anniversary, starting today.

Headlined by the who’s who of the advertising and marketing industry along with leading Bollywood stars and entertainers, this year’s Goafest is running with the theme of ‘The Superpower Within’ and will be a place for the industry to mingle, share knowledge, and celebrate their success over the course of these three days.

The festival will begin with a live music performance by Prince of Bhangra Sukhbeer, and will be followed by insightful sessions throughout the day. The new AAAI logo will also be launched today.

The industry conclave, presented by ABP Group, will have Rana Barua, Group CEO Havas, in a tête-à-tête with actress Yami Gautam. Vineeta Singh, Co-founder and CEO SUGAR Cosmetics, will also be talking about her and the brand's journey.

Further, Ankush Sachdeva, Co-Founder & CEO, Sharechat & Moj, will get into a discussion with Vikram Sakhuja, Group CEO Madison Media & OOH at Madison World, around digital marketing and beyond.

The next conversation will be between Rohit Kumar Singh, Secretary (CA), Ministry of Consumer Affairs & Food Distribution in Conversation, and Piyush Pandey, Chairman of Global Creative Ogilvy Worldwide & Executive Chairman, Ogilvy India. The session will be moderated by Subhash Kamath, Chairman, ASCI & CEO, BBH, India.

Former Lt Governor Puducherry and ex-IPS Officer Dr Kiran Bedi will also be addressing the gathering of the advertising and marketing industry.

The Abby One Show Awards for the Publisher and Media category will be announced to wrap up the day, which will be followed by a Swag Night with DJ Chetas.

