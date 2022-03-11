YuppTV Scope collaborates with AHA to bring Telugu shows & movies to its viewers

The content is aimed at Telugu-speaking audiences in not just metro cities but also in the underserved tier-2 & tier 3 segments

Video streaming platform YuppTV Scope has collaborated with AHA, a Hyderabad –based Indian video-on-demand streaming service to offer the most exciting Telugu shows and movies. The content is aimed at Telugu-speaking audiences in not just metro cities but also in the underserved tier-2 & tier 3 segments.

The partnership will enable YuppTV Scope users to access the entire video content library of AHA available as a part of YuppTV Scope’s extensive content catalogue. With YuppTV Scope partnership, AHA can further extend reach through YuppTV Scope’s BSNL & Other ISP partnership catering to the tier-2 & tier 3 segments. Presently, AHA offers content addressing both Metro and rural areas. The platform also offers original Telugu content across various formats that include movies, web-series, and non-fiction shows.

Commenting on the partnership, Uday Reddy, Founder & CEO - YuppTV said, “YuppTV lets its users rediscover and connect with entertainment that resonates with their preferences. We are committed to giving our viewers the finest quality content in accordance with their comfort and this partnership brings us a step closer towards it. AHA is known for its distinct brand of storytelling-driven format that engages viewers with its exclusive and original content. With the collaboration, YuppTV viewers will have access to the entire category of Telugu entertainment at their ease.”

Ajit Thakur, CEO, AHA said, “The collaboration has brought a broader reach to the platform. We're excited to work with YuppTV and we want to offer further shows on the platform in the future. Our business model is to generate unique content that is extremely engaging and can be delivered across a variety of platforms. YuppTV Scope’s large and highly engaged premium audience is an excellent fit for reaching, distributing, and promoting our platform.”

